ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moxee, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: Ellensburg Rodeo

Action from the Ellensburg Rodeo Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ellensburg, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
ELLENSBURG, WA
92.9 The Bull

Which Central Washington Area Movies Have a $3 Movie on Saturday?

Will Yakima, Sunnyside, Ellensburg, and Tri Cities Cinemas Have a $3 Movies on Saturday?. If you haven't heard by now, movie theaters all across America are going to implement a $3 movie day on September 3rd. Will Yakima cinemas get to have a $3 movie Day this Saturday? The National Cinema Foundation organization is sponsoring this national event in honor of the grand return to the movies since the coronavirus pandemic.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
City
Moxee, WA
Local
Washington Business
107.3 KFFM

Rainbow Fentanyl Not Yet Seen in Yakima Says Coroner

Fentanyl. It's a deadly drug that's killing thousands of people throughout the country and here in Yakima. Now the concern is over what's being called rainbow fentanyl. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The rainbow fentanyl has been...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bale Breaker cracks open two new hop-free beverages — including one with cannabis

As you all know, the Yakima Valley is known for its amazing beers, wines and ciders. In fact, one could argue that our Valley is home to the best craft beverages in the world. One of the most familiar names among local breweries is Bale Breaker Brewing Co., known for its high quality and hoppy beverages. But I’m not here to tell you about their next IPA. I’m here to showcase two new beverages made by the brilliant minds of the Bale Breaker family that are not made with any hops at all — and both are safe for the gluten-intolerant to consume.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Local breweries give back to the community with an outpouring of generosity

Let’s raise a toast to Yakima Valley breweries, which are donating for the good of our communities. There is a quiet, often unsung, outpouring of generosity from breweries to causes ranging from medical research to care of outdoor recreational sites. For Meghann Quinn, an owner of Bale Breaker Brewing...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Ellensburg to trim trees near power lines in September

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- The City of Ellensburg Light Department is letting residents know that they will be trimming trees in and around the city beginning Monday, September, 12th. A contractor will be trimming trees for the city that could impact power lines to minimize possible outages and safety hazards. There is...
ELLENSBURG, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley Memorial cuts traveling staff in response to 'large financial losses'

Continuing financial losses are causing Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital officials to cut traveling staff. The hospital confirmed to the Yakima Herald-Republic on Thursday that it will reduce its use of traveling nurses within the next month, and will adjust its staffing in response to “large financial losses” it is facing in 2022.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Salt and Stone — Spicy Sesame Noodles: simple but special

Dinner was cleared and put away. The kids and animals seemingly content and quiet throughout the house. Honestly, I’m not sure that was true, but the house was oddly calm when I happened to look out through the back door and realized one of those epic Yakima sunsets was just getting underway.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Fresh Hop Ale Festival: Celebrating the harvest

The annual Fresh Hop Ale Festival celebrates the harvest of the many hop growers of the Yakima Valley. Local and regional breweries make their presence known, not only to show off different beers they’re producing, but to compete for various awards. People from all over the world come out...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Local Circle K gas stations cut fuel costs by 40 cents on Thursday in light of Labor Day weekend travel

All Circle K fuel stations across the United States dropped fuel prices by 40 cents a gallon on Thursday in observance of Labor Day weekend travel. Customers only had a three-hour window to take advantage of the discount which lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time with no limits on how much fuel you could buy. Circle K has fuel stations in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Connell.
WENATCHEE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KIMA TV

Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished

YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Sunnyside woman killed in late August traffic incident

A Sunnyside woman died after she left a moving vehicle on Interstate 82, according to the Washington State Patrol. Carina Rodriguez Elizondo, 33, was injured when she left the vehicle she was riding in shortly before 1:30 a.m. Aug. 27. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and died that afternoon, the State Patrol reported.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
News Talk KIT

5 great places to eat outside in yakima

The Yakima Valley has had some beautiful days this summer, but it's not over yet. We'll be enjoying nice sunny weather well into fall from the sounds of it. With all this sun it's nice to enjoy the outside, so we started looking into places where you could go enjoy a nice meal in the wide open spaces.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy