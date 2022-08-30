ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Connecticut woman admits swindling $1.5 million from her boss; could face up to 5 years in prison

By Edmund H. Mahony, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

A woman from Fairfield admitted in federal court Tuesday that she stole about $1.5 million from the financial services company in Shelton where she worked.

Carolina Guerreno, 49, pleaded guilty to a fraud charge before U.S. District Judge Michael Shea in Hartford.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Guerreno was chief financial officer at the firm, which is considered a victim and was not identified. She had access to her employer’s bank accounts and was authorized to initiate financial transactions, including wiring company funds..

From January 2019 and continuing until the fraud was discovered in February 2021, Guerreno stole $1,532,207.24 by altering transactions and directing electronic payments from her employer’s bank account to her credit card, bank and home mortgage accounts, federal prosecutors said.

She pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, an offense that carries a maximum term of five years in prison. Shea scheduled sentencing for Nov. 28.

She is free on a $50,000 bond pending sentencing.

Comments / 1

 

