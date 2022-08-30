Kitsap Animal Control with the Kitsap Humane Society was able to rescue and find homes for the feathery and fury survivors of a two-alarm fire in Silverdale Aug. 20. The fire destroyed the home along with a number of other structures on Old Cedars Place NW, but several animals were put in danger by the blaze. According to chief of animal control Chase Connolly, the number of animals rescued included two dogs, four cats and around 90 birds, including ducklings, chicks and adult chickens.

SILVERDALE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO