ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Our Favorite BOGO Deal on the Blink Mini Security Camera Is Back!

By John Velasco
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IsvST_0hbaIOH900

The Blink Mini is beloved for many reasons, which shouldn’t come as a surprise given it’s one of the best home security cameras because of its affordable price and simple use. What makes it better is whenever a good deal happens to come along for it.

In early July, we saw it at its lowest price of the year — but only for a brief moment. However, another new deal is available right now that snags you a free Blink Mini camera when you buy one. If you missed the last deal, this is your chance to buy a 2-piece Blink Mini kit at 46% off , which effectively makes it a BOGO offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tCTbg_0hbaIOH900

Buy: Blink Mini (2-piece) $34.99 (orig. $64.99) 46% OFF

Why the Blink Mini Is a Great Deal

  • Originally $65.99, but now $34.99
  • Instant savings of $30.00
  • 46% off its regular price
  • Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About the Blink Mini

First, we’ll say that you can quickly cover your home with these Blini Mini home security cameras without spending a fortune. But just remember, you’ll want to strategically place them to maximize coverage and places where you shouldn’t put cameras inside. Thanks to its ultra-affordable cost, you’ll have plenty of coverage where you need it.

Secondly, the Blink Mini is a simple, easy-to-use security camera that keeps watch when you’re not home. Sure, it may not be as advanced as other cameras, but neither is it grossly overpriced. When it comes down to it, this 1080p security camera will kick on whenever motion is detected. Need fewer notifications? No problem. You also have the option to create motion detection zones to reduce false alerts.

And lastly, it integrates well with Amazon Alexa to do an assortment of things with compatible smart speakers and smart displays — including the Alexa app for mobile. You can tell Alexa to disarm the camera when you’re home so it won’t actively record video. You can even set it up to watch the camera’s live stream through an Echo Show smart display or Alexa smart TV like the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series .

We can go on and on about what’s awesome, but this deal is the best thing about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IPjMC_0hbaIOH900

Buy: Blink Mini (2-piece) $34.99 (orig. $64.99) 46% OFF

More from SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

During This Amazon Flash Sale You Can Buy Blink Video Doorbells for $39

Another day, another Amazon flash deal on great home electronics. This time it’s the Blink line of security cameras and doorbells that’s suddenly popped up on Amazon with deep discounts. We’ve broken down the Blink vs. Ring comparison before. (Spoiler alert: There are no losers.) However, the Blink line offers incredible value for homeowners, and it’s a cost-effective way to smarten up your home. We recommend checking out the entire sale, as you can find security cameras, video doorbells and bundles discounted by as much as 46%. It’s a deep lineup of deals and well worth checking out. The best deal of...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We Found an Insane Discount on the 75-Inch TV of Your Dreams

Do you need a new TV? How about one that’s not only 75-inches but 4K HDR compatible and has Alexa built in? Currently, Samsung is offering one of the most amazing deals we’ve ever seen on their 75-inch QLED Q90T series. It’s normally over $3,000, but the 75-inch Q90T QLED is $1,300 off, for a final price of $1,798. And thanks to Prime delivery, you could have it delivered to your home as soon as Friday. Plus, it has gaming modes and one of the best displays on the market. Buy: 75-Inch Samsung Q90T QLED $1,797.99    What Makes the 75-inch Q90T QLED a...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The 39 Best Labor Day Sales of 2022 in One Place – Celebrate the Long Weekend With Some Retail Therapy

Table of Contents Top Amazon Labor Day Deals Top Samsung Labor Day Deals Top Wayfair Labor Day Deals Top Walmart Labor Day Sales Adidas Aura Digital Frames Backcountry Bobbi Brown Brooklyn Bedding Casper Dell Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker Velcro EZPZ Famous Footwear Filorga Frontgate Easton Fire Pit Gravity The Home Depot Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen Huckberry Lowe’s Lovers Macy’s Madewell MVMT Nectar NutriBullet Pacsun Qalo REI Roborock Shutterfly Sobel Westex Speks Target W&P Yellow Leaf Hammocks The summer is almost over, and while that may be depressing (patio season, we miss you already), the good news is that there is one final long weekend of the summer left. Labor Day is here, and with it comes significant deals on fashion, home goods, tech, workout equipment and more. Many Labor Day deals have begun, with retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Samsung...
RETAIL
People

10 Cheap Things Under $10 Buy at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 64% Off

There's little more satisfying than indulging in some online shopping over the weekend — especially if it involves snagging amazing deals. Amazon's deals hub is always packed with hidden gems and best-sellers with major discounts, but right now you can score some not-to-be-missed deals for under $10, giving you the excuse for a little guilt-free retail therapy. Right now, Amazon shoppers can snag a best-selling nail polish set from Modelones, ever-popular Stasher sandwich bags, and a Jockey bralette at a whopping 64 percent off.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Blink#Bogo#Home Security#Blini Mini
Cadrene Heslop

You Can Shop At The Sam's Club Without Being A Member

Sam's Club and Costco are retailers that sell bulk items. These warehouses have membership programs; thus, you pay to shop at these stores. People often wonder if paying for the membership offsets the savings of buying in bulk. But this does not have to factor into your decision because you do not need a membership to shop at Sam's Club. (source)
MarketRealist

Here Are the Best Labor Day Deals of 2022 — Don't Miss Out

Labor Day, which has traditionally been a major sale day for U.S. retailers for years, is again a time to score discounts on certain products in 2022. Many sales are even being offered days or weeks early this year, as retailers struggle with supply demands and aim to reach consumers dealing with inflated prices. Here’s a rundown of some of the best Labor Day sales this year.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
Cadrene Heslop

Shopping At Costco Without A Membership

Like its competitor Sam's Club, Costco sells bulk items. You can shop at Sam's Club without being a member. You can also shop at Costco without a membership. The terms of this shopping style are similar to that of Sam's Club.
Apartment Therapy

Our Complete Guide to the Best Labor Day Home Deals

Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
SHOPPING
SPY

See the Best iPad Deals of August 2022, Including the 2021 10.2-Inch iPad 9 for $299 at Walmart

Looking for the best iPad deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer already about halfway over, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home and on the go. We recently reviewed...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Don’t Worry, We’ve Got 45+ Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Thoughtful Procrastinators Everywhere

Shopping for presents isn’t always a walk in the park, and when it gets pushed until the last minute, it gets even harder, especially during the holiday season. Whether you’re shopping for your girlfriend, your mom, or your younger brother who’s just coming to appreciate your definition of “cool” — getting the right gift is important. We get it — life gets in the way, and if you’ve got a few days left, we want to help you out with the best last-minute gifts. Instead of stepping foot into any crowded store at the busiest time of the year, snuggle up...
SHOPPING
SPY

Not a Typo: You Can Buy a $279 iPad at Amazon Today If You Hurry

Editor’s Note on August 26, 2022: Since we originally published this story, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $279.99, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. Please note that this new price reduction only covers the Space Gray version of the iPad 9. We’ve updated pricing in our original story below. Did you know that a new iPad doesn’t have to cost $500-$1,000? As professional deal hunters, we’ve found that most shoppers have no idea that you can buy a new iPad for a lot less. Specifically,...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

First Look: Fitbit’s New Product Lineup Includes a $100 Smartwatch

Fitbit just announced the launch of three new fitness-focused smartwatches: the Inspire 3, the Versa 4, and the Sense 2. All three are new entries in existing lineups, but come with welcome improvements like better comfort and thinner bands. All three also track many of the same stats, like your resting heart rate and oxygen saturation levels. With summer starting to wind down, it’s a great time to start thinking about your workout routine for the winter. Fitbit can help with that, even if you only track a few basic stats. Even its presence on your arm can be a reminder...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

This Is Not A Drill: Prices on New iPads Have Dropped To An All-Time Low of $279

Updated on August 27, 2022: After a brief hiatus due to low inventory, this deal is back online. We’ve got even more good news: the discount once again covers both the Silver and Space Gray 2021 iPad 9. Read our full story on this new price discount below. As professional deal hunters, SPY editors always keep an eye out for discounts on popular tech products such as laptops, headphones, and wireless chargers. Yet even after covering Prime Day and countless other discounts, no price reduction has excited us more than this new sale on iPads.  Recently, we’ve seen prices on the 2021...
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

SPY

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy