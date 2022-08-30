Read full article on original website
Dickinson County Fair kicks off in Norway
NORWAY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Dickinson County Fair began Thursday with the Breeding Livestock Show followed by the opening of the carnival rides and exhibition buildings later on in the afternoon. The fair is set to run through 5 p.m. on Labor Day on Monday, September 5. After being...
Best Darn Marching Band: Escanaba High School
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Marching Band brings the Eskymo pride that can’t be denied. “The band is really all about giving spirit and encouragement to everyone in the stands and in the football stadium, all of our players,” said drum major, Grace Sviland, a senior in the marching band. “We are really the driving force for everyone to really encourage school spirit and excitement.”
Players Spotlight: Jacob Mattson Igniting Stang Nation
Munising, Mich. (WJMN) – If there is one word to describe Jacob Mattson playing style, it would be:. “Agressive,” said Matt Mattson, the head coach for Munising. “Yeah, he’s an agressive player.”. “He’s crazy aggressive,” said Kane Nebel, a senior quarterback for Munising. “He loves making...
