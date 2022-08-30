Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: New COVID-19 booster shots arrive in CT
Meet Madeline Kizer a UCONN Junior who started a unique & creative way to keep clothing from being thrown away. Two teens are recovering after a shooting and hit-and-run in Manchester. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Twitter rolls out edit button, gov't program offers free internet. Updated: 6 hours ago. In Friday's...
Eyewitness News
Travel expected to be near pre-pandemic levels over Labor Day weekend
(WFSB) - You might be part of the millions of Americans hitting the road for the long holiday weekend. Here in Connecticut, plenty of cars will be out on the road as vacationers make their way to their Labor Day destinations. This holiday weekend, travel experts expect the volume to...
Eyewitness News
New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
Eyewitness News
CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season
(WFSB) - State health officials reported the first human case of West Nile virus in Connecticut this year. The Department of Public Health said a man from New Haven County contracted the virus. He is between the age of 70 and 79. The man was hospitalized the first week of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Drought situation continues to look grim in Connecticut
(WFSB) - Despite recent rainfall, the drought has worsened in some counties. This week’s drought monitor shows that the entire state is under a severe drought indicated by the orange. There was a slight reduction in the red, or extreme drought, in Eastern Connecticut. The map is released today...
Eyewitness News
Collins Creamery voted winner of Channel 3 Ice Cream Social
(WFSB) – Collins Creamery was voted the best ice cream spot in Connecticut in Channel 3′s Ice Cream Social!. Our viewers decided the shop in Enfield has the best ice cream in the state. We went to 20 different spots around the state, and over 44,000 of you...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Drought conditions continue across CT
47,000 travelers expected at Bradley International Airport this Labor Day Weekend. Today is the start of the last big travel weekend of the summer, Labor day weekend. Attorney general launches investigation into comments made by Greenwich school administrator. Updated: 3 hours ago. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced he is...
Comments / 0