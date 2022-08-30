Dodgers Roster: Jake Reed Recalled & Heath Hembree Selected; Michael Grove, Phil Bickford Optioned To Oklahoma City

Read full article on original website
Bernstein: It's 'inexcusable' for White Sox executives to not address Tony La Russa's leave of absence
670 The Score midday host Dan Bernstein was astonished that a White Sox executive on Wednesday didn’t address manager Tony La Russa taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team as he undergoes additional testing for a medical issue.
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen suggests $300 million budget limit for the team moving forward
The New York Mets have the highest MLB payroll in 2022 at $282 million, spending significantly more than the Los
Yardbarker
The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player
Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
Dodgers Fans Welcome Padres to Dodger Stadium with Inflatable PEDs
You had to assume something was coming as the Dodgers and Padres met following the news that Fernando Tatis Jr had tested positive for a banned substance and was suspended by MLB. That something happened in the 5th inning when an inflatable display got loose on the field. It was...
Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'
Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
Dodgers: Trea Turner Reacts to First Day Off of the Season
For the first time all season, Trea Turner was out of the Dodgers starting lineup on Friday night. With the recent bad injury news Los Angeles has dealt with, some fans were holding their breath waiting to hear if everything was okay. Luckily, it wasn’t an injury, but something even...
Yardbarker
How are the players the Braves traded away at the deadline doing?
It’s been exactly one month since the trade deadline, and so far, I would say the Braves did a very good job considering they didn’t have to give up much. Raisel Iglesias has come as advertised, Robbie Grossman has tweaked his swing and become a significant contributor, and even Jake Odorizzi has bounced back with a couple of strong performances after a rough start. But what about the players the Braves traded away? Is there anyone they might regret giving up?
Red Sox Select Eduard Bazardo
The Red Sox announced they’ve selected reliever Eduard Bazardo onto the major league roster. The club also recalled catcher Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester. That duo will take the two extra September active roster spots, while the club already had a 40-man roster vacancy for Bazardo. Bazardo returns to...
FOX Sports
MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. MLB said Thursday the punishment is retroactive to June 19. Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Baltimore Orioles Gunnar Henderson’s Girlfriend, Katherine Lee Bishop
Baltimore Orioles top prospect Gunnar Henderson hit a home run in his MLB debut on August 31, 2022. Along with his family and friends, one particular person was present in the stands. It was Gunnar Henderson’s girlfriend, Katherine Lee Bishop. As Henderson sprinted around the bases, he was greeted with applause and high-fives from his parents and girlfriend. The couple’s adorable chemistry has won them many new followers. And fans want to know more about Gunnar Henderson’s girlfriend. So, we give you the scoop on Gunnar’s lady love in this Katherine Lee Bishop wiki.
White Sox raise white flag
Last year's surprising AL Central crown drove expectations that the White Sox could compete for a World Series championship this year. Reality check: Heading into the final month of the regular season, the Sox are two games under .500 and five games back in the division after losing five games in a row.
