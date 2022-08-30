Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Ellensburg Rodeo
PHOTOS: Ellensburg Rodeo

Action from the Ellensburg Rodeo Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ellensburg, Wash.
Yakima Herald Republic
Man hopes to locate owner of photo albums found along a road outside of Yakima
With their bright floral graphics, the photo albums look like they’d hold prints from the groovy 1970s. Thomas Hull knows almost all of the photos are older than that, with some from the early 20th century. But Hull doesn’t know much more about the photos other than years written...
Where to Get 40 CENTS OFF Gasoline in Yakima TODAY ONLY?
We heard a rumor that Circle K is giving customers 40 cents off fuel on Thursday, September 1st, have you heard about this, too? Of course, as soon as we heard this I asked the universe, "Where do I go get 40 cents off gasoline in Yakima today only?!" There...
Which Central Washington Area Movies Have a $3 Movie on Saturday?
Will Yakima, Sunnyside, Ellensburg, and Tri Cities Cinemas Have a $3 Movies on Saturday?. If you haven't heard by now, movie theaters all across America are going to implement a $3 movie day on September 3rd. Will Yakima cinemas get to have a $3 movie Day this Saturday? The National Cinema Foundation organization is sponsoring this national event in honor of the grand return to the movies since the coronavirus pandemic.
Rainbow Fentanyl Not Yet Seen in Yakima Says Coroner
Fentanyl. It's a deadly drug that's killing thousands of people throughout the country and here in Yakima. Now the concern is over what's being called rainbow fentanyl. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The rainbow fentanyl has been...
Yakima Herald Republic
Bale Breaker cracks open two new hop-free beverages — including one with cannabis
As you all know, the Yakima Valley is known for its amazing beers, wines and ciders. In fact, one could argue that our Valley is home to the best craft beverages in the world. One of the most familiar names among local breweries is Bale Breaker Brewing Co., known for its high quality and hoppy beverages. But I’m not here to tell you about their next IPA. I’m here to showcase two new beverages made by the brilliant minds of the Bale Breaker family that are not made with any hops at all — and both are safe for the gluten-intolerant to consume.
Yakima Herald Republic
Local breweries give back to the community with an outpouring of generosity
Let’s raise a toast to Yakima Valley breweries, which are donating for the good of our communities. There is a quiet, often unsung, outpouring of generosity from breweries to causes ranging from medical research to care of outdoor recreational sites. For Meghann Quinn, an owner of Bale Breaker Brewing...
nbcrightnow.com
Ellensburg to trim trees near power lines in September
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- The City of Ellensburg Light Department is letting residents know that they will be trimming trees in and around the city beginning Monday, September, 12th. A contractor will be trimming trees for the city that could impact power lines to minimize possible outages and safety hazards. There is...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Memorial cuts traveling staff in response to 'large financial losses'
Continuing financial losses are causing Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital officials to cut traveling staff. The hospital confirmed to the Yakima Herald-Republic on Thursday that it will reduce its use of traveling nurses within the next month, and will adjust its staffing in response to “large financial losses” it is facing in 2022.
Yakima Herald Republic
Salt and Stone — Spicy Sesame Noodles: simple but special
Dinner was cleared and put away. The kids and animals seemingly content and quiet throughout the house. Honestly, I’m not sure that was true, but the house was oddly calm when I happened to look out through the back door and realized one of those epic Yakima sunsets was just getting underway.
Yakima Herald Republic
Fresh Hop Ale Festival: Celebrating the harvest
The annual Fresh Hop Ale Festival celebrates the harvest of the many hop growers of the Yakima Valley. Local and regional breweries make their presence known, not only to show off different beers they’re producing, but to compete for various awards. People from all over the world come out...
ifiberone.com
Local Circle K gas stations cut fuel costs by 40 cents on Thursday in light of Labor Day weekend travel
All Circle K fuel stations across the United States dropped fuel prices by 40 cents a gallon on Thursday in observance of Labor Day weekend travel. Customers only had a three-hour window to take advantage of the discount which lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time with no limits on how much fuel you could buy. Circle K has fuel stations in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Connell.
KIMA TV
Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished
YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
Pandemic project lasts two years: Richland woman weeks away from completing 40,320 piece puzzle
RICHLAND, Wash. — It’s a project that Richland resident Becky Eder has been working on for over two years: a puzzle with 40,320 pieces. According to the game maker Ravensburger, the puzzle broke a Guinness World Record for being the largest, commercially available puzzle. It consists of 10...
Yakima Herald Republic
Sunnyside woman killed in late August traffic incident
A Sunnyside woman died after she left a moving vehicle on Interstate 82, according to the Washington State Patrol. Carina Rodriguez Elizondo, 33, was injured when she left the vehicle she was riding in shortly before 1:30 a.m. Aug. 27. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and died that afternoon, the State Patrol reported.
News Talk KIT
5 great places to eat outside in yakima
The Yakima Valley has had some beautiful days this summer, but it's not over yet. We'll be enjoying nice sunny weather well into fall from the sounds of it. With all this sun it's nice to enjoy the outside, so we started looking into places where you could go enjoy a nice meal in the wide open spaces.
