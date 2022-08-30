JPR: Unit Sales of Nvidia GPUs Down 26 Percent as PC Sales Collapse

Sales of graphics processing units — discrete and integrated — dropped 14.9% quarter-over-quarter in Q2 2022 as demand for PCs among consumers softened and distributors of parts and PC makers reduced their purchases. As a result, shipments of standalone GPUs dropped more significantly than shipments of integrated GPUs, which is why Nvidia suffered a 25.7% sequential decline in unit sales.

Unit shipments of PC CPUs decreased by 7% quarter-over-quarter and 33.7% year-over-year, according to Jon Peddie Research . As a result, shipments of GPUs declined by 14.9% QoQ. Among three GPU vendors, AMD's GPU sales declined the least by 7.6% sequentially, Intel's shipments decreased by 9.8%, whereas Nvidia's unit sales dropped by a whopping 25.7%, data by JPR shows.

The sales of discrete graphics cards for desktops (including the best graphics cards for gaming ) declined by 22.6% sequentially in the second quarter to around 10.37 million units, the lowest number of standalone desktop GPUs sold per quarter since Q2 2020. It perhaps was expected as everyone who wanted to get an AMD Radeon RX 6000-series or an Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics board had already done this.

As for market shares, Intel remained the leading GPU supplier in Q2 2022 with 62% of the market, AMD came second with 20% (a significant increase from 16% in Q2 2021), whereas Nvidia was No. 3 with an 18% market share (up from 15% a year ago).

PC makers and distributors typically reduce their orders to chip companies in the second quarter. Still, this time around, they reduced their purchases more significantly than usual, perhaps because they had stocks full of inventory and had to sell off what they had at their hands first.

“This quarter had overall negative results for the GPU vendors, compared to the last quarter,” said Jon Peddie, president of JPR. “Global events such as the continued war in Ukraine, Russia’s manipulation of gas supplies to Western Europe, and the subsequent nervousness those events create have put a dampener on Europe’s economy; the UK is in recession with high inflation. Forecasting has never been more challenging, and as a result, our forecast and others’ will get revised frequently as new data appears.”

