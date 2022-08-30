ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

mynews4.com

Sparks man arrested for armed robbery, kidnapping, battery near Legends mall

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man is arrested for a string of crimes that happened near The Outlets at Legends shopping mall Friday morning. The Sparks Police Department (SPD) says 24-year-old Moises Portillo-Perez held two people at gun point, stole their car and, while driving the stolen vehicle, shot at several cars and hit a pedestrian.
mynews4.com

Reno man behind bars for large-scale retail theft ring

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was sentenced yesterday to 71 months in prison for conducting a million-dollar retail theft operation. 44-year-old Gennaro Canta pleaded guilty in June 2022 to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering, announced the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada on Friday.
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: who put up Biden-Sisolak campaign signs?

Reno, Nev — Viewer Joanna Daily wrote in asking who is behind some new campaign signs that feature President Biden and Governor Sisolak?. The signs are up in quite a few places including South Mccarran and Longley in Reno. The tagline states: "the democrat dream team for Nevada." If...
