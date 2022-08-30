ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

allongeorgia.com

Georgia Enters Settlement with Florida Company Over Deceptive Direct Mail Solicitations Targeting Small Businesses

Georgia’s Office of the Attorney General has entered into a settlement with CA Certificate Service, LLC, which also does business as GA Certificate Service, and its owner and sole employee, James Beard. The settlement resolves allegations that the company sent deceptive direct mail solicitations to Georgia small business owners offering to assist in obtaining a Certificate of Existence. CA Certificate Service would then charge $72.50 for completing the paperwork to obtain a Certificate of Existence, even though businesses can easily acquire a Certificate of Existence directly from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office for a mere $10.
NBC News

Failure to launch: How a Georgia town spent seven years and millions of dollars to join the space race

ST. MARYS, Ga. — In 2015, officials in Camden County pitched a bold idea to their 54,000 residents: a commercial spaceport to be built along one of the most pristine stretches of the Georgia coast. It was to be the kind of project that would catapult the area’s quiet and unassuming towns into a projected trillion-dollar industry and a chance for this southeastern corner of the state to join a new kind of space race.
11Alive

Georgia's gas tax suspension extended, again, governor says

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp extended Georgia's gas tax suspension on Thursday. Since the original suspension of the gas tax, Gov. Kemp has extended it three times. The latest extension will last through Oct. 12. Georgia’s gasoline price normally includes a federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon and...
CBS 46

Georgia to spend $250M in COVID-19 cash to aid recreation

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is earmarking $250 million in federal COVID-19 relief for neighborhood recreation improvements in some of Georgia’s poorest areas. Grants of up to $2 million per project can be used by local governments or nonprofit groups to improve, repair or maintain parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks and healthy food access.
CBS 46

Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
wtoc.com

State troopers continue ‘Hands Across Borders’ initiative

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s all hands on deck in the Peach state and Lowcountry for the last holiday of the summer. Law enforcement agencies will be out conducting joint public safety checkpoints all weekend. South Carolina and Georgia state troopers are continuing a now 31-year-tradition “Hands Across Borders”....
11Alive

Here's what we've learned about Georgia's new voters

NORCROSS, Ga. — Georgia has gained more than one and a half million voters since the last gubernatorial election - and the details give some hope to Democrats that they can win statewide elections again this year. Most new Georgia voters register when they get new driver’s licenses. In...
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Georgia

When it comes to comfort food, all of us have something that they prefer and if your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
WRDW-TV

Ga., S.C. launch DUI crackdown for holiday weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina are once again partnering to take drunk and drugged drivers off the road during the 31st annual Hands Across the Border impaired driving education and enforcement campaign. At the Georgia welcome center on Interstate 20, officials on Thursday provided an update on...
Atlanta Daily World

Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31

A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
WRDW-TV

Millions in bridge, highway projects ahead for 2-state region

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says it’s receiving an additional $190 million from the United States Department of Transportation for upcoming road projects this year. The money comes from last year’s unused federal funding for different states and programs. MORE COVERAGE:. South Carolina is...
WMAZ

Tropical Update September 1st 2022

MACON, Ga. — Greetings Central Georgia!. We have a lot going on out there in the tropics as we head toward the peak of Hurricane Season. For starters, we have two areas of tropical development out in the Atlantic Ocean. One of these areas consists of a 20% chance...
WMAZ

Scammers taking millions from unsuspecting Georgia seniors

ATLANTA — For Seniors, the cellphone and the computer can be your best friend or your worst enemy. If you fall for a scam, you could lose everything. The United States Public Interest Group and the Wall Street Journal report a whopping one billion robocalls last year and 12 billion text scams just last month.
