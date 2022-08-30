COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS TO HOST MEET THE CANDIDATES FORUM. Panel of Lexington residents invited to ask questions of mayoral and city council candidates. Residents of Lexington-Fayette County, Kentucky are invited to the Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center on Wednesday, September 14th from 6 - 9 pm EDT for the 2022 Mayor and City Council At-Large Candidates Forum. This nonpartisan forum will give residents the opportunity to hear from candidates running in the November 2022 general election. The forum will be divided into mayoral and council-at-large sections. Lexington residents, Dr. Soraya Matthews and Pastor Mario J. Radford, will moderate the sections, respectively. WUKY's Josh James in addition to Lezell Lowe, Carol Taylor Shim, Faith Calhoun-Loudon, Mizari Suarez, and Jessica Berry will serve as panelists. Each section begins with candidates making a short introductory statement. This will be followed by a question and answer session with brief candidate rebuttals. The sections will end with a final statement from the candidates. Questions will be prioritized by topic, with the moderators asking the most frequently submitted questions first.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO