Kansas man dies after motorcycle, car crash
MCPHERSON COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Saturday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2008 Mercury Sable driven by Ashlynn J. Hamiliton, 19, Wichita, was eastbound on Kansas 4 at 15th Avenue, approximately 2 miles east of Lindsborg. The driver made a...
Sheriff: Suspect charged for rural Kan. woman's murder
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have identified the victim as 51-year-old Christina Bingham. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
Man indicted for crash that killed Kansas man, injured family
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kentucky— The man accused of a fatal pedestrian crash involving a family from Nickerson, Kansas on July 5 has been indicted by a grand jury, according to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. The indictment against 33-year-0ld Michael Hurley charges him with one count...
Another student in custody after gun found at Kansas high school
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement and USD 259-Wichita authorities are investigating after another gun was found at a school in the district on Tuesday. Police took a student into custody at Wichita Heights High school, 5301 North Hillside, according to communication to parents from the principal Eric Filippi. "Today we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Voters in Hesston narrowly approve $33M school bond
HESSTON, Kan. — Residents in Hesston USD 460 appeared to have narrowly passed the vote on a $33.4 million bond issue that would combine the high school and middle school under one roof and make significant improvements to the 50-year-old high school. According to the Harvey County Elections Office,...
AIRFest amateur rocket festival this weekend
ARGONIA, Kan. — It's not NASA or Space-X, but if you want to see some of the best amateur rocketry in the nation, Argonia is the place to be this Labor Day weekend. The 28th annual AIRFest will bring flyers from all over the nation to test their rocket-building skills. These are not your typical Estes rockets. Some of these rockets are 15-feet tall or more and fly to 50,000 feet. The Argonia launch facility has been host to LDRS, which is the largest amateur rocket event in the country, and has been featured on the Discovery Channel.
Kansas rep LaTurner defends $40B aid package for Ukraine
TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner credits Russian President Vladimir Putin with accomplishing something nobody thought was possible. “He brought the United States Congress together in a bipartisan way,” LaTurner said Tuesday during a panel discussion in Wichita organized by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The discussion was...
Health Department: No COVID boosters until new vaccine arrives
RENO COUNTY — The Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Moderna and Pfizer Vaccine was updated on August 31, by the FDA, so that means no boosters can be given to ages 12 or over in Kansas for a little while. "The CDC has recently approved the administration of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wakefield and Herington look to start bounce-back seasons in style
The Wakefield Bombers and Herington Railers will meet for the very first time in their respective 8-man eras this Friday, each looking to make a splash and start their rebuilding year off right. Despite both Wakefield (1-6) and Herington (0-7) struggling last season, each team will enter the 2022 campaign...
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
