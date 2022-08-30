ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Peltola goes home to the Kuskokwim, still waiting to hear if she’s the first Alaska Native elected to Congress

By Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media
alaskapublic.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 28

Last Man Standing
4d ago

If Peltola wins, she will have been elected by a liberal minority and hardly representative of a majority of the people of Alaska.

Reply(1)
4
Char Shill
4d ago

I sure hope she wins. Palin is a nitwit with the vocabulary of a second grader. All Palin wants is fame. Peltola wants what's best for the State and the Country. Pali wants what's best for Palin...just ask Todd.

Reply(8)
7
Related
The Associated Press

Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” Tshibaka also said she was thankful “for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981. Before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Native#Alaska Legislature#Alaska Anchorage#Congress#Politics#Election State#Democrat#The U S House#Alaskans#Republican
The Independent

Palin defeat immediately denounced as election fraud on Trump’s social media platform

Unsubstantiave claims of election fraud have been brought up on Donald Trump’s social media platform soon after former Alaska governer Sarah Palin lost in the state’s special election to Democrat Mary Peltola.Ms Peltola on Wednesday edged out Ms Palin in a historic win to become the first Democrat to represent Alaska in Congress in 50 years.She will also be the first Native Alaskan to represent the state after it formally joined the union in 1959.But users on Truth Social were quick to denounce her victory and made claims, without showing evidence, of the election being rigged.Attorney Ron Filipkowski posted...
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Beast

Alaska Guaranteed Three More Months of Sarah Palin

The stage is officially set for a MAGA-fueled election season in one of America’s wildest and most politically idiosyncratic states: Alaska. On Tuesday, Alaskans voted in a rare doubleheader election: a primary to set the field for the state’s U.S. House and Senate elections in November, and a special election to fill the rest of the late GOP Rep. Don Young’s term in Congress. That contest’s votes will not be fully counted until late August.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Voices: ‘There’s nothing maverick about her anymore’: What Alaskans really think of Sarah Palin in 2022

A walk around South Anchorage neighborhoods bearing signs with Sarah Palin’s name might convince one that Alaskans will soon elect the former governor to the US House of Representatives. Talk to Alaskans, however, and one may find they love or hate her, depending on how long they have lived in Alaska.“Although she is a fairly strong social conservative, her populist economic policies are very concerning to most Republicans who are paying attention,” says Bob Griffin in Anchorage, whose family has lived in Alaska for generations, going back 123 years. “I think there’s a lot of people that don’t follow the...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Sarah Palin slams Republican opponent after losing special election, refuses to mention winner Mary Peltola

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin blasted her Republican opponent Nick Begich III for costing Republicans the special election and called on him to withdraw from the race. “Nick Begich is now a three-time loser,” Ms Palin said in a statement on Thursday. “His ego-driven assistance after repeatedly failing to garner a majority of Republican votes, while I have consistently won the vote, has just cost Republicans a seat in Congress.” Ms Palin’s statement comes after she lost to Democrat Mary Peltola, who became the first Democrat to win Alaska’s at-large congressional district in almost 50 years. Alaska uses a...
The Independent

Sarah Palin’s Republican rival in Alaska special election says she ‘cannot win a statewide race’

The other Republican in the special election for Alaska’s sole congressional seat issued a harsh salvo after Democrat Mary Peltola became the first Democrat to win the race in almost a half century: Sarah Palin can’t win. Nick Begich III placed third in the general election and in Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, that meant that he was eliminated in the first round and votes went to the person voters wrote as their second choice. While more than half of his voters ranked Ms Palin second, 28.8 per cent voted for Ms Peltola and almost 21 per cent did...
ALASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Alaska farmer breaks record with giant pumpkin

An Alaskan farmer set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Dale Marshall of Anchorage, Alaska, won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the state fair Monday. The giant gourd weighed in at a whopping 2,147 pounds, according to the Alaska State Fair. “It’s official!” the fair wrote. “Dale...
ANCHORAGE, AK
US News and World Report

Democrat Mary Peltola Beats Sarah Palin in Alaska Special Election

(Reuters) -Mary Peltola, a Democratic former state lawmaker, won a special election to fill Alaska's sole U.S. House of Representatives seat, becoming the first Alaska Native to represent the state in Congress, the Alaska Division of Elections announced on Wednesday. She defeated Republican former Governor Sarah Palin by 51.47% to...
Cheddar News

Trump Critics Face Different Outcomes in Alaska, Wyoming

Primaries in Wyoming and Alaska hosted contests between prominent Trump critics and Trump-backed challengers within the Republican party. Representative Liz Cheney lost by a sizable margin in Wyoming, as her work on the House Select Committee on January 6 lost her support in her home state. Meanwhile in Alaska, Senator Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict former President Trump in his second impeachment trial, survived a jungle primary and will face off against her Trump-backed opponent again in the general election. Cheddar Politics brings on Washington Post reporter Mariana Alfaro to help break down the underlying differences between the two candidates' fates.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy