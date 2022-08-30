ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

shelly ironside
4d ago

sending prayers for the woman and all the children....God place your healing hands upon them all in Jesus name Amen 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Norma Jean Rademacher
3d ago

That’s my hometown & the semis are always going faster than the POSTED speed limit! OHP needs to patrol the area more & start coming down hard on these speeders! Hwy 69 is heavily traveled by semis because it’s a straight route from Texas to Kansas! I still have family living in Pryor and lots of friends, I’m hoping it’s not anyone I know! But still praying for everyone to make a recovery!

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

4 Children, 1 Adult Injured In Crash Near Pryor

Four children and an adult have been taken to a hospital after a crash on Highway 69 south of Pryor between the city and the Mid-America Industrial Park. According to Pryor Police Sgt. Scott Garrett, a semi-truck collided with a minivan at a stoplight. Sgt. Garrett, says four children, ages one to six, and their mother were transported from the crash to a hospital. The one-year-old was flown from the scene and had severe injuries, the other children ranged from minor to serious injuries, said Garrett. The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.
PRYOR, OK
