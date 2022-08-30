Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Remaining warm through Labor Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm and quiet weather will continue for the rest of the Labor Day weekend. It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the mid 50s to near 60. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s to near 90 with plenty of sunshine.
KWCH.com
Holiday Weekend Outlook: Cooler and dry with less humidity
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This holiday weekend is looking great with temperatures at or slightly below normal, mostly dry, and mainly sunny skies. There is a small chance of a couple storms in the early evening, mainly over far southern and southeastern Kansas. 98% of the region should remain dry. Temperatures will likely cool a bit and be more seasonal for early September. Much of the state will have highs near 90 with light northeast winds.
KWCH.com
Scattered storms across the state today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to our Friday, but the day ahead promises to be hot and humid, and tonight will be stormy across the state. Wake-up temperatures in the 60s and 70s will climb into the middle to upper 90s this...
Lightning hit 81 Speedway, but races can go on
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A racetrack north of Wichita is still trying to recover from last weekend’s lightning storm. However, 81 Speedway, 7700 N. Broadway, says it has found a way to keep Saturday’s scheduled races on track. Last Saturday night, after the races ended, a couple dozen people were still visiting at Tie-Rod Tavern […]
KWCH.com
Hit/miss rain chances before the holiday weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A few showers or storms will be possible during the evening and overnight, with the highest potential expected to be northwest or north central Kansas. Anything that develops will track southeast. Saturday will have a chance of a few storms in the morning or early afternoon,...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: More scattered storm chances, standard September feel
Happy September! If you feel like the month of August was incredibly dry, you would be correct. We have worsening drought conditions across the entire state. The Wichita Metro is now included in the “extreme” drought category with this week’s update. Many of our communities were multiple...
KWCH.com
Friday night lights not immune to inflation impact
SEDGWICK, Kan. (KWCH) - With high school football season underway in Kansas, Friday night lights aren’t immune to feeling the impact from inflation. This comes with higher prices needed to run the concession stand. Ahead of Friday night’s game in Sedgwick, Sedgwick Junior High and High School Principal Jordan...
Friday's quake the 14th in NW Kansas since beginning of August
Another area earthquake was reported in southern Rooks County at 12:47 p.m. Friday. The Kansas Geological Survey recorded the 2.8-magnitude quake near the Rooks-Ellis county line. There have been 14 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
KWCH.com
Lights at 81 Speedway struck by lightning
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The staff at 81 Speedway has had a week that makes “you step back and just shake your head.” But they say it won’t stop the races. The light poles at the racetrack were struck by lightning multiple times, causing 21 of the 32 lamps on the front stretch side to no longer work. There are also several infield lights with non-working lamp.
2022 Walnut Days kicks off in Kansas
Walnut Days kicked off today along with other Labor Day Weekend celebrations.
KWCH.com
First Alert Forecast September 2nd
Wichita State among grant recipients as Biden administration awards $1 billion. Wichita State will receive a $51.4 million grant as the Joe Biden presidential administration will announce $1 billion for economic projects. Rep. Gail Finney laid to rest in celebration of life ceremony. Updated: 9 hours ago. Family and friends...
Families enjoy the Kansas Museum of History before it closes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History celebrates it’s last day for a while with crowds of people. Saturday was the last opportunity to visit the museum before it shuts its doors for a $6 million renovation. These will be the first major changes to the museum in 35 years. The exhibits will spotlight […]
Are trees in Wichita changing colors too soon?
Many in the Wichita area are noticing some trees are already showing that fall season look.
CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
South-central Kansas winery closing at end of year
WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — A winery near Winfield has announced that it is closing its doors to the public at the end of the year. Wheat State Wine Company has been in business for 10 years. Owner Chris Tyler did not say the closing has anything to do with business or the pandemic. Instead, he […]
KWCH.com
Safe Streets Wichita kicks off overdose-awareness effort
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Last year, by percentage, Kansas recorded the second largest increase in drug overdose deaths in the nation, CDC data shows. That’s why Safe Streets Wichita, a substance abuse prevention coalition, is starting an effort to share information on where to get Naloxone, a life-saving drug that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses.
‘Kansas Ghost Towns’ premieres Tuesday on KPTS
Chris Frank joined "Kansas Today" to talk about "Kansas Ghost Towns" airing on KPTS.
WIBW
Public lands for dove hunting open for season in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Public lands for dove hunting have opened for the season in Kansas after an extreme drought period left officials feeling uncertain. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Thursday, Sept. 1, that the 2022 Kansas dove hunting season has officially begun and quality public hunting opportunities await at more than 90 locations managed specifically for the sport.
KWCH.com
Fans enjoy first official weekend of sports betting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - College football fans came out to the Emerson Biggins location in west Wichita on Saturday to support their favorite schools. For some fans, it was more than cheering, putting their money on the line, and betting on their team and other schools across the slate. “200...
McPherson homeowner picks up and moves, literally
Crews moved a house from its location in McPherson to its new home about seven miles northwest of the city.
