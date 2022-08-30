ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

fresyes.com

What’s Hot and Happening – September 2-4, 2022

What do you think, is it too early to decorate for fall? Either way we have some great events to get you out of the house and enjoy the valley weather this weekend. Scroll to see what fun there is for you and your whole family. You loved it the...
CLOVIS, CA
fresyes.com

Introducing the FresYes Pet of the Week!

We at FresYes love our pets. We bet you love your pets too, right?. Whether it’s an old dog laying in the sun, a gaggle of fresh new puppies, kittens, bunnies, or even reptiles – our pets hold a special place in our hearts. We got the bright...
FRESNO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Former Merced cop grows firm that offers crisis training

It happened this same week in late August back in 2006. Paul Llanez was an undercover cop in Merced when he was involved in a shootout with a suspect that left one officer injured. Afterward, Llanez realized a crucial truth about his job: In a high-stress situation, a person always defaults to their lowest level of training, which could mean the difference between life and death.
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Extreme heat causing events to shut down in the Valley

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The heat wave is causing many events to be canceled around the Central Valley. The popular ApCal Rock ‘N Ranch announced Wednesday through their social media that their event for this Saturday has been canceled due to the extreme heat. The post goes on to say that all tickets and […]
HANFORD, CA
daytrippen.com

Huntington Lake Fresno Day Trip

Located 80 miles northeast of Fresno in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Huntington Lake was constructed in 1912. The lake is part of the Big Creek Hydroelectric Project that provides power to Southern California. The lake has four dams and feeds into Shaver Lake to the southwest. One of the most...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family raising funds for Deisha Guzman’s funeral

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a Fresno woman that was shot and killed by her boyfriend last month was raising money for her funeral on Friday. Deisha Guzman’s loved ones were out at Kings Canyon and Maple for seven hours today taking donations on the street corner as well as washing cars to […]
FRESNO, CA
thesangerscene.com

Sanger parents concerned about new bus transportation guidelines

By Anahi Jaramillo At the August 23, 2022 Sanger Unified School Board Meeting, over eight parents spoke about the transportation issue happening in their neighboring community. If the child lives within a 2-mile radius buses will not be provided for the students to get to school. Many parents are left with just a matter of…
SANGER, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia prepares for its largest industrial project ever

VISALIA – Any thoughts that Visalia’s industrial boom had peaked were deconstructed last week with the announcement of a deal to build the largest project in the city’s industrial park’s history. National developer Seefried Industrial Properties has come to an agreement with the Ritchie family to...
VISALIA, CA
TheDailyBeast

Missing California Woman’s Mom Believes ‘Someone Has Her’

The disappearance of a 22-year-old woman in California is now being treated by local authorities as a criminal matter, with her mother reiterating her belief on Monday that her daughter is still alive. “I strongly believe someone has her,” Norma Nunez told The Sun of Jolissa Fuentes, who was last seen three weeks ago. “But I don’t think she’s dead. I don’t feel that. Her grandma doesn’t feel that. I think she’s in trouble and she needs us to find her.” Fuentes’ digital forensic trail has gone cold since she was caught on video leaving a convenience store in Selma, California, around 4 a.m. on Aug. 7. “Ms. Fuentes has been gone for a long time… And this is not normal behavior for Ms. Fuentes,” Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz said at a news conference last week. “So we are treating this as a criminal matter.” Searching alongside police is the volunteer dive team Adventures With Purpose, which found the body of 16-year-old Kieli Rodni last Sunday. “We’re going to find her,” Nunez told The Sun. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Selma Police Department at 559-891-2252.Read it at The Sun
SELMA, CA
thesungazette.com

Kaweah Health to move administrators out of downtown

VISALIA – Kaweah Health will move much of its administrative staff out of downtown, relieving some of the congestion caused at its own office space and downtown parking in general. Marc Mertz, chief strategy officer for Kaweah Health, said the hospital will be moving a team of more than...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An upcoming heat wave is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures through this next week in the Central Valley. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced that an Excessive Heat Warning has been put in place for the valley from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Temperatures in […]
FRESNO, CA

