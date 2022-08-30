ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU football 2022: Meet Brian Kelly's coaches

Last stop: Cincinnati (2017-21) Need to know: Has coached with Brian Kelly for 14 seasons (Grand Valley State, 1992-98; Notre Dame, 2010-16). ... In their time together, the duo has won 115 games. ... In five seasons as Cincinnati's OC, the Bearcats won 48 games and went to four bowl games. ... Has coached every position on offense during his career.
Southern 86, Florida Memorial 0: Jim Kleinpeter's top three takeaways from a big blowout

The competition may have had something to do with the mismatch, but there’s no doubt this Southern University program is far better than last year. It’s hard to score touchdowns on six consecutive offensive possessions against air, as most coaches like to say. The Jaguars came out with energy and committed few mistakes, suggesting the team is well-coached and well prepared for the season ahead. Offense, defense and special teams were on point throughout.
LSU softball gets commitment from nation's top recruit in Class of 2024

LSU softball received a significant recruiting commitment when Class of 2024 left-handed pitcher Jayden Heavener pledged to LSU via Twitter on Friday. “I’m so excited to announce that I have decided to further my academic and athletic career at Louisiana State University,” Heavener said in her Twitter post. “I want to say thank you to my family, coaches and everyone who has ever pushed me to be the best!!”
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's long-awaited season-opener vs. Florida State

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's season-opening game against Florida State on Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome:. LSU touted the strength of its defensive line throughout the offseason. BJ Ojulari, Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy and Ali Gaye form a daunting front, and they might win the opener on their own by disrupting Florida State’s uncertain offensive line and stopping the run. The Seminoles didn’t have to face them when they rushed for 406 yards last week. Brian Kelly wins his first game.
Power running Sims sparks Southern's offense in rout

Southern coach Eric Dooley’s up-tempo offense appears to be triggered by quarterbacks and receivers, but there’s plenty of room for a power running back such as Jerodd Sims. The top running back for the Jaguars has fit in well and helped get the offense off and running in...
Zachary and Eli Holstein closed strong in their season opener. Here's how it went down.

For the first half of their season opener Friday night against East Ascension, the Zachary Broncos were almost unrecognizable. Their legs looked tired. They missed tackles, committed pre-snap penalties and miscommunicated with the sideline. You could blame the pregame jitters or a 90-minute lightning delay, but either way: the reigning undefeated Class 5A state champs trailed by one point at the break.
Notre Dame spins turnovers into opening win over Southside

Notre Dame, the No. 4-ranked team in the LSWA Class 2A poll, forced three turnovers defensively and made multiple third-down conversions on offense to secure a 21-13 win over the Class 5A Southside on Thursday night at Cecilia High School in both teams' season opener. For coach Lewis Cook, who...
STM Cougars explode for blowout win after early seesaw battle

The first half of the opening quarter of St. Thomas More’s 61-12 win over the Comeaux Spartans was a fireworks show. The homestanding Cougars scored on a Christian McNees 63-yard scoring run after flipping the ball to him behind the line. One play later, Comeaux’s Jaylon Domingeaux broke loose...
Westgate opens defense of title in style with shutout of crosstown rival

NEW IBERIA - Heading into the season-opener against crosstown rival New Iberia Senior High, Westgate coach Ryan Antoine had a few questions about his team the season after his Tigers won the Class 4A state championship. After Friday night's 47-0 win over the Jackets, the some questions are still needed...
Acadiana area's Stars of the Night for Week 1

The Mighty Lions’ senior quarterback got his season started on the right foot, leading Lafayette to a 56-7 road win over H.L. Bourgeois. Saunier completed 8 of 16 passes for 158 yards and two scores and had seven carries for 105 yards and three more touchdowns. Jonathan Dartez, Vermilion...
Preston Welch ignites Teurlings in comeback win over Opelousas in opener

Quarterback Preston Welch sizzled in the second half of Teurlings Catholic's season opener Friday at home against Opelousas, tossing four touchdown passes as the Rebels overcame a halftime deficit to pull away 32-14. The junior completed 14 of 22 attempts for 267 yards with scoring strikes to Kentrell Prejean, Bradford...
