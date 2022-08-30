ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Department Of Sanitation Seeking Artists To Beautify Their Garbage Trucks

By Justine Golata
 4 days ago

Garbage trucks the new canvases?

The New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) just announced that they are looking for local artists to paint their garbage trucks. In the initiative titled “Trucks of Art,” all artists are encouraged (from novice to professional) to apply for the chance to have their work displayed across the city’s trucks.

Their press release advises interested painters to center their idea around promoting the use of litter baskets & recycling, or honoring DSNY’s essential workers, as those submissions will receive priority. To further encourage sustainability, artists are tasked with the zero-waste challenge to use paints that would normally be recycled or scrapped. Their idea must suit the roughly 400 square feet of available space on a truck.

To apply, artists must submit:

  • Design mock-ups along with a short description of their concept
  • Explanation on why they want to be selected
  • Contact information
  • Brief biography

to TrashTalk@dsny.nyc.gov.

Submissions are due by Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 11:59pm.

Once finalists are chosen, the Department will provide paint supplies and access to the trucks for their exciting new makeover in late September and early October.

“Sanitation’s fleet is part of our cityscape – and we’re thrilled for New York City artists to transform collection trucks into roving works of art that will add a bit of flair to our neighborhoods,” said Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch. “We’re excited for local artists to be using our ‘canvasses’ to encourage New Yorkers to keep our City clean.”

Not the artsy type, but still want to help out? Residents are welcome to drop off their unwanted paints (in all forms, ie. cans, tubes, sprays) at an upcoming SAFE Disposal Event or one of the Department’s Special Waste Drop-off Locations to be used by the selected artists on the trucks.

The Department has done a previous Trucks of Art program back in 2019 that you can learn more about here .

Find further information about the 2022 program here .

See also: A New York-Focused Edward Hopper Exhibit Is Coming To The Whitney This Fall

