My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
KMPH.com
Fresno recovery center says many patients unaware of fentanyl traces in their systems
FRESNO, Calif. — August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. Substance treatment facilities like Touchstone Recovery Center in Fresno, to local area hospitals are discovering street drugs including meth and cocaine are laced with fentanyl. Often times, when patients walk through the doors of Touchstone Recovery for treatment, they...
fresyes.com
What’s Hot and Happening – September 2-4, 2022
What do you think, is it too early to decorate for fall? Either way we have some great events to get you out of the house and enjoy the valley weather this weekend. Scroll to see what fun there is for you and your whole family. You loved it the...
Health officials confirm West Nile Virus human death in Fresno County
Health officials have confirmed a human death caused by West Nile Virus in Fresno County.
fresyes.com
Introducing the FresYes Pet of the Week!
We at FresYes love our pets. We bet you love your pets too, right?. Whether it’s an old dog laying in the sun, a gaggle of fresh new puppies, kittens, bunnies, or even reptiles – our pets hold a special place in our hearts. We got the bright...
mercedcountytimes.com
Former Merced cop grows firm that offers crisis training
It happened this same week in late August back in 2006. Paul Llanez was an undercover cop in Merced when he was involved in a shootout with a suspect that left one officer injured. Afterward, Llanez realized a crucial truth about his job: In a high-stress situation, a person always defaults to their lowest level of training, which could mean the difference between life and death.
GV Wire
Brutal Fresno Temps Prompt New Power Grid Warning. Are Electric Cars Making it Worse?
The good news is that after two days of a sweltering late-summer heat wave that’s creating record-setting high temperatures across the Valley and the West, the power grid is still up and running with no blackouts so far. The bad news: We’ve still got about a week of extremely...
Fresno, Hanford break heat records as triple-digit temperatures scorch Valley
The worst of the heat is expected to settle in over the Labor Day holiday weekend, but parts of the Valley are already seeing record-breaking temperatures.
Extreme heat causing events to shut down in the Valley
CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The heat wave is causing many events to be canceled around the Central Valley. The popular ApCal Rock ‘N Ranch announced Wednesday through their social media that their event for this Saturday has been canceled due to the extreme heat. The post goes on to say that all tickets and […]
Dine and Dish: El Premio Mayor is Fresno's go-to spot for birria tacos
Every Thursday, El Premio Mayor serves up tacos and tortas filled with slow-roasted beef dipped in melted cheese... hand-made by a Mexican grandma.
Fresno's 'Made For Them' used human trafficking survivors' services without pay or support: Audit
An external audit of 'Made For Them' has found that the Fresno nonprofit sensationalized sex trafficking and used the services of survivors without paying them.
daytrippen.com
Huntington Lake Fresno Day Trip
Located 80 miles northeast of Fresno in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Huntington Lake was constructed in 1912. The lake is part of the Big Creek Hydroelectric Project that provides power to Southern California. The lake has four dams and feeds into Shaver Lake to the southwest. One of the most...
Family raising funds for Deisha Guzman’s funeral
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a Fresno woman that was shot and killed by her boyfriend last month was raising money for her funeral on Friday. Deisha Guzman’s loved ones were out at Kings Canyon and Maple for seven hours today taking donations on the street corner as well as washing cars to […]
thesangerscene.com
Sanger parents concerned about new bus transportation guidelines
By Anahi Jaramillo At the August 23, 2022 Sanger Unified School Board Meeting, over eight parents spoke about the transportation issue happening in their neighboring community. If the child lives within a 2-mile radius buses will not be provided for the students to get to school. Many parents are left with just a matter of…
Bear spotted swimming in Lake McClure in Mariposa County
BEATING THE HEAT: A bear showed off its powerful swimming skills up at Lake McClure in Mariposa County.
thesungazette.com
Visalia prepares for its largest industrial project ever
VISALIA – Any thoughts that Visalia’s industrial boom had peaked were deconstructed last week with the announcement of a deal to build the largest project in the city’s industrial park’s history. National developer Seefried Industrial Properties has come to an agreement with the Ritchie family to...
Wildfire burning in Fresno County foothills
The Nutmeg Fire is burning off of Dinkey Creek Road, in an area about eight miles southeast of Shaver Lake.
Missing California Woman’s Mom Believes ‘Someone Has Her’
The disappearance of a 22-year-old woman in California is now being treated by local authorities as a criminal matter, with her mother reiterating her belief on Monday that her daughter is still alive. “I strongly believe someone has her,” Norma Nunez told The Sun of Jolissa Fuentes, who was last seen three weeks ago. “But I don’t think she’s dead. I don’t feel that. Her grandma doesn’t feel that. I think she’s in trouble and she needs us to find her.” Fuentes’ digital forensic trail has gone cold since she was caught on video leaving a convenience store in Selma, California, around 4 a.m. on Aug. 7. “Ms. Fuentes has been gone for a long time… And this is not normal behavior for Ms. Fuentes,” Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz said at a news conference last week. “So we are treating this as a criminal matter.” Searching alongside police is the volunteer dive team Adventures With Purpose, which found the body of 16-year-old Kieli Rodni last Sunday. “We’re going to find her,” Nunez told The Sun. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Selma Police Department at 559-891-2252.Read it at The Sun
DOJ: Fresno business owner indicted for theft $5M in livestock feed ingredients
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A multi-million dollar theft of livestock feed ingredients in Fresno resulted in two people being indicted on multiple counts of fraud, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents show that from 2015 to 2017, 68-year-old Richard Best from Fresno and 46-year-old Shawn Sawa, formerly of Clovis, stole $4.8 million worth […]
thesungazette.com
Kaweah Health to move administrators out of downtown
VISALIA – Kaweah Health will move much of its administrative staff out of downtown, relieving some of the congestion caused at its own office space and downtown parking in general. Marc Mertz, chief strategy officer for Kaweah Health, said the hospital will be moving a team of more than...
Heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An upcoming heat wave is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures through this next week in the Central Valley. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced that an Excessive Heat Warning has been put in place for the valley from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Temperatures in […]
