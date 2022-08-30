Read full article on original website
Related
How Real-Time Payments Can Unleash Economic Growth in the GCC
National-level real-time interbank payment networks are increasingly recognized as one of the pillars of the modern economy, but the need to coordinate between banks, governments and industry means that rolling out such schemes is far from straightforward. For this reason, while pioneers such as South Korea and Taiwan went live...
Lipis Advisors on Why US Real-Time Payments’ Usage Lags Behind Other Nations
Real-time payments’ popularity has soared in the United States since the 2017 introduction of The Clearing House’s RTP® network, which offered businesses and consumers an exponentially faster way to transfer funds than legacy methods such as paper checks, wire transfers and cash. The pandemic gave the RTP network one of its biggest boosts when in-person banking and retail all but shut down, forcing customers to flock to digital payments to conduct everyday business.
Is Now the Time for Suppliers to Reconsider Card Acceptance?
We’re in a different business environment than we’ve seen in decades. And according to John Weinrich, head of U.S. sales at Boost Payment Solutions, there’s an opportunity for enterprises, regardless of size and vertical, to consider or reconsider card acceptance. Inflation is top of mind and the...
Google Extends Third-Party Play Store Payments to More Countries
Google’s answer to enabling third-party payment options in the Google Play Store — User Choice Billing — is now being piloted in more countries to let developers of non-gaming Android apps test offering payment alternatives. Developers will see the typical 15% to 30% service fee charged by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
StrideOne, ZipLoan Partner on Financial Inclusivity for Indian SMBs
Saying microbusiness and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in India are often overlooked by traditional financial institutions, financial services platform StrideOne and lender ZipLoan have formed a strategic collaboration to reach more of these businesses and grow their product offerings. The partnership will bring together StrideOne’s digital banking for startups...
FTC Fines Credit Karma $3M for False Pre-Approvals
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says it has ordered personal finance company Credit Karma to pay a $3 million penalty for telling consumers they were pre-approved for credit cards for which they were not actually qualified. According to a Thursday (Sept. 1) news release, the funds will be given to...
R2 Raises $15M to Promote Latam Small Business Lending
Mexico City-based lending platform R2 has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round. The round, led by Wen-Wen Lam of Google’s venture fund Gradient Ventures, will allow R2 to conduct more hiring in the areas of engineering, product, data and risk, finance, compliance and partnerships, Co-Founders Roger Larach and Roger Teran said in a Friday (Sept. 2) blog post.
Global Payments Services Provider Moneycorp Arrives in France
Moneycorp, a global payments and foreign exchange (FX) provider, announced in a press release Thursday (Sept. 1) that it is continuing its European expansion with the opening of a new office in Paris. The new office will serve as the headquarters for Moneycorp France, which will be led by Cyril...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Mobile Wallet Features Drive Uptake, Evolution Beyond Payments
There hasn’t been any statement by the makers of physical wallets on the digital shift, but mobile wallet proponents see a time fast approaching where those faux leather filing cabinets full of payment and identity cards that we tote around everywhere will no longer be necessary. Besides the benefit...
FinTechs Use Secured Cards to Fill Consumer Credit Gap
The path toward building a full-service bank in the digital age is a long and winding one. And for the FinTechs endeavoring to do that, the challenge is to get critical mass, with an installed base of consumers sticky enough to embrace a wide range of products and services. After...
UAE Vision-Impaired Users Gain Accessible Mastercard Card From Ajman Bank
A new card for people who are blind or partially sighted is now available in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through a new initiative between Ajman Bank and Mastercard. The “world-first” Touch Card is an accessible payment card that allows blind and partially sighted people to easily facilitate digital payments and feel tactile differences between their cards, according to a press release Thursday (Sept. 1).
Everphone Raises $32M to Grow Phone-as-a-Service
Berlin-based Phone-as-a-Service company everphone has raised 32 million euros (about $32 million) in an expanded Series C funding round, which it will use to continue to expand globally, develop its products and increase the number of devices in service. “Our mission is to enable companies to improve their daily operations...
ConnectWise Acquires Wise-Sync to Add Payments Processing Capabilities
Noting that labor accounts for 90% of manual invoice processing costs, ConnectWise has acquired Wise-Sync to enable users of ConnectWise products to automate the collection of payments. The acquisition brings together Wise-Sync’s integrated payment automation platform and ConnectWise’s IT solution provider software and service platform, making fully automated payment collection...
Fraud Prevention FinTech Alloy Nets $52M on $1.55B Valuation
Alloy, which works on helping banks and FinTechs with identity decisioning and threat selections with API service and SaaS, has a $1.55 billion valuation now after raising $52 million recently, a report said. That comes 11 months after it elevated $100 million at a $1.35 billion valuation. There’s been more...
Fleet InsurTech Firm Fairmatic Emerges From Stealth With $42M
Fleet InsurTech startup Fairmatic has emerged from stealth with a $42 million Series A funding round led by Foundation Capital and Aquiline Technology Growth. The startup is also backed by Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang, Israeli-American investor Oren Zeev, Hippo Insurance co-founder Assaf Wand and entrepreneur and unicorn investor Bill Tai, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 31) press release.
CFPB Report Offers Cautionary Take on FinTech Platforms That Consumers Value
In case it’s unclear to anyone at this point, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is on edge about new payment types taking the markets by storm, concerns over which are spelled out in an August report that reads like part overview and part consumer warning. According to a...
IMF Staffers Favor Platform for X-Border Payments, Crypto Regulation
International Monetary Fund (IMF) staffers are reportedly advocating for a global platform for cross-border payments and for regulations of cryptocurrencies. These calls to action were published in the September issues of the IMF’s quarterly magazine, “Finance & Development,” according to a Thursday (Sept. 1) report by CoinDesk.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Leveraging BNPL to Beat the Cost-of-Living Crisis
Retailers are having a rough go of it in 2022. Inflation is at 9.1%, according to the consumer price index, and supply chain disruptions mean inventory shortages that frustrate both merchants and consumers. The pandemic continues to linger as well, with outbreaks and new variants unexpectedly disrupting staff schedules and consumer spending habits.
PYMNTS Intelligence: The Problems and Promise of B2B Cross-Border Payments
This month, PYMNTS examines the difficulties small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) face when making B2B cross-border payments, the solutions businesses are leveraging to address these pain points and how these innovations increase the range of products, services and payment methods available to businesses. Difficulties of Cross-Border Payments. As with B2B...
Fidelity Bank, eco.business Fund Team to Expand Agribusiness Financing in Ghana
The eco.business Fund, an impact investor advised by Finance in Motion, has invested in the West African nation of Ghana by extending $15 million to Fidelity Bank, a press release said Wednesday (Aug. 31). Fidelity Bank will lend to agribusinesses across the value chain, including food production, logistics and supply...
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0