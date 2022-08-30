ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clyde, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Recycling Today

Phoenix Technologies to expand rPET production

Phoenix Technologies International LLC, Bowling Green, Ohio, has announced that it will expand food-grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) capacity at its facility in Bowling Green with the addition of new extrusion equipment to produce pellets. Phoenix’s purchase in 2019 by Far Eastern New Century Corp. (FENC), a Taipei City, Taiwan-based...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
findlayohio.com

Natural Gas Supplier Chosen-IGS Energy

The City of Findlay has contracted with IGS Energy to provide natural gas supplier services to its residents through its gas aggregation program. The program is 24-month at a fixed-rate of $.853 per ccf with no early termination fee. The program will run from October 2022-September 2024. Letters detailing the...
FINDLAY, OH
Ada Herald

‘Tilting at (Non-Existent) Windmills’

In the last edition of the Herald, with one of my submissions, there was, oh, a bit of a mistake – to be as transparent as possible. And as a preface, I’ve been a reporter in the village for some three years now, and I would like to think that I’m up on “…all things Ada.”
ADA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Clyde, OH
State
California State
City
Riverside, OH
City
Albany, OH
City
California, OH
Local
Ohio Business
13abc.com

419 Taco War hosts over 50 vendors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual 419 Taco War is today, Sept. 3 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the taco war will take place, hosting 18 taco competitors. Adults have an entrance fee of $10, children between the ages of three to 12...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m. A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer. No...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Rossford man indicted for vandalism

A Rossford man has been indicted for vandalism after he allegedly trashed a city motel room. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 17 indicted Jason McMillion, 44, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On July 22, he allegedly caused property damage to a motel...
ROSSFORD, OH
fox2detroit.com

Ann Arbor bank robbery suspect caught after Ohio heist

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man admitted to several Ann Arbor bank robberies after he was caught robbing a bank in Ohio, police said. Scott Kelly Hansen, 62, of Toledo was arrested after police say he robbed a Civista Bank at 207 Milan Avenue in Norwalk, Ohio on Thursday. He allegedly ordered everyone on the ground, pointed a pistol at customers and the tellers, and demanded money from the teller cash recycler before fleeing with two containers of cash.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evergreen#Extrusion#Rpet#Business Industry#Linus Business
presspublications.com

Waterfront festival celebrates, supports Toledo Lighthouse

The 18th Toledo Lighthouse Waterfront Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Maumee Bay State Park, located at 1750 Park Road #2, Oregon. Festivalgoers can take a boat ride up close to the iconic lighthouse, where they can look for Sarah, the phantom of the lighthouse, in the third-story window. They can also check out the first- and second-floor shutters which have been replicated as part of a restoration process. The cost is $40 per person for the hour-long ride. Reservations are recommended and may be made by texting 419-367-1691.
OREGON, OH
presspublications.com

Calendar: A Labor Day tradition, the Sandusky County Restorers of Antique Power’s annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show is being held Sept. 2-5 at White Star Park in Gibsonburg. (Photo courtesy of S.C.R.A.P.)

S.C.R.A.P. to present Antique Tractor & Engine Show Sept. 2-5 Step back in time as the Sandusky County Restorers of Antique Power (S.C.R.A.P) hosts the Antique Tractor & Engine Show Sept. 2-5, 8 a.m. until dark at White Star Park, 960 Township Road 60, Gibsonburg. The event, held annually on...
GIBSONBURG, OH
visitfindlay.com

Hit the Blanchard River Water Trail

While I know summer is winding down the opportunities for outdoor fun in Findlay and Hancock County don’t have to stop. In fact, they may even get better!. A couple months ago my family hit the river and kayaked a portion of the Blanchard River Water Trail. Our group ranged in kayak skills from very experienced (my parents and brother) to third time kayaking solo (my 9 year old son). Also along for the ride was my 6 year old son who loves kayaking because you, in his words, “relax, eat snacks, and squirt people with water guns”.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
Beacon

Beck debuts FriendShip Kitchen at Oak Harbor store on Sept. 6

Oak Harbor residents have long supported their local FriendShip store, but their visits are about to get a bit more spicy. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the store will host a soft opening of the new FriendShip Kitchen at 323 W. Water St., Oak Harbor. The FriendShip Kitchen will feature a variety of breakfast and dinner options.
OAK HARBOR, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Recycling
sent-trib.com

Vehicles vandalized in BG

The Bowling Green Police Division is investigating reports of vehicle vandalism. A BGPD spokesperson said Thursday that there are at least eight from the 700 and 800 blocks of Napoleon Road and also some on Ada and Palmer avenues.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

A sinkhole keeps Bowsher High School off its home field

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friday night lights won’t be shining at Bowsher High School this week. The football team will be on the road for Friday’s game, and perhaps a few more, as Toledo Public School leaders determine what’s causing a sinkhole in the middle of the team’s football field.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Finders, keepers: Iconic BG music store is for sale

A hub of musical culture for more than 50 years, Finders Records is for sale and ready for a new owner. Greg Halamay founded Finders in 1971, as a 19-year-old Bowling Green State University student. Now he’s ready for retirement. His father, Ross Halamay, was his partner, who held...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Seneca County Jail is state compliant for second year in a row

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Jail was inspected to assess compliance between Aug. 15 through 19. The assessment was based on a group of standards selected from the Standards for Jails in Ohio promulgated by the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. The standards that were focused on include...
SENECA COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy