Brodie Lee Will Be Part Of AEW: Fight Forever Video Game
The world of professional wrestling suffered a great loss with the passing of Brodie Lee. Many stories about how great of a human being Lee was were shared and wrestlers continue to pay tribute to him. Brodie Lee passed away on December 26th, 2020, due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a...
Kayla Braxton Replaced For WWE Clash At The Castle Kick-Off Show Panel
Kayla Braxton is currently one of the highlights on WWE television for a lot of fans. Her interesting relationship with Paul Heyman has contributed to her popularity, but there is much more to her than that. She was also replaced recently from a gig she held down for a while.
Tony Khan Says That AEW Is Not ‘A Doll Factory’
AEW President Tony Khan is very passionate about pro wrestling and that is without question. However, Khan has the tendency of saying some very bizarre things that land him in trouble with the public eye. The company also has a lot of drama involving CM Punk. On top of that,...
