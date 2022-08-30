(WXYZ) — A Redford woman is filing a lawsuit after she said a meal at Wendy's landed her in the hospital, and her case is now linked to a national E.coli outbreak. Ebone Colbert said she ate at a Wendy's in Farmington in late July. It's a place she said she and her son dine at regularly, but she said she got sick days later and wound up in the hospital for 12 days.

FARMINGTON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO