The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
thetrek.co
AT Days 124-127: Damascus and the final days of Virginia
It had taken five weeks, but I’d finally reached the last miles of the AT in Virginia. A zero day in Damascus awaited. Here’s the detailed breakdown by day:. Day 124 – Stealth site, Deep Gap to Saunders Shelter (17 miles) Day 125 – Saunders Shelter to...
What is there to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend?
(WJHL) — Clouds and rain are forecasted for the upcoming weekend, so it may be best to stay indoors amid the scattered showers. Despite the predicted weather, News Channel 11 will list all events — both indoor and outdoor — for those who don’t mind a little rain. Saturday, Sept. 3 Doe Mountain Slobberknocker HarescrambleWhat: […]
Pungo Farm pumpkin patch opening in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Pungo pumpkin farm is set to open in Nickelsville, Virginia on Saturday, complete with all the fall activities that accompany them. According to a Facebook post from Pungo Farms, the business opens its fields Saturday at 209 Pungo Drive. “Pungo Farms started in 2018 with a few chickens and a […]
Unanimous vote changes Johnson City flag
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission voted unanimously to change the city’s flag Thursday night, swapping the nearly 60-year-old design for a new pattern. “We’re doing our best to honor everything that came before us and everything we stand for now and everything we desire to be in the future,” said J.T […]
Who’s Building That? Riddle Ridge subdivision in Jonesborough
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
Target practice leads to local schools on temporary lockdown
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Schools in the Hampton area were placed under a soft lockdown after a report of shots fired near the area on Friday. According to Carter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Abby Frye, the incident occurred around noon when Carter County 911 received a report of shots fired near the […]
Ballad Health: 153 COVID patients hospitalized, 10 children in Niswonger
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Friday, Ballad Health announced 153 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized across the hospital system. In its weekly COVID-19 scorecard, Ballad also reported 10 pediatric COVID-19 patients are receiving care at Niswonger Children’s Hospital. As of Friday, 14 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and two are dependent […]
Johnson City Press
Fireworks association to hold exhibition next week at Hunter Wright Stadium
The National Fireworks Association is hosting its annual meeting and exhibition at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center from Sept. 6-10, city officials said this week. This marks the second time Kingsport has hosted the event and officials anticipate more than 700 people from around the world will attend.
wjhl.com
Concert Event to be held at Local Distillery
(WJHL) Tiny Roberson with East Tennessee Distillery and Seth McKay from Slick Cadillac tell us about a concert event to be held Sunday, September 4th at the Distillery in Piney Flats. For more information visit them on Facebook.
Moorhouse: Retiring opens new doors for KCS
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After announcing his intention to retire as the superintendent of Kingsport City Schools, Jeff Moorhouse told News Channel 11 that the decision was bittersweet. “At this point, you reflect over your career and the relationships that you’ve built over the course of that career and the things that you’ve accomplished,” Moorhouse […]
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Everyone wants to move to Kingsport
Over the past several years and for several years to come, Kingsport will continue to meet a booming housing demand with thousands of new single-family homes, townhouses and apartments. But where is this demand coming from?. We get some answers in taking a look at a recently finished development called...
Kingsport couple directly impacted by 9/11 organize event in memory of fallen family member
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The impacts of 9/11 continue to ripple through the country more than two decades after the event — even more so closer to the anniversary of the terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people. Willow and Tom Clerici Jr. moved from New Jersey to Kingsport in 2021. This […]
Ballad urgent care in Greeneville temporarily closed due to staff shortage
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health announced on Friday, Sept. 2 that its urgent care clinic in Greeneville will be temporarily closed. The health system originally said in a tweet that Ballad Health Medical Associates Urgent Care Clinic located at 438 E Vann Road will not open on Friday due to staffing shortages. The hospital […]
Four old mine portals closed near Coeburn
COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Energy recently closed four mine portals that were close to homes just outside of Coeburn. Old mine portals can be dangerous to the public as they often contain hazards, including dangerous gases. “Due to the proximity to town and the evidence of ATV traffic in this area, […]
elizabethton.com
Come out and join us this weekend! Sat and Sun!
Ah, September is one month away from my favorite month. We could see a flurry with the new chill in the air and the smell of leaves turning the threat at any moment. I love the cold weather; I never complain about the snow, the icy rain, or the sub zeros temperatures that we rarely get anymore. So I can complain about the heat; I hate it. However, I do not want to discuss the weather this weekend. No, I want to talk about where I am right now as you read this. Sat and Sun, we, Lorie, Eli, and I are at the largest highlands festival the Tri-Cities offers. We are listening to wonderful music by the Crossjacks and eating food from vendors from all over the region. There are games to win prizes in am kids area for parents to let their children go for a minute without worry. And it all is happening now at the Tipton Haynes historic site in Johnson City. This is something you must see. If you are not here now, then you are missing an event. Lorie and I have our books set up for sale, and there are food trucks selling bbq.
Food Truck Friday: Blue’s Brews Airstream Cafe
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – You may have seen the 1957 air stream on the corner of West Market Street. It’s called Blue’s Brews, and it’s been serving the city and surrounding cities for a few years. “I wanted to open a storefront, but we didn’t have the funds so I thought this would be […]
Bristol, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The John Battle High School football team will have a game with Virginia High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
elizabethton.com
‘Outstanding’ entertainment, new features planned for Covered Bridge Days 2022
In their second year of leading Elizabethton’s long-running and popular Covered Bridge Days festival, members of Elizabethton’s Parks and Recreation Department say they are excited to do it all again this fall, September 23-25. Last year was the first time the city’s Parks and Rec department had led...
New to Town: Llama farm now open to the public
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Wandering Llamas are usually wandering trails in our region but now you’re welcome into their home. For the first time, the farm itself is open to business and offers another chance to check out the mammals without having to walk for miles. “Some people either can’t hike or don’t want to […]
