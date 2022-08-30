ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Midlands Business Journal

From Coast to Heartland: A Local Mainstay: Absolutely Fresh Seafood Market

Providing the Midwest with the opportunity to experience the satisfaction of fresh seafood in a landlocked state, Greg Lindberg has been bringing seafood and a family atmosphere to Omaha since 1970. The Beginning. Everyone starts somewhere. For Lindberg his start in the business meant driving between Omaha and New Orleans,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha-based pharmacy chain begins administering new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hours after the CDC gave final approval to the bivalent COVID-19 vaccination formulas from Pfizer and Moderna, Omaha residents were already receiving some of the initial doses. Kohll’s Pharmacy began administering Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccination doses at its Millard location, at 12741 Q St., on Friday....
OMAHA, NE
Omaha, NE
Business
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Omaha, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska truck shop fined as part of national crackdown on emissions controls

OMAHA -- As part of a national push to reduce toxic vehicle exhaust — an effort that pits public health officials against automotive enthusiasts — the EPA has fined Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri-based truck repair shops, saying they were illegally helping consumers disable pollution controls. Husker Diesel of...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

CHI Health Offering Free Nursing Degrees

LINCOLN, NE (September 1, 2022) – CHI Health will pay for selected applicants to enroll in Purdue Global’s two year nursing program. Through the “Grow Our Own Nurses” partnership, CHI Health pays for students’ tuition, books and additional fees at Purdue Global. Upon completion, students will earn their Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree. Once they pass the RN state board exam, they’ll commit to a full-time nursing position at a CHI Health hospital for three years. The program is open to current CHI Health employees or friends and family members who apply with an employee referral.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

First Wave of Residents Have Moved Out Of State-Run Glenwood Resource Center

(Glenwood) The exodus has begun from Glenwood Resource Center. More than 150 adults with profound disabilities were living there as of this spring, and the first set of residents moved out last week. Glenwood is scheduled to close in 2024. Iowa Health and Human Services director Kelly Garcia says 27 community providers have stepped forward as options for Glenwood residents. Glenwood’s closure follows a federal investigation of allegations that residents were being mistreated and were not getting adequate medical care.
GLENWOOD, IA
iheart.com

Ragweed pollen level high, allergy season getting longer in Nebraska

(Omaha, NE) -- Ragweed season is now underway in Nebraska and Iowa, with rising levels of pollen. For allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection...
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Nebraskan

President Biden announces student loan relief, UNL students react

With students either attending their first year of college or returning after summer break, something that is on almost everyone’s mind is how to pay for their education. As an attempt to provide stability, President Joe Biden recently announced targeted student loan relief for borrowers, providing up to $20,000 in debt cancellation for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 to non-Pell Grant recipients with an income of less than $125,000.
LINCOLN, NE
plpulse.com

If You Give Omaha a Crumbl Cookie

A deliciously huge four-inch cookie made from butter, flour, and sugar; What more could you ask for?. Recently, the Utah-originated Crumbl Cookies bursted into the Omaha spotlight after a store opened in Lakeside. Though most Nebraskans have newly been able to have the local Crumbl experience, many have known about...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

New study finds social exclusion is most common form of bullying

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — September is National Bullying Prevention Month, and a new study shows that the behavior is likely a much bigger problem than previously believed. The University of Missouri’s survey also outlines how it can be every bit as painful as getting kicked, punched or slapped every single day.
WOWT

Possible new Costco location in West Omaha

Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a neighborhood just south of 52nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Omaha city council keeps mayor remote work rule change off November ballot. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Omaha city council once again is debating whether...
OMAHA, NE
etxview.com

Dam project near Gretna will bring new lake, park to Omaha area

OMAHA — A small lake that will be built south of Gretna is a big deal, state and local officials say. The dam and park is the first project in the four-state region of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas to be selected for final review and funding in a new competitive grant program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency that supports more resilient communities. The states didn’t win a competitive grant last year, and so far, this dam is the only one among the four states to win final approval for the grants being distributed this year. (The states did receive some FEMA funding through set-aside money.)
GRETNA, NE
thethunderbeat.org

El Arepon brings new dining experience to Bellevue

Having never been to a Venezuelan restaurant, we were excited when the only one in Nebraska moved to Bellevue this summer. After starting as a food truck, El Arepon was moved to a more permanent location: a food court in Omaha. However, the food court closed down so they moved to their current location at 1021 W. 23rd Ave.
BELLEVUE, NE
