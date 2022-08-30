Read full article on original website
Police: Victim in Sunday shooting rampage identified as 16-year-old girl
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say they have identified one of the three victim's killed during the August 28 shooting rampage in Detroit as a 16-year-old girl. At this time, DPD is not releasing her name. Thursday evening, Detroit police told 7 Action News that the victim's family may...
Doorbell video captures teens jumping into action to save residents in Livonia fire
LIVONIA, Mich. — Doorbell video above courtesy Jeremy Hanlon. Livonia officials are applauding the heroic actions of three teens who helped save two people during a house fire on Monday. According to the Livonia mayor’s office, Ethan Morche, Chase Adams and Colin Anderson, who all attend Churchill High School,...
Barricaded gunman situation in Detroit comes to an end, police say
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — A standoff between Detroit police and a barricaded gunman has come to an end, police say. The incident happened near Ivanhoe and Colfax in Detroit at around 2 a.m. Friday morning. According to the police, the situation may have started as an argument that escalated...
Local woman sues Wendy's, lettuce supplier over alleged E.coli outbreak
(WXYZ) — A Redford woman is filing a lawsuit after she said a meal at Wendy's landed her in the hospital, and her case is now linked to a national E.coli outbreak. Ebone Colbert said she ate at a Wendy's in Farmington in late July. It's a place she said she and her son dine at regularly, but she said she got sick days later and wound up in the hospital for 12 days.
Michigan State Fair entertains while giving back to community
NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan State Fair is celebrating its 10 anniversary at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi through Labor Day. It isn’t just a traditional fair featuring agriculture, animals, food, rides and entertainment. It is a way to give back. If you bring three non-perishable...
Shortage of 911 dispatchers impacts metro Detroit
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A troubling shortage of 911 dispatchers has local police agencies taking extra steps to recruit more hires. It’s part of a trend taking place all over the country. Police say a national 911 dispatcher shortage is leading to many agencies here in metro...
Celebrate the 25th anniversary of 'Arts, Beats and Eats' this Labor Day weekend
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — With Labor Day weekend in full swing across metro Detroit, people have lots to choose from when it comes to events. From the Detroit Jazz Festival at Campus Martius, to Michigan State Fair in Novi, and the peach festival in Romeo as well as Arts Beats and Eats in Royal Oak, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
Metro Detroit drivers will not see as much road decongestion over holiday weekend
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and MDOT say they will be removing road barriers and opening lanes to traffic this weekend to ease congestion. However, the majority of that easing will not be in the metro Detroit area. LC Scramlin is the Director of Livestock and...
University of Michigan linked Prison Creative Arts project helps turn lives around
(WXYZ) — “It was one of the worst times of my life,” said Steven Campbell. The last time Campbell was on the news he was facing 30 years in prison. This time the story i a little different. “I’m making an impact in a good way,” Campbell....
Detroit woman holds high rank in construction industry, encourages other women to join
(WXYZ) — A Detroit woman who started out filling potholes in the city is now in a position of power becoming one of the only women in the country to be crowned Superintendent of Street Maintenance. Patricia Henderson is a woman that is about her business. She works, sometimes...
Detroit Jazz Festival: Local teen likely youngest singer ever selected to perform at the event
(WXYZ) — She has a voice that will stop you in your musical tracks. Anissa Lea is a local 17-year-old who has an extraordinary love and appreciation for jazz music. "Ever since I was five, I really introduced myself to all different genres of music. But I came across jazz music and ended up falling in love with the greats like Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, Dinah Washington," said Anissa.
Detroit Weather: Hot and humid start to the weekend
(WXYZ) — Today: Partly sunny. Hot day with a high of 89°. Chance of isolated showers or a thunderstorm after 5pm. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible and temps in the upper 60s. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph. Sunday: More showers and storms...
DTE customers frustrated over lack of communication and five days without power
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — DTE says they expect 95% of customers will have their power restored by the end of the day Friday. However, that’s cold comfort for those like Mark Lupa who have been in the dark since Monday. Lupa Lives at Park Place Condominiums in...
Gun buyback pilot program approved in Oakland County
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gun buyback programs may soon be coming to Oakland County. On Thursday, the Board of Commissioners approved $45,000 in funding for local communities to host the events. With over three quarters of the vote, the program passed with ease. It's a new initiative to combat...
National Amputee Baseball Team to play in Troy this weekend
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Louisville Slugger Warriors National Amputee Baseball Team will be in metro Detroit on September 3 to play a doubleheader against the Detroit Men’s Senior Baseball League (MSBL) All-Star Team at Warrior Park in Troy. The teams will compete on Saturday, September 3 at...
2022 Week 2: Oxford beats Birmingham Groves in Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — In its emotional home opener, Oxford beat Birmingham Groves 17-14 Friday night in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week. A pregame ceremony paid tribute to the victims of the Oxford High School shooting in November 2021, including Tate Myre, whose family joined captains for the coin toss.
Crews preparing Huntington Place for North American International Auto Show
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Final preparations for the North American International Auto Show are underway at Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit. Load-in for the event began on Monday. Crews are busy setting up the exhibits ahead of the show, which takes place from September 14 through the 25. This year...
EV owners forced to use public charging stations during power outage
NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Power outages have meant a range of headaches for people across metro Detroit. In an increasingly electrified economy, ownership of an electric vehicle (EV) adds new challenges to the mix. Multiple EV owners were at the Novi Town Center Wednesday using the chargers because the...
U-M nurses vote to authorize strike over alleged unfair labor practices
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nurses at the University of Michigan voted to authorize a strike to protest what they are calling unfair labor practices. Over the past week, members of the Michigan Nurses Association-University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council have been voting. The Michigan Nurses Association says 96% of 4,000 nurses voted yes, giving leaders the authority to call a strike.
