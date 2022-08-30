ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Denver woman hiking Capitol Peak dies from fall

A Denver woman died on Saturday after falling 900 feet from below the summit of Capitol Peak into Pierre Lakes Basin, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was hiking solo and fell after a rock that she was trying to cling to...
DENVER, CO
Vail Daily

Oktoberfest at Beaver Creek, Jazz in Vail, Minturn Market and the Vail Duck Race: Tricia’s Labor Day Weekend Picks 9/2/22

Labor Day Weekend not only signifies the unofficial end of summer, but it also kicks off Oktoberfest season in the Vail Valley. Beaver Creek’s three-day event ushers in two more weekends of Oktoberfest, with Lionshead hosting on Sept. 9-11 and Vail Village hosting on Sept. 16-18. Each are different and equally as fun, so don that dirndl and put on the lederhosen and get ready to say “prost” this time of year.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Concours returns with three-day event in mid-September

“Get you motor runnin’… Head out on the highway.” Those lyrics from Steppenwolf’s hit song from the late 60s epitomize the Mountain Road Tour that will kick off the Vail Concours Weekend Sept. 16-18. The Vail Concours offers three days of driving, chatting about, and viewing fabulous vehicles from different eras.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail Daily

For Vail workers of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, Vail Pioneer Weekend full of friendship and nostalgia

The list of Vail pioneers who are no longer with us keeps growing, making the party in honor of them that much more special. Vail pioneers gathered over the weekend to celebrate those who made the town what it is today, the three-day party included hundreds of current Vail-area residents and locals-for-life who worked in Vail in the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley Foundation presents a unique early child care proposal to Avon

A new type of nonprofit-private-public partnership and employer-sponsored model could lead to a new early child care center in Avon, filling a large need in the community. At the Tuesday, Aug. 23, Town Council meeting, the Vail Valley Foundation presented a proposal to build an 11,000-square-foot licensed early learning center on an approximately 4-acre plot of land within The Village at Avon development. As presented, the initiative could bring 12 preschool classrooms to serve around 168 children from the community.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Time Machine: 50 years ago, First Lady of Nebraska visits Vail on a fishing trip

Rideshare service Lyft announced it had started operations in the Vail area, the Vail Daily reported. “Gabe Cohen, Lyft’s general manager for the Rocky Mountain region, said the August launch was successful for both riders and drivers,” the Vail Daily reported. “The company doesn’t disclose its driver numbers, but Cohen said the service has ‘the right number’ of drivers right now.”
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Local chef competes in Food Network television show

Local chef Taylor Frankel, former head chef at Sweet Basil, was selected by The Food Network to compete on the competitive cooking show “Alex vs. America” this summer. Frankel’s episode will air on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. MST on the Food Network. On the show,...
VAIL, CO
