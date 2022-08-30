Read full article on original website
julie
3d ago
Lol as if his party isn’t enough of a comedy show he’s now bringing out the singers and dancers. Enjoy the show! Vote RED 🇺🇸 before America is declared dead!!!
Donna Kolat Mihaley
4d ago
Don’t buy the tickets we don’t want Ryan he’s done nothing for us
Farm and Dairy
Chef Erik Hoover brings style to Trumbull County Fair, barbecue business
WARREN, Ohio — Erik Hoover is not your typical buyer at the Trumbull County Junior Fair. Yes, he’s wearing overalls. Yes, he has a can of chewing tobacco in his pocket and a spit cup handy. But that’s where the commonality ends. He’s got on bright white...
Horse owners surprised with birth of foal at Canfield Fair
Makenzie Schmied and her husband went to sleep Thursday night with one horse -- and woke up Friday with two.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | September 4th
Vindicator file photo / September 5, 1982 | Youngstown State University cheerleaders herald the opening kickoff of the first game at Stambaugh Stadium 40 years ago before a capacity crowd of 15,833. The University of Akron ruined the Penguins' day with a last-second field goal by Dennis Heckman to give the Zips a 20-19 win.
Unique roses draw crowds at Canfield Fair
More color from the Canfield Fair to go along with the Purple Tent and the t-shirt booth. In fact, it's right along Bishop Street too. This place is taking over the fair one rose at a time.
Canfield Fair entertainment: What you need to know
Tickets can be purchased for both nights online on Ticketmaster.com
The stories behind 5 unique Ohio city names
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Reminderville and Knockemstiff to Put-in-Bay and Celeryville, Ohio is home to a number of cities and towns with head-scratching names. Some of the oddest Ohio towns have connections to Ohio State University and movies. Here are five Ohio cities and the stories behind their names. Celeryville South of Willard in Huron […]
Cleveland schools could have chosen a better namesake than Stephanie Tubbs Jones to replace slaveowner Patrick Henry on school façade: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I drove to the building the other day to see the change. I could have walked there, because I live blocks from the old Patrick Henry Junior High School, which I attended in my adolescence. Several generations of Glenville residents went there too, and memories of...
Danny Lee Hill gets 2nd chance at ‘bite mark’ appeal
Trumbull County prosecutors say a piece of evidence in the 1985 Raymond Fife murder case has been adjudicated already and the latest attempt of Danny Lee Hill to avoid execution is a waste of time.
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam co-hosting fundraiser for US Senate candidate J.D. Vance, causing controversy
CLEVELAND — *EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal, with 3News adding reactions from Browns fans. Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance will visit Columbus in three weeks for a campaign fundraiser hosted by owners of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team. Some team supporters are unhappy and see it as a reversal from previous decisions to avoid politics.
Ohio plans $5 million restoration of Lonz Mansion, part of former winery on Lake Erie’s Middle Bass Island
MIDDLE BASS ISLAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio plans to spend up to $5 million to restore the former house of George Lonz, who ran a prominent winery on this Lake Erie island for nearly 50 years. The house, built in 1906, sits within Middle Bass Island State...
Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance
Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance will visit Columbus in three weeks for a campaign fundraiser hosted by owners of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team. Team supporters are unhappy and see it as a reversal from previous decisions to avoid politics. Morgan Hughes co-founded Save The Crew and remains active in the community of […] The post Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WFMJ.com
Austintown family honoring loved one with lemonade stand to benefit Animal Welfare League
A family in Austintown is honoring a loved one by raising money for the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County. It all started as an idea to honor their Aunt Mimi, who passed away unexpectedly in July at 47. The Kenyon family decided to donate the money made to AWL...
Local pastor chosen as diocese’s director of stewardship
The Youngstown Diocese announced a pastor as the new Director of Stewardship and Development on Friday.
Back the Blue rally set for Canfield
Organizers are hoping to draw a big crowd next weekend, hoping to raise money to support children and families of fallen police officers.
WFMJ.com
Valley theatres showing $3 movies Saturday
Local movie theatres plan to take part in National Cinema Day on Saturday. People can watch any first-run movie, in any format for just a $3 admission on Saturday, September 3, 2022. In addition, most theatres are offering perks such as discounted snack prices. Here are the local theatres that...
Big gift jump starts Canfield Fair expansion
Canfield Fair board members are celebrating a $1 million gift from the Youngstown Foundation.
USPS addresses rumors of local offices closing
We've been getting calls and tips from viewers with concerns about some local post offices closing, mainly in Mahoning County.
WFMJ.com
21 News Podcast: Mercy Health support for addicted mothers
It’s National Recovery Month in the United States and it comes at a time when we’re seeing discouraging trends in overdose numbers all over our viewing area. In some cases, this year appears poised to surpass 2017 for the worst year ever for fatal overdoses in Mahoning and Trumbull counties and the backdrop for addiction continues to change.
Two Universities in Ohio Named to National “2022 Best of the Best LGBTQ+ Friendly” List
Two universities in Ohio have been named to the “2022 Best of the Best LGBTQ+-Friendly Colleges and Universities” list. The list is compiled by Campus Pride, the leading national nonprofit organization for student leaders and campus groups working to create a safer college environment for LGBTQ+ students. The institutions recognized achieved the highest percentages in the LGBTQ-friendly benchmarks for policies, programs and practices on the Campus Pride Index, a national benchmarking tool.
townandtourist.com
29 Treehouse Rentals in Ohio (Spacious & Fully Furnished!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking to book unique accommodation on your next trip to the Buckeye State, treehouse rentals are an increasingly popular way to stay in Ohio. Nature lovers will enjoy the ambiance surrounding the property and families with young kids will enjoy creating lifelong memories by staying in the trees.
Comments / 6