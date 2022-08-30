ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Cubs Make a Number of September Roster Moves

After salvaging their series with a win on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Chicago Cubs made a flurry of roster moves on Thursday. Among the moves, the team reinstated RHP Adrian Sampson and LHP Justin Steele, officially recalled RHP Jeremiah Estrada, recalled INF David Bote, returned LHP Brendon Little to Triple-A, and transferred LHP Wade Miley to the 60-day IL.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Kelechi Osemele works out with the Bears

No team hates its current roster more than the Bears. On Wednesday, Chicago made six waivers claims, a day after finalizing the team’s 53-man roster. On Thursday, the Bears added another player via waivers. Also on Thursday, the Bears worked out offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele. Osemele last played in...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Bears management set to change significantly again in 2023

Chicago Bears management will undergo yet another change in 2023, which should please Bears fans. The Chicago Bears changed their management up going into the 2022 season, and it’ll change yet again before next season. According to an announcement from the team, CEO and President Ted Phillips will be...
CHICAGO, IL

