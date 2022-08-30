Read full article on original website
High-Income Consumers More Likely to Be Grocery Super Shoppers
Lower-income consumers may be more likely to shop for groceries each month than their higher-income counterparts, but high-income consumers are the most likely to make grocery purchases every few days. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy Into Food Bargains,” which drew from a July survey of a...
FinTechs Use Secured Cards to Fill Consumer Credit Gap
The path toward building a full-service bank in the digital age is a long and winding one. And for the FinTechs endeavoring to do that, the challenge is to get critical mass, with an installed base of consumers sticky enough to embrace a wide range of products and services. After...
Paycheck-to-paycheck Consumers Most Willing to Invest in Crypto
People having difficulty living paycheck-to-paycheck have more than half as much cryptocurrency in their portfolios as people who do not live that way. The percentages are still pretty small either way, accounting for just 3.6% of the investments of those living paycheck-to-paycheck with difficulty according to “Paying With Cryptocurrency: Can Crypto At Checkout Become A Profit Center For Merchants?” an August report by PYMNTS and BitPay.
Data Brief: Unexpected Emergencies Cost Consumers Upward of $1,400
Emergency expenses can be relative based on one’s financial wellness, but the fact is, millions of American households don’t have the funds to pay for an unexpected crisis. Moreover, the $400 emergency figure used for years as a kind of benchmark by the Federal Reserve is woefully out...
FTC Fines Credit Karma $3M for False Pre-Approvals
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says it has ordered personal finance company Credit Karma to pay a $3 million penalty for telling consumers they were pre-approved for credit cards for which they were not actually qualified. According to a Thursday (Sept. 1) news release, the funds will be given to...
Restaurants See Hot-and-Cold Relationships with Gen Z
Restaurants looking for steady, reliable customers may want to turn their focus away from younger consumers. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy Into Food Bargains,” which drew from a survey of a census-balanced panel of nearly 3,000 U.S. consumers, finds that Gen Z’s restaurant habits vary dramatically from month to month. For instance, 69% of Gen Z had made a restaurant purchase in the previous 30 days in November 2021, while only 54% said the same the following month. Fifty-nine percent did so in June 2022, compared to just 50% in July.
Is Now the Time for Suppliers to Reconsider Card Acceptance?
We’re in a different business environment than we’ve seen in decades. And according to John Weinrich, head of U.S. sales at Boost Payment Solutions, there’s an opportunity for enterprises, regardless of size and vertical, to consider or reconsider card acceptance. Inflation is top of mind and the...
Memberships, Bundles Multiply as Affinity Drives Higher Spending
Value and savings are dominating consumer sentiment in a down year, causing a belt-tightening response that is leading more retailers and brands to lean into memberships and bundling as defense against anemic sales. Memberships not only provide the added benefit of recurring revenue streams, but also enjoy the effect of...
R2 Raises $15M to Promote Latam Small Business Lending
Mexico City-based lending platform R2 has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round. The round, led by Wen-Wen Lam of Google’s venture fund Gradient Ventures, will allow R2 to conduct more hiring in the areas of engineering, product, data and risk, finance, compliance and partnerships, Co-Founders Roger Larach and Roger Teran said in a Friday (Sept. 2) blog post.
Shopify Pressures Merchants to Ditch Buy With Prime
Shopify does not want its merchants utilizing Amazon’s Buy with Prime, warning that installing it will cut out Shopify’s ability to protect against fraud. This could lead to stolen customer data. Shopify merchants have been using Buy with Prime since June, and merchants have been testing it since June. The service allows websites to add an instant button to their sites to let them buy things quickly through Amazon Prime.
Healthcare Firm Gravie Debuts BNPL Tool
Health benefits firm Gravie is expanding members’ access to its pay-over-time solution Gravie Pay, which lets customers pay for medical bills in interest-free installments. According to a Thursday (Sept. 1) news release, the solution was inspired by buy now, pay later (BNPL) offerings in other industries and follows a yearlong pilot of Gravie Pay.
Everphone Raises $32M to Grow Phone-as-a-Service
Berlin-based Phone-as-a-Service company everphone has raised 32 million euros (about $32 million) in an expanded Series C funding round, which it will use to continue to expand globally, develop its products and increase the number of devices in service. “Our mission is to enable companies to improve their daily operations...
Slowing Economy, Rising Interest Rates Threaten Loan Growth in Canada
How will corporate loan growth in Canada fare as interest rates rise, global economic and political uncertainty increases and the country’s economy shows signs of slowing?. The chief financial officers (CFOs) of Canadian banks are considering this question after the country’s economy grew at a slower rate in the second quarter than had been expected in estimates compiled by Bloomberg — 3.3% versus 4.4% — Bloomberg reported Thursday (Sept. 1).
Is the Ease of Automated Regulatory Compliance Worth the Cost?
As the digital transformation brings the world closer together, many companies anticipate that both the complexity of regulations and the efforts by governments to enforce them will increase in the coming years. Companies that want to stay competitive and expand into global markets to find both employees and customers must navigate a complicated web of regulations while avoiding new pitfalls at home.
Report: Chobani Says Market Conditions Caused Withdrawal of IPO
After announcing in March that it was delaying its planned initial public offering (IPO), yogurt company Chobani announced Friday (Sept. 2) that it is withdrawing the IPO. The company said in a Friday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it has decided not to pursue the IPO and that no securities had been sold.
Signet Looks for More Investments Following Blue Nile Purchase
Signet Jewelers reported a slight drop in quarterly sales Thursday (Sept. 1) but said it is positioned to keep making investments like its recent purchase of online jeweler Blue Nile. “Adding Blue Nile to our strong and diversified portfolio of banners will further drive our Inspiring Brilliance growth strategy —...
Lipis Advisors on Why US Real-Time Payments’ Usage Lags Behind Other Nations
Real-time payments’ popularity has soared in the United States since the 2017 introduction of The Clearing House’s RTP® network, which offered businesses and consumers an exponentially faster way to transfer funds than legacy methods such as paper checks, wire transfers and cash. The pandemic gave the RTP network one of its biggest boosts when in-person banking and retail all but shut down, forcing customers to flock to digital payments to conduct everyday business.
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
ByteDance CFO: No Plans to Take Company Public
ByteDance, the Chinese unicorn that owns the popular social media platform TikTok, has no plans to go public, the company’s chief financial officer said this week. As the South China Morning Post reported Friday (Sept. 2), CFO Julia Gao made this announcement during an internal staff meeting Wednesday (Aug. 31) that also included several company executives.
StrideOne, ZipLoan Partner on Financial Inclusivity for Indian SMBs
Saying microbusiness and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in India are often overlooked by traditional financial institutions, financial services platform StrideOne and lender ZipLoan have formed a strategic collaboration to reach more of these businesses and grow their product offerings. The partnership will bring together StrideOne’s digital banking for startups...
