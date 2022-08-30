Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biggest Little Radio’s Stuff the Dolan Truck Event a SuccessDawn CranfieldFernley, NV
The Great Reno Balloon Race to Return September 9-11Anthony J LynchReno, NV
Drone Shows To Return To Lake Tahoe for Labor Day WeekendAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
300 Attend Final Movie Night of 2022Dawn CranfieldFernley, NV
mynews4.com
Sparks man arrested for armed robbery, kidnapping, battery near Legends mall
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man is arrested for a string of crimes that happened near The Outlets at Legends shopping mall Friday morning. The Sparks Police Department (SPD) says 24-year-old Moises Portillo-Perez held two people at gun point, stole their car and, while driving the stolen vehicle, shot at several cars and hit a pedestrian.
mynews4.com
Body camera footage shows man wielding knife shot, killed by officers in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — ***WARNING: The following video may be considered graphic for some audiences***. Newly released body camera footage shows the tense moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting in Sparks in late August. Police responded to an apartment on the 1600 block of...
mynews4.com
Reno man behind bars for large-scale retail theft ring
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was sentenced yesterday to 71 months in prison for conducting a million-dollar retail theft operation. 44-year-old Gennaro Canta pleaded guilty in June 2022 to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering, announced the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada on Friday.
mynews4.com
Four-car, motorcycle crash causes traffic delays on eastbound I-80 near Wells Ave
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A crash involving four cars and a motorcycle has caused traffic delays on eastbound I-80 before the Wells Ave. exit Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on eastbound I-80 near Valley Road around 3:12 p.m. When News 4-Fox 11 reached out to...
mynews4.com
Seniors relieved after city of Reno pauses plan to lease out Paradise Park activity center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Senior citizens who were outraged this week by the city of Reno's possible plan to lease out the Teglia's Paradise Park activity center were relieved to learn that city leaders were putting those plans on hold. City officials announced late Thursday...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: who put up Biden-Sisolak campaign signs?
Reno, Nev — Viewer Joanna Daily wrote in asking who is behind some new campaign signs that feature President Biden and Governor Sisolak?. The signs are up in quite a few places including South Mccarran and Longley in Reno. The tagline states: "the democrat dream team for Nevada." If...
