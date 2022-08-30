WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This holiday weekend is looking great with temperatures at or slightly below normal, mostly dry, and mainly sunny skies. There is a small chance of a couple storms in the early evening, mainly over far southern and southeastern Kansas. 98% of the region should remain dry. Temperatures will likely cool a bit and be more seasonal for early September. Much of the state will have highs near 90 with light northeast winds.

WICHITA, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO