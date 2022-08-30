Read full article on original website
shelly ironside
4d ago
sending prayers for the woman and all the children....God place your healing hands upon them all in Jesus name Amen 🙏🙏🙏🙏
Norma Jean Rademacher
3d ago
That’s my hometown & the semis are always going faster than the POSTED speed limit! OHP needs to patrol the area more & start coming down hard on these speeders! Hwy 69 is heavily traveled by semis because it’s a straight route from Texas to Kansas! I still have family living in Pryor and lots of friends, I’m hoping it’s not anyone I know! But still praying for everyone to make a recovery!
