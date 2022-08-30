Read full article on original website
Recycling Today
Phoenix Technologies to expand rPET production
Phoenix Technologies International LLC, Bowling Green, Ohio, has announced that it will expand food-grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) capacity at its facility in Bowling Green with the addition of new extrusion equipment to produce pellets. Phoenix’s purchase in 2019 by Far Eastern New Century Corp. (FENC), a Taipei City, Taiwan-based...
findlayohio.com
Natural Gas Supplier Chosen-IGS Energy
The City of Findlay has contracted with IGS Energy to provide natural gas supplier services to its residents through its gas aggregation program. The program is 24-month at a fixed-rate of $.853 per ccf with no early termination fee. The program will run from October 2022-September 2024. Letters detailing the...
Six Toledo firefighters retire; combined 192 years of service
TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Toledo firefighters retired this past week. Combined, they have given 192 years of service to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department. For Greg Yingling, TFRD Station 5 in downtown Toledo has been home for 33 years. "The last 33 years have been the best 33...
Ada Herald
‘Tilting at (Non-Existent) Windmills’
In the last edition of the Herald, with one of my submissions, there was, oh, a bit of a mistake – to be as transparent as possible. And as a preface, I’ve been a reporter in the village for some three years now, and I would like to think that I’m up on “…all things Ada.”
13abc.com
419 Taco War hosts over 50 vendors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual 419 Taco War is today, Sept. 3 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the taco war will take place, hosting 18 taco competitors. Adults have an entrance fee of $10, children between the ages of three to 12...
13abc.com
Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m. A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer. No...
sent-trib.com
Rossford man indicted for vandalism
A Rossford man has been indicted for vandalism after he allegedly trashed a city motel room. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 17 indicted Jason McMillion, 44, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On July 22, he allegedly caused property damage to a motel...
fox2detroit.com
Ann Arbor bank robbery suspect caught after Ohio heist
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man admitted to several Ann Arbor bank robberies after he was caught robbing a bank in Ohio, police said. Scott Kelly Hansen, 62, of Toledo was arrested after police say he robbed a Civista Bank at 207 Milan Avenue in Norwalk, Ohio on Thursday. He allegedly ordered everyone on the ground, pointed a pistol at customers and the tellers, and demanded money from the teller cash recycler before fleeing with two containers of cash.
presspublications.com
Waterfront festival celebrates, supports Toledo Lighthouse
The 18th Toledo Lighthouse Waterfront Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Maumee Bay State Park, located at 1750 Park Road #2, Oregon. Festivalgoers can take a boat ride up close to the iconic lighthouse, where they can look for Sarah, the phantom of the lighthouse, in the third-story window. They can also check out the first- and second-floor shutters which have been replicated as part of a restoration process. The cost is $40 per person for the hour-long ride. Reservations are recommended and may be made by texting 419-367-1691.
presspublications.com
Calendar: A Labor Day tradition, the Sandusky County Restorers of Antique Power’s annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show is being held Sept. 2-5 at White Star Park in Gibsonburg. (Photo courtesy of S.C.R.A.P.)
S.C.R.A.P. to present Antique Tractor & Engine Show Sept. 2-5 Step back in time as the Sandusky County Restorers of Antique Power (S.C.R.A.P) hosts the Antique Tractor & Engine Show Sept. 2-5, 8 a.m. until dark at White Star Park, 960 Township Road 60, Gibsonburg. The event, held annually on...
visitfindlay.com
Hit the Blanchard River Water Trail
While I know summer is winding down the opportunities for outdoor fun in Findlay and Hancock County don’t have to stop. In fact, they may even get better!. A couple months ago my family hit the river and kayaked a portion of the Blanchard River Water Trail. Our group ranged in kayak skills from very experienced (my parents and brother) to third time kayaking solo (my 9 year old son). Also along for the ride was my 6 year old son who loves kayaking because you, in his words, “relax, eat snacks, and squirt people with water guns”.
Beacon
Beck debuts FriendShip Kitchen at Oak Harbor store on Sept. 6
Oak Harbor residents have long supported their local FriendShip store, but their visits are about to get a bit more spicy. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the store will host a soft opening of the new FriendShip Kitchen at 323 W. Water St., Oak Harbor. The FriendShip Kitchen will feature a variety of breakfast and dinner options.
sent-trib.com
Do you know this barn? Museum and author seeking information
The Wood County Museum will welcome Robert Kroeger, author of “Historic Barns of Ohio” on Sept. 9. The museum staff is looking to scout a couple more barns of Wood County for Kroeger’s next Ohio Barns book. Anyone who knows of a barn or owns a barn...
sent-trib.com
Vehicles vandalized in BG
The Bowling Green Police Division is investigating reports of vehicle vandalism. A BGPD spokesperson said Thursday that there are at least eight from the 700 and 800 blocks of Napoleon Road and also some on Ada and Palmer avenues.
13abc.com
A sinkhole keeps Bowsher High School off its home field
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friday night lights won’t be shining at Bowsher High School this week. The football team will be on the road for Friday’s game, and perhaps a few more, as Toledo Public School leaders determine what’s causing a sinkhole in the middle of the team’s football field.
sent-trib.com
Finders, keepers: Iconic BG music store is for sale
A hub of musical culture for more than 50 years, Finders Records is for sale and ready for a new owner. Greg Halamay founded Finders in 1971, as a 19-year-old Bowling Green State University student. Now he’s ready for retirement. His father, Ross Halamay, was his partner, who held...
Willard Police Department investigating double homicide on Saturday morning
Two people were found dead inside of a residence in Willard on Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from Willard Police Department.
13abc.com
Seneca County Jail is state compliant for second year in a row
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Jail was inspected to assess compliance between Aug. 15 through 19. The assessment was based on a group of standards selected from the Standards for Jails in Ohio promulgated by the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. The standards that were focused on include...
Man life-flighted after being trapped in Crawford County grain bin
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Crawford County man was life-flighted Wednesday after he and another person were trapped in a grain bin. Around 9:45 a.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call informing them that two people, 61-year-old Lois Martin and 65-year-old Harlan Martin, became trapped while working in a grain […]
Man found dead, another injured in Ashland home: Investigators
Sheriff's deputies and agents are investigating after a man was found dead and another was in need of medication attention inside an Ashland home.
