New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
Fort Stockton ISD employee resigns after being arrested in El Paso for improper relationship with student
FORT STOCKTON, Texas — A Fort Stockton ISD employee has resigned after he was arrested and charged with improper relationship between an educator and student. According to the El Paso Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to a residence in Fabens on June 20. The deputies were informed a coach...
UPDATE: EPPD Officer-involved shooting reported in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At around 4:20 p.m. police officials responded to a call regarding a theft at a local Walmart near the 4700 block of Hondo Pass. The call was elevated to an aggravated robbery. UPDATE: The suspect fled on foot while police officials chased him. At least one officer fired at least […]
UPDATE: EPPD searching for suspect in East El Paso bank robbery
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers are on the scene of a bank robbery along the 10400 block of Vista Del Sol in East El Paso. EPPD officials say shots have been fired, however no injuries have been reported. The alleged bank robber left the scene on foot, headed to […]
Whirlwind of late-week filings in case to remove embattled DA Yvonne Rosales
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There was a flurry of late week court filings by attorneys representing embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, the County Attorney, and attorney Omar Carmona, who filed the initial petition to have DA Rosales removed from office. Court records show at least four filings in the case since Thursday afternoon, beginning […]
KVIA
Crimes Against Persons respond to an officer-involved shooting in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say there was an officer-involved shooting in northeast El Paso on the 4500 block of Hondo Pass. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
elpasoheraldpost.com
FBI El Paso and El Paso Police Department Asking for the Public’s Assistance in Identifying the Eastside GECU Bank Robbery Suspect
The FBI El Paso Field Office and El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the individual responsible for a bank robbery on Friday, September 2, 2022. At approximately 11:15 a.m., an unknown male entered the GECU located at 10425 Vista Del Sol. The suspect...
El Paso ISD investigating teacher talking about ‘pedophiles’; students say it was taken out of context
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District is looking into a classroom discussion at Franklin High School where a teacher appeared to be saying that calling people “pedophiles” was unfair and they should be called “minor attracted persons.” Two students who are in the class said the social media clip that […]
Around 260 cases dismissed Thursday at El Paso County Courthouse
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An additional 260 cases have been dismissed today at the El Paso County Courthouse. Around 260 cases were dismissed today due to the District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales failing to file charges relating to these cases. Some of the cases ranged from drug to assault charges. District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales says […]
everythinglubbock.com
Border Patrol El Paso Sector chief going to Rio Grande Valley
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A Border Patrol spokesman confirmed to Border Report that El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chief Gloria I. Chavez has been reassinged to the same position in the Rio Grande Valley Sector of South Texas. “USBP can confirm that Gloria Chavez has been...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 2, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Fabens high school coach accused of improper relationship between educator and student arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Fabens High School coach, accused of having an improper relationship between an educator and student. Deputies say they were dispatched to a residence in Fabens, TX, in reference to information on an improper relationship between an educator and student. Deputies say […]
Crime of the week: Car burglar steals 2K in cash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a young male who burglarized at least two vehicles on the morning of August 23. At approximately 3:00 A.M., a man burglarized at least two different vehicles at the 5000 block of Joe Castillo. At the time of […]
KVIA
Federal hearing scheduled to discuss death penalty for accused Walmart mass shooter
EL PASO, Texas– Federal Judge David Guaderrama is ordering prosecutors and defense attorneys to agree on a date for a hearing to discuss whether accused Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius will face the federal death penalty. The order, issued Thursday, gives both parties until September 16th to agree on...
KVIA
142 additional criminal cases dismissed in referral court
EL PASO, Texas -- Scores more criminal cases were dismissed for failure to indict. This adds to a mounting number of cases that have already been dismissed. The dismissals included misdemeanor and felony level accusations of family violence, drug charges, and driving while intoxicated. This is a developing news story....
Ysleta ISD names new Community Learning Center Director
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) announced the appointment of Cindy Sizemore as director of the Ysleta Community Learning Center. Sizemore currently serves as assistant principal at Plato Academy. YISD officials share that she began her career in education in 1991 as a foreign language teacher in Tucson […]
El Paso train derailment investigated by National Transportation Safety Board
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the train derailment that left one man dead outside of the Alfalfa Rail Yard in El Paso’s Lower Valley on Monday. As KTSM previously reported, a local Union Pacific conductor identified as Mario Navarro, died after a train car hit him as […]
KVIA
Officer-involved shooting began with an armed robbery at Walmart neighborhood market
EL PASO, Texas -- The shooting happened near The White Sands Federal Credit Union on the 4500 block of Hondo Pass. It all began with the robbery at the Walmart Neighborhood market a few blocks east Police believe the suspect tried to run away, but officers began a chase. Investigators...
Woman is airlifted to UMC after off-roading accident
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old female was flown to UMC by an air ambulance after sustaining serious injuries while off-roading. According to officials, the individual was reportedly off-roading on a quad at “The Wall” in Santa Teresa, NM. The patient is in serious but stable condition. The Sunland Park Fire Department tweeted about […]
cbs4local.com
Border Patrol: Agents foil 3 smuggling schemes at El Paso motels
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Border Patrol Chief said smugglers are using motels as stash rooms. The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez said in the last 24 hours agents foiled three smuggling schemes and intercepted two smugglers and found 33 migrants inside several motels.
Finally East El Paso Can Enjoy A 2nd Rubik’s Location
As a gamer, arcades are some of my favorite places to go to. Not many arcades are left but in El Paso, we do have a couple in town: Funkmeyer's Rec Room, Dave & Busters, Glitch Gaming Center, Adventure Zone, & Bob-O's come to mind. But of course I can't forget about Rubik's.
