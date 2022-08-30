While I know summer is winding down the opportunities for outdoor fun in Findlay and Hancock County don’t have to stop. In fact, they may even get better!. A couple months ago my family hit the river and kayaked a portion of the Blanchard River Water Trail. Our group ranged in kayak skills from very experienced (my parents and brother) to third time kayaking solo (my 9 year old son). Also along for the ride was my 6 year old son who loves kayaking because you, in his words, “relax, eat snacks, and squirt people with water guns”.

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO