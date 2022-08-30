Nashville SC Teams Up With 'Bachelorette' Alum For First-Ever Singles Night

Photo: Getty Images

Sick of swiping through dating apps hoping to find "The One"? Now is your chance to meet someone new in person to see if you spark a connection thanks to a partnership between Nashville SC and Bachelor Nation alum Connor Brennan .

Brennan, a Nashvillian who appeared on Season 17 of The Bachelorette and Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise , will emcee the first-ever Singles Night at GEODIS Park on Wednesday (August 31) for the Nashville soccer club's match against the Colorado Rapids at 7:30 p.m.

According to FOX 17 , the idea of a Singles Night at the game started from a social media post from a Nashville SC fan seeking someone to go with to a game. The soccer match could ultimately lead to a love match, thanks in part to the night potentially alleviating some of the pressure that comes with a first date.

"I think it's a really cool idea," said Brennan. "It starts with a shared interest. Obviously if you're showing up to a soccer game, you at least kind of like soccer. I think another thing about first dates is finding ways to take the pressure off ... When you don't necessarily know each other that well or have that familiarity yet, I think the best way to kind of meet somebody, like somebody and even fall in love with somebody is to do activities with them."

If you're interested in attending but still nervous about meeting someone new, Brennan has some advice.

"Go in with the mindset of making a friend or friends because if you think of it like that, then all the pressure fades away," he said. "If you go in and you're like, 'Let me just find a friend,' then it's a lot easier to just be yourself and not be so nervous about impressing someone... Have fun, be yourself and just try to make a friend because that's where it starts. That's where a real relationship should start."

The exclusive event will be held in the WeHo Club prior to the game. With wristbands to indicate your preferences, attendees will mingle with others at the mixer and possibly even win a first date upgrade for the night to watch warm-ups and get upgraded seats.

Tickets are available online for $25 and include general admission entry to the game and WeHo Club, a complimentary beverage and the opportunity to win the first date upgrade.