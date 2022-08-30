Read full article on original website
Vicksburg mayor to recommend deputy fire chief
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., will recommend Jessica Cade as the Vicksburg Fire Department’s (VFD) deputy chief. Fire Chief Craig Danczyk, who spent 27 years with the department, retired effective August 31. A new fire chief has yet to by named by the mayor. He plans to recommend Cade as the […]
U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District performs assessments at Jackson water plant
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers received a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment to assess pumps at the O.B. Water Treatment Plant to support Jackson’s water crisis. On September 1, USACE Vicksburg District engineers were on site assessing the pumping system, wastewater infrastructure,...
Water well at Mississippi Fairgrounds operating in response to Jackson emergency
JACKSON, Miss. — A well installed this year at the Mississippi Fairgrounds is being used to respond to Jackson's water emergency. The Fairgrounds are serving as a staging area and as one of the seven water distribution sites. "On the south side of the Coliseum, we are serving as...
EPA staff found City of Jackson, Mississippi, water department had insufficient staffing, leading to gaps in routine and preventative maintenance, report says
During a March 2022 site visit, US Environmental Protection Agency staff found that the City of Jackson, Mississippi, did not have adequate staffing for its water system and that as a result of that, routine and preventative maintenance on parts of the system were not being performed.
Funeral arrangements announced for Warren County Lt. Sam Winchester
Funeral arrangements for Warren County Lt. Sam Winchester have been announced. The Homegoing Celebration is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sep. 10 at noon. The celebration will be held at the Vicksburg city Auditorium at 901 Monroe Street, Vicksburg, MS. Funeral services will be held at W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home...
New Mt Elem Church collecting water for Jackson residents until noon Saturday
Pastor Leonard Walker at New Mt Elem Church is asking for bottled water donations to add to their collections for Jackson residents suffering the water crisis. “We’ve got two trucks and a trailer out here, just trying to help out any way we can,” Pastor Walker said. Walker...
Council seeking expedited decision in trash-related veto case
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council is seeking an expedited decision in a case that could determine whether the mayor can veto a council no-vote. Tuesday, attorneys for the council filed a motion seeking the request with the Mississippi Supreme Court. It comes just days after Mayor Chokwe...
Gov. Reeves and Mayor Lumumba, for first time, stand together as capital city faces crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the first time since the beginning of the capital city’s water crisis, Governor Tate Reeves and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba stood together for a joint press conference on Thursday. The joint-presser comes after questions were asked as to whether the two leaders were...
Seven water supersites open in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.), along with Jackson and other state leaders, announced seven water supersites will open on Thursday throughout the capital city to help those impacted by the water crisis. “Getting these water distribution sites up and running quickly was a top priority,” said Reeves. “Local, state, and federal officials […]
Water, flooding issues may force neighbors out of homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many people around the city are still without running water. A longtime Jackson neighbor said the recent heavy rain, flooding and not having water may soon force her out of her home. “I’m feeling sad about that,” she said. Teresa Jamison is worried more about her house falling on top of […]
Emergency pump installed at Mississippi water treatment plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced on Wednesday that an emergency rental pump was installed at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. He said there have been challenges at the plant due to the chemistry of the water. On Wednesday morning, the plant was down to 40 PSI. Lumumba said many […]
Regions Bank announces $25,000 grant to aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Regions Bank is partnering with the Regions Foundation to aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis. “United Way and its agency partners are doing incredible work as they rapidly respond to urgent needs due to the water crisis in Metro Jackson and Central Mississippi,” said Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. “Additional needs will develop as our communities continue to face challenges with obtaining a sufficient water supply, and the Regions Foundation will be there to support the ongoing work.”
Biden: Mississippi governor 'has to act' on Jackson water
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — President Joe Biden said his administration has offered Mississippi "every single thing available" to address the water crisis that has gripped the state's capital and called on the governor to fix the problems. “We’ve offered every single thing available to Mississippi. The governor...
Jackson churches host water distributions to help neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizations across the Jackson-metro area are working to provide water to neighbors in need during the capital city’s water crisis. With thousands of people being affected by the water crises, local churches are working to distribute water in several areas across the city. Doug and Felicia Williams, creators of the Sharing […]
Several Vicksburg-Warren School District vehicles had catalytic converters stolen
Several Vicksburg-Warren School District vehicles were reported to have catalytic converters stolen from them over the weekend. According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, county authorities were alerted Monday to the theft. Investigations revealed that several vehicles at the bus maintenance barn on Highway 27 had catalytic converters cut from...
Collaboration between Warren County and Yazoo County Sheriff’s Offices leads to felony arrest
A suspect is in custody and faces felony eluding and child endangerment charges thanks to cross-county communication between Warren County and Yazoo County Sheriff’s Offices. Friday morning, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace spotted a vehicle at the City Front, on the other side of the sea wall. Noting suspicious...
Jackson’s new worry: More water pressure could break pipes
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Water pressure slowly improved in Mississippi’s capital city Friday but officials outlined numerous challenges and occasional setbacks as they worked to restore running water from the city’s aging, neglected water system to all in the city of 150,000. A minor leak in an...
Water, MREs to be distributed in Jackson on Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Senator John Horhn announced 38,000 bottles of water and 4,000 Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MREs) will be distributed on Friday, September 2. The distribution will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Vergie P. Middleton Community Center, 3971 North Flag Chapel Road. Horhn, with assistance from Humana, District 67 state […]
Jackson’s water plant operators say they’re not being paid overtime, EPA report shows
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An assessment of Jackson water submitted to the city just weeks before the system collapse in August sheds new light on staffing issues at the city’s two surface water treatment plants. On Monday, equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant essentially cut water...
