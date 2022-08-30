Read full article on original website
Family of another missing Thurston County person expresses concern
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — There have been two other missing person cases within miles where Gabriel Davies was last seen. In 2016, Logan Schindalman went missing off Interstate 5 in Rochester after witnesses say he crashed his car in the median and ran off; in 2019, Matthew Anfeldt went missing while showing unusual behavior and was last seen at a Speedway gas station off Highway 99.
Despite $1.2 million contract, Snohomish rejects plan to shuttle Whatcom inmates south
“...it is highly likely that any other option will increase inconveniences to all,” Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo wrote.
KOMO News
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
kitsapdailynews.com
Community adopts animals saved from fire
Kitsap Animal Control with the Kitsap Humane Society was able to rescue and find homes for the feathery and fury survivors of a two-alarm fire in Silverdale Aug. 20. The fire destroyed the home along with a number of other structures on Old Cedars Place NW, but several animals were put in danger by the blaze. According to chief of animal control Chase Connolly, the number of animals rescued included two dogs, four cats and around 90 birds, including ducklings, chicks and adult chickens.
KOMO News
Former missing Olympia teen connected to Orting homicide
ORTING, Wash. — The Thurston County teenager who went missing earlier this week was one of two suspects connected to the homicide of a 51-year-old man in Orting. Investigators identified one of the suspects at 16-year old Gabriel Davies, the teen who disappeared under mysterious circumstances and was found safe after an extensive search in Thurston County.
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
3 people recovering after Lakewood house fire
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Three people are recovering after a fire raced through a Lakewood home on Friday night. West Pierce Fire & Rescue tweeted about the fire at the two-story house, located along 70th Avenue Court Southwest, just after 11 pm. The fire ripped through a portion of the...
q13fox.com
Teachers in multiple school districts around the Puget Sound on strike
Seattle Public School teachers to vote on a strike on Wednesday. Port Angeles teacher to strike if new deal is not reached. North Thurston teacher to vote on new contract. Kent teachers remain on strike, no school today.
KXL
One Of The Largest Hospitals In The Pacific Northwest No Longer Turning Away Some Patients
SEATTLE (AP) – Harborview Medical Center in Seattle is again admitting and treating all types of patients after a lack of bed space caused the hospital to temporarily divert some people to other health care facilities. The Seattle Times reports the hospital diverted care for about seven days earlier...
My Clallam County
Hurricane Ridge Road set to close for safety repairs
PORT ANGELES, Wash. – Hurricane Ridge Road in Olympic National Park is going to be closed to the public for 5 weeks starting this month while a road crew makes some safety improvements. Work will begin next Tuesday, September 6, and they’ll wrap it up on October 27. But...
Missing Olympia teen found safe Thursday night
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said the Olympia teen who was initially missing under "suspicious circumstances" was reportedly found safe Thursday night. On Thursday, TCSO reported the 16-year-old left his home in Olympia at about 4 p.m. to attend football practice at Olympia High School but...
75 people experiencing homelessness in Chinatown-International District moved to shelter
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Regional Homeless Authority said on Tuesday that 75 people who were experiencing homelessness in the Chinatown-International District were moved to shelters, inpatient treatments or other types of housing resources. The efforts to support people living at Interstate 5 and South Dearborn Street...
Workers at Mercer Island sandwich shop on strike due to heat
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Workers at a Mercer Island sandwich shop are on strike, citing dangerous working conditions as the cause of heat-related injuries in the workplace. KIRO 7 talked to employees at Homegrown on the first day of the strike, and they said working the sandwich line is too hot for anyone to deal with.
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Burlington (Burlington, WA)
The Washington State Department reported that 2 vehicles were involved in the wreck. Due to this, all lanes on eastbound state Route 20 had been blocked. At around 10:30 a.m, the lanes were once again reopened. No information about the identity of the victim is available at present. Further investigation...
Missing teen last seen walking near Tenino after not showing at football practice
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Police are searching for an Olympia teen who went missing Wednesday under “suspicious circumstances.”. Gabriel Davies, 16, was last seen walking alone near Tenino at about 5:30 p.m., according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. TCSO also received a tip that Davies was seen walking into Millersylvania State Park.
Flower pot starts fire, scorches home near Lake Stevens
Home security video shows a potted plant starting a fire in Snohomish County yesterday around 3:50 p.m. Snohomish County Regional Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 3100 block of 78th Avenue SE in Lake Stevens, arriving at the scene where the entire backside of the house had caught fire and flames had started to reach up to the attic.
ncwlife.com
Teacher strikes in Washington are illegal, but still occurring in King County
(The Center Square) – Washington state law establishes that teacher strikes are illegal, but they are still occurring in the Kent School District and may happen in Seattle Public Schools. The Kent School District has had to delay the start of school for the 25,000 students as the Kent...
Pierce County woman might have been murdered by man she met on dating app
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — New details have arisen in the disappearance and murder of a Pierce County woman who may have met her killer on a dating app. Diana Davis disappeared from Tacoma’s Proctor district in July 2020. Her body was found nine days later, buried near Snoqualmie Pass.
myedmondsnews.com
Three more candidates say they are interested in vacant Snohomish County Council seat
Three additional candidates have tossed their hats into the ring for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3 seat left vacant after Councilmember Stephanie Wright resigned to take a job with the county executive’s office. They include former Edmonds City Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Snohomish County Planning Commissioner Chris...
kitsapdailynews.com
Schools can never have too many bus drivers
Many school districts across the country are facing serious bus driver shortages heading into the school year, causing route cancellations and creating havoc with parents’ schedules. In some areas, school officials are handing out pre-paid gas cards to parents because districts are unable to bus their kids to school.
