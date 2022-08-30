Read full article on original website
Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.Nadine BubeckVail, CO
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret JacksonSilverthorne, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan TiltonBreckenridge, CO
Eagle Valley takes down rival Battle Mountain in soccer showdown
Eagle Valley defeated Battle Mountain 2-1 in boys soccer Thursday night in Edwards, improving the Devils to a Western Slope-leading 3-0 record. For head coach Andrew Wheeler, it was his first win in Edwards in his four-year tenure at the helm of the Devils’ soccer program. “This is a...
Denver woman hiking Capitol Peak dies from fall
A Denver woman died on Saturday after falling 900 feet from below the summit of Capitol Peak into Pierre Lakes Basin, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was hiking solo and fell after a rock that she was trying to cling to...
Oktoberfest at Beaver Creek, Jazz in Vail, Minturn Market and the Vail Duck Race: Tricia’s Labor Day Weekend Picks 9/2/22
Labor Day Weekend not only signifies the unofficial end of summer, but it also kicks off Oktoberfest season in the Vail Valley. Beaver Creek’s three-day event ushers in two more weekends of Oktoberfest, with Lionshead hosting on Sept. 9-11 and Vail Village hosting on Sept. 16-18. Each are different and equally as fun, so don that dirndl and put on the lederhosen and get ready to say “prost” this time of year.
Vail Concours returns with three-day event in mid-September
“Get you motor runnin’… Head out on the highway.” Those lyrics from Steppenwolf’s hit song from the late 60s epitomize the Mountain Road Tour that will kick off the Vail Concours Weekend Sept. 16-18. The Vail Concours offers three days of driving, chatting about, and viewing fabulous vehicles from different eras.
Vail Valley wedding business having a busy summer season
Weddings have always been a staple of the summer economy in Vail and Eagle County. This summer seems to be a return to that form. The business all but shut down in 2020, the summer of COVID-19. In fact, local photographer Shane Macomber said he shot more weddings that summer — 10 — than were held at the Beaver Creek Chapel.
Conflicting accounts over how bears entered Aspen home
Wildlife officers recently euthanized a sow and her four cubs partly out of concern that they had entered an Aspen home through a closed, unlocked window, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife report of the incident. The officers’ determination contradicts the homeowner’s statement to The Aspen Times that the bears accessed the residence through a ground-level window roughly 12 inches ajar.
Letter: Best summer camp ever
While skimming through the Vail Daily on Aug. 27, Jay Wissot’s column “Summer camp for seniors” immediately caught my eye. Whenever my husband and I explain to our non-Vail Valley friends what it is like to be here in the summer, we describe it as summer camp.
Tony G celebration of life set for Thursday in Vail
A celebration of life for Tony Gulizia will kick off an early start to the Labor Day weekend — a weekend which the jazz musician always had a hand in making special in Eagle County. The celebration of life will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at...
Special Event for DeAnne Mitchell Helms
Please join us to celebrate the life of DeAnne Mitchell Helms. – — We will gather to share our favorite stories and remember our wonderful wife, mother, aunt and friend, who passed away last December. – — Bring your stories, your beverage of choice, and we’ll share a toast...
Vail Resorts files complaint against Vail in district court alleging misuse of emergency ordinance
Vail Resorts on Tuesday filed a complaint in Eagle County District Court accusing the town of Vail of improper use of the emergency ordinance process in denying permits to the resort developer. Those permits would have aided in the partial development of a 23.3-acre parcel of land which the company owns in East Vail.
Eagle County attorney Bruce Carey calling it a career
Bruce Carey is a familiar face in Eagle County’s courthouse. He’s going to cut back those appearances as he eases into retirement. Carey, 66, has practiced law for 37 years in Eagle County, first as a prosecutor, then as a criminal defense attorney. Carey landed in Colorado in...
Hundreds gather in Vail to celebrate the life of jazz staple Tony G
Hundreds gathered at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail Thursday to share in the grief of losing Tony Gulizia, one of the Vail area’s most well-known musicians who was better known by his stage name, Tony G. But much joy was also felt in celebrating the life of...
For Vail workers of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, Vail Pioneer Weekend full of friendship and nostalgia
The list of Vail pioneers who are no longer with us keeps growing, making the party in honor of them that much more special. Vail pioneers gathered over the weekend to celebrate those who made the town what it is today, the three-day party included hundreds of current Vail-area residents and locals-for-life who worked in Vail in the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s.
Tackling the Paradise Paradox: Vail Health breaks ground on new inpatient behavioral health facility in Edwards
On Thursday, Sept. 1, the Vail Health Foundation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Precourt Healing Center, ushering in a new era for behavioral health services in Eagle County. “What’s happening today in this valley, I can honestly say I do not believe it’s happening anywhere else in the United...
Vail Valley Foundation presents a unique early child care proposal to Avon
A new type of nonprofit-private-public partnership and employer-sponsored model could lead to a new early child care center in Avon, filling a large need in the community. At the Tuesday, Aug. 23, Town Council meeting, the Vail Valley Foundation presented a proposal to build an 11,000-square-foot licensed early learning center on an approximately 4-acre plot of land within The Village at Avon development. As presented, the initiative could bring 12 preschool classrooms to serve around 168 children from the community.
Time Machine: 50 years ago, First Lady of Nebraska visits Vail on a fishing trip
Rideshare service Lyft announced it had started operations in the Vail area, the Vail Daily reported. “Gabe Cohen, Lyft’s general manager for the Rocky Mountain region, said the August launch was successful for both riders and drivers,” the Vail Daily reported. “The company doesn’t disclose its driver numbers, but Cohen said the service has ‘the right number’ of drivers right now.”
Local chef competes in Food Network television show
Local chef Taylor Frankel, former head chef at Sweet Basil, was selected by The Food Network to compete on the competitive cooking show “Alex vs. America” this summer. Frankel’s episode will air on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. MST on the Food Network. On the show,...
