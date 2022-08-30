ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Family of another missing Thurston County person expresses concern

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — There have been two other missing person cases within miles where Gabriel Davies was last seen. In 2016, Logan Schindalman went missing off Interstate 5 in Rochester after witnesses say he crashed his car in the median and ran off; in 2019, Matthew Anfeldt went missing while showing unusual behavior and was last seen at a Speedway gas station off Highway 99.
KOMO News

Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment

SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
kitsapdailynews.com

Community adopts animals saved from fire

Kitsap Animal Control with the Kitsap Humane Society was able to rescue and find homes for the feathery and fury survivors of a two-alarm fire in Silverdale Aug. 20. The fire destroyed the home along with a number of other structures on Old Cedars Place NW, but several animals were put in danger by the blaze. According to chief of animal control Chase Connolly, the number of animals rescued included two dogs, four cats and around 90 birds, including ducklings, chicks and adult chickens.
KOMO News

Former missing Olympia teen connected to Orting homicide

ORTING, Wash. — The Thurston County teenager who went missing earlier this week was one of two suspects connected to the homicide of a 51-year-old man in Orting. Investigators identified one of the suspects at 16-year old Gabriel Davies, the teen who disappeared under mysterious circumstances and was found safe after an extensive search in Thurston County.
KIRO 7 Seattle

3 people recovering after Lakewood house fire

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Three people are recovering after a fire raced through a Lakewood home on Friday night. West Pierce Fire & Rescue tweeted about the fire at the two-story house, located along 70th Avenue Court Southwest, just after 11 pm. The fire ripped through a portion of the...
My Clallam County

Hurricane Ridge Road set to close for safety repairs

PORT ANGELES, Wash. – Hurricane Ridge Road in Olympic National Park is going to be closed to the public for 5 weeks starting this month while a road crew makes some safety improvements. Work will begin next Tuesday, September 6, and they’ll wrap it up on October 27. But...
KING 5

Missing Olympia teen found safe Thursday night

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said the Olympia teen who was initially missing under "suspicious circumstances" was reportedly found safe Thursday night. On Thursday, TCSO reported the 16-year-old left his home in Olympia at about 4 p.m. to attend football practice at Olympia High School but...
MyNorthwest

Flower pot starts fire, scorches home near Lake Stevens

Home security video shows a potted plant starting a fire in Snohomish County yesterday around 3:50 p.m. Snohomish County Regional Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 3100 block of 78th Avenue SE in Lake Stevens, arriving at the scene where the entire backside of the house had caught fire and flames had started to reach up to the attic.
myedmondsnews.com

Three more candidates say they are interested in vacant Snohomish County Council seat

Three additional candidates have tossed their hats into the ring for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3 seat left vacant after Councilmember Stephanie Wright resigned to take a job with the county executive’s office. They include former Edmonds City Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Snohomish County Planning Commissioner Chris...
kitsapdailynews.com

Schools can never have too many bus drivers

Many school districts across the country are facing serious bus driver shortages heading into the school year, causing route cancellations and creating havoc with parents’ schedules. In some areas, school officials are handing out pre-paid gas cards to parents because districts are unable to bus their kids to school.
