POTUS

Joe Rogan brands Jen Psaki a ‘propagandist’ during review of White House press secretaries

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

In a review of White House press secretaries, Joe Rogan branded Jen Psaki as a “propagandist.”

The podcaster claimed Psaki “flat out lied” on multiple occassions in a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience .

“I mean, maybe they had a narrative that they told her, maybe these are talking points, maybe that’s her job. But, it’s a weird job to begin with,” he said.

Rogan continued to praise Kayleigh McEnany, calling her the “Michael Jordan of White House press secretaries.”

