Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: The Brian Kelly era at LSU begins with nervous anticipation of what may be
It was his first game as a head coach, he was 29 years old, and he wanted to get off to a good start as he led Division II Grand Valley State against St. Joseph’s of Indiana. To say it was a humble and shaky beginning would be an...
theadvocate.com
LSU football 2022: Meet Brian Kelly's coaches
Last stop: Cincinnati (2017-21) Need to know: Has coached with Brian Kelly for 14 seasons (Grand Valley State, 1992-98; Notre Dame, 2010-16). ... In their time together, the duo has won 115 games. ... In five seasons as Cincinnati's OC, the Bearcats won 48 games and went to four bowl games. ... Has coached every position on offense during his career.
theadvocate.com
Southern 86, Florida Memorial 0: Jim Kleinpeter's top three takeaways from a big blowout
The competition may have had something to do with the mismatch, but there’s no doubt this Southern University program is far better than last year. It’s hard to score touchdowns on six consecutive offensive possessions against air, as most coaches like to say. The Jaguars came out with energy and committed few mistakes, suggesting the team is well-coached and well prepared for the season ahead. Offense, defense and special teams were on point throughout.
theadvocate.com
LSU softball gets commitment from nation's top recruit in Class of 2024
LSU softball received a significant recruiting commitment when Class of 2024 left-handed pitcher Jayden Heavener pledged to LSU via Twitter on Friday. “I’m so excited to announce that I have decided to further my academic and athletic career at Louisiana State University,” Heavener said in her Twitter post. “I want to say thank you to my family, coaches and everyone who has ever pushed me to be the best!!”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's long-awaited season-opener vs. Florida State
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's season-opening game against Florida State on Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome:. LSU touted the strength of its defensive line throughout the offseason. BJ Ojulari, Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy and Ali Gaye form a daunting front, and they might win the opener on their own by disrupting Florida State’s uncertain offensive line and stopping the run. The Seminoles didn’t have to face them when they rushed for 406 yards last week. Brian Kelly wins his first game.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge 2022 high school football preview: 5 players you ought to watch
Want crazy-good skill players? The Baton Rouge area has plenty going into the 2022 season. These five athletes help headline an elite group. A Notre Dame commitment with a rare mix of a physicality who can play sideline-to-sideline. Takes on a bigger leadership role after making 106 tackles in 2021.
theadvocate.com
Loss to Oklahoma power gives Scotlandville parameters for Week 2 showdown with Karr
Sure, Ryan Cook wanted to get a victory in his first game as Scotlandville’s head football coach. But the veteran assistant coach knew there were other variables to consider. Which is why Cook said he was pleased, even though the Hornets lost 35-20 to McAlester, Oklahoma, at Shreveport’s Battle...
theadvocate.com
Power running Sims sparks Southern's offense in rout
Southern coach Eric Dooley’s up-tempo offense appears to be triggered by quarterbacks and receivers, but there’s plenty of room for a power running back such as Jerodd Sims. The top running back for the Jaguars has fit in well and helped get the offense off and running in...
RELATED PEOPLE
theadvocate.com
Zachary and Eli Holstein closed strong in their season opener. Here's how it went down.
For the first half of their season opener Friday night against East Ascension, the Zachary Broncos were almost unrecognizable. Their legs looked tired. They missed tackles, committed pre-snap penalties and miscommunicated with the sideline. You could blame the pregame jitters or a 90-minute lightning delay, but either way: the reigning undefeated Class 5A state champs trailed by one point at the break.
theadvocate.com
Southern opens Eric Dooley era with second-most points scored in school history
Southern coach Eric Dooley’s hiring came with the promise of yards, points and excitement. The Jaguars delivered big time for their coach in the season opener against Florida Memorial on Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium. A 42-point first quarter launched the Dooley era, and the Jaguars kept their foot...
theadvocate.com
Notre Dame spins turnovers into opening win over Southside
Notre Dame, the No. 4-ranked team in the LSWA Class 2A poll, forced three turnovers defensively and made multiple third-down conversions on offense to secure a 21-13 win over the Class 5A Southside on Thursday night at Cecilia High School in both teams' season opener. For coach Lewis Cook, who...
theadvocate.com
STM Cougars explode for blowout win after early seesaw battle
The first half of the opening quarter of St. Thomas More’s 61-12 win over the Comeaux Spartans was a fireworks show. The homestanding Cougars scored on a Christian McNees 63-yard scoring run after flipping the ball to him behind the line. One play later, Comeaux’s Jaylon Domingeaux broke loose...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Westgate opens defense of title in style with shutout of crosstown rival
NEW IBERIA - Heading into the season-opener against crosstown rival New Iberia Senior High, Westgate coach Ryan Antoine had a few questions about his team the season after his Tigers won the Class 4A state championship. After Friday night's 47-0 win over the Jackets, the some questions are still needed...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana area's Stars of the Night for Week 1
The Mighty Lions’ senior quarterback got his season started on the right foot, leading Lafayette to a 56-7 road win over H.L. Bourgeois. Saunier completed 8 of 16 passes for 158 yards and two scores and had seven carries for 105 yards and three more touchdowns. Jonathan Dartez, Vermilion...
theadvocate.com
Here are 5 of the top Baton Rouge-area high school football games this season
Not all big games in the metro Baton Rouge area qualify as rivalries. But to be clear, the ones that are rivalries are always worth watching. U-High is the reigning Division II champion known for defense. Class 5A Woodlawn has an LSU QB commitment. Regardless of who wins it, you’re talking statement win.
theadvocate.com
Here are the top 10 storylines heading into Baton Rouge high school football 2022
There's nothing quite like high school football in Louisiana — a point that will be proven again during the 2022 season. Desire, dreams and local culture offer an ever-changing palate on which seasons and careers are built. The season identities for players growing toward adulthood and their coaches. We...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Ex-Redemptorist, Southern Lab star, former Family Christian coach claim head hoops jobs
Istrouma and Woodlawn are in the midst of football season, but both schools completed a key crossover coaching move Friday. Woodlawn hired former Family Christian Academy coach Stefson Arnold as its new boys basketball coach. JR Harris, who starred at Redemptorist and Southern Lab, is the new Istrouma boys basketball coach.
theadvocate.com
Cecilia snaps three-game losing streak to St. Martinville with dramatic 35-33 victory
CECILIA – For the first time since 2017, the Cecilia Bulldogs won their St. Martin Parish showdown with St. Martinville. Behind a strong performance from quarterback Diesel Solari and clutch plays on special teams by Colin Knott and Scout Melancon, the Bulldogs claimed a 35-33 win over parish rival St. Martinville on Friday.
theadvocate.com
Preston Welch ignites Teurlings in comeback win over Opelousas in opener
Quarterback Preston Welch sizzled in the second half of Teurlings Catholic's season opener Friday at home against Opelousas, tossing four touchdown passes as the Rebels overcame a halftime deficit to pull away 32-14. The junior completed 14 of 22 attempts for 267 yards with scoring strikes to Kentrell Prejean, Bradford...
theadvocate.com
BRAC announces first class for minority business accelerator, LSU AgCenter gets $1 million grant
New Orleans Geological Society to hear from LLOG Exploration engineer. The New Orleans Geological Society will meet at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12 at Zea's Rotisserie in Covington. David Schneider, a reservoir engineer with LLOG Exploration, will be the guest speaker. Admission is $30 for society members and $35 for nonmembers....
Comments / 0