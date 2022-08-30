ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Real-Time Payments Can Unleash Economic Growth in the GCC

National-level real-time interbank payment networks are increasingly recognized as one of the pillars of the modern economy, but the need to coordinate between banks, governments and industry means that rolling out such schemes is far from straightforward. For this reason, while pioneers such as South Korea and Taiwan went live...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Lipis Advisors on Why US Real-Time Payments’ Usage Lags Behind Other Nations

Real-time payments’ popularity has soared in the United States since the 2017 introduction of The Clearing House’s RTP® network, which offered businesses and consumers an exponentially faster way to transfer funds than legacy methods such as paper checks, wire transfers and cash. The pandemic gave the RTP network one of its biggest boosts when in-person banking and retail all but shut down, forcing customers to flock to digital payments to conduct everyday business.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Is Now the Time for Suppliers to Reconsider Card Acceptance?

We’re in a different business environment than we’ve seen in decades. And according to John Weinrich, head of U.S. sales at Boost Payment Solutions, there’s an opportunity for enterprises, regardless of size and vertical, to consider or reconsider card acceptance. Inflation is top of mind and the...
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

Google Extends Third-Party Play Store Payments to More Countries

Google’s answer to enabling third-party payment options in the Google Play Store — User Choice Billing — is now being piloted in more countries to let developers of non-gaming Android apps test offering payment alternatives. Developers will see the typical 15% to 30% service fee charged by...
CELL PHONES
pymnts

StrideOne, ZipLoan Partner on Financial Inclusivity for Indian SMBs

Saying microbusiness and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in India are often overlooked by traditional financial institutions, financial services platform StrideOne and lender ZipLoan have formed a strategic collaboration to reach more of these businesses and grow their product offerings. The partnership will bring together StrideOne’s digital banking for startups...
BUSINESS
pymnts

FTC Fines Credit Karma $3M for False Pre-Approvals

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says it has ordered personal finance company Credit Karma to pay a $3 million penalty for telling consumers they were pre-approved for credit cards for which they were not actually qualified. According to a Thursday (Sept. 1) news release, the funds will be given to...
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

R2 Raises $15M to Promote Latam Small Business Lending

Mexico City-based lending platform R2 has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round. The round, led by Wen-Wen Lam of Google’s venture fund Gradient Ventures, will allow R2 to conduct more hiring in the areas of engineering, product, data and risk, finance, compliance and partnerships, Co-Founders Roger Larach and Roger Teran said in a Friday (Sept. 2) blog post.
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Global Payments Services Provider Moneycorp Arrives in France

Moneycorp, a global payments and foreign exchange (FX) provider, announced in a press release Thursday (Sept. 1) that it is continuing its European expansion with the opening of a new office in Paris. The new office will serve as the headquarters for Moneycorp France, which will be led by Cyril...
BUSINESS
Technology

pymnts

New Mobile Wallet Features Drive Uptake, Evolution Beyond Payments

There hasn’t been any statement by the makers of physical wallets on the digital shift, but mobile wallet proponents see a time fast approaching where those faux leather filing cabinets full of payment and identity cards that we tote around everywhere will no longer be necessary. Besides the benefit...
CELL PHONES
pymnts

FinTechs Use Secured Cards to Fill Consumer Credit Gap

The path toward building a full-service bank in the digital age is a long and winding one. And for the FinTechs endeavoring to do that, the challenge is to get critical mass, with an installed base of consumers sticky enough to embrace a wide range of products and services. After...
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

UAE Vision-Impaired Users Gain Accessible Mastercard Card From Ajman Bank

A new card for people who are blind or partially sighted is now available in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through a new initiative between Ajman Bank and Mastercard. The “world-first” Touch Card is an accessible payment card that allows blind and partially sighted people to easily facilitate digital payments and feel tactile differences between their cards, according to a press release Thursday (Sept. 1).
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

Everphone Raises $32M to Grow Phone-as-a-Service

Berlin-based Phone-as-a-Service company everphone has raised 32 million euros (about $32 million) in an expanded Series C funding round, which it will use to continue to expand globally, develop its products and increase the number of devices in service. “Our mission is to enable companies to improve their daily operations...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

ConnectWise Acquires Wise-Sync to Add Payments Processing Capabilities

Noting that labor accounts for 90% of manual invoice processing costs, ConnectWise has acquired Wise-Sync to enable users of ConnectWise products to automate the collection of payments. The acquisition brings together Wise-Sync’s integrated payment automation platform and ConnectWise’s IT solution provider software and service platform, making fully automated payment collection...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Fraud Prevention FinTech Alloy Nets $52M on $1.55B Valuation

Alloy, which works on helping banks and FinTechs with identity decisioning and threat selections with API service and SaaS, has a $1.55 billion valuation now after raising $52 million recently, a report said. That comes 11 months after it elevated $100 million at a $1.35 billion valuation. There’s been more...
MARKETS
pymnts

Fleet InsurTech Firm Fairmatic Emerges From Stealth With $42M

Fleet InsurTech startup Fairmatic has emerged from stealth with a $42 million Series A funding round led by Foundation Capital and Aquiline Technology Growth. The startup is also backed by Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang, Israeli-American investor Oren Zeev, Hippo Insurance co-founder Assaf Wand and entrepreneur and unicorn investor Bill Tai, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 31) press release.
RENO, NV
pymnts

IMF Staffers Favor Platform for X-Border Payments, Crypto Regulation

International Monetary Fund (IMF) staffers are reportedly advocating for a global platform for cross-border payments and for regulations of cryptocurrencies. These calls to action were published in the September issues of the IMF’s quarterly magazine, “Finance & Development,” according to a Thursday (Sept. 1) report by CoinDesk.
MARKETS
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: Leveraging BNPL to Beat the Cost-of-Living Crisis

Retailers are having a rough go of it in 2022. Inflation is at 9.1%, according to the consumer price index, and supply chain disruptions mean inventory shortages that frustrate both merchants and consumers. The pandemic continues to linger as well, with outbreaks and new variants unexpectedly disrupting staff schedules and consumer spending habits.
RETAIL
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: The Problems and Promise of B2B Cross-Border Payments

This month, PYMNTS examines the difficulties small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) face when making B2B cross-border payments, the solutions businesses are leveraging to address these pain points and how these innovations increase the range of products, services and payment methods available to businesses. Difficulties of Cross-Border Payments. As with B2B...
ECONOMY
pymnts

pymnts

