“Democracy demands inclusion in ways that are both symbolic and concrete,” journalist Natalie Hopkinson wrote in her social history of Go-Go, a local music genre unique to Washington D.C.[1] Inclusion for Black Washingtonians, however, often required the crossing of boundaries, racial and otherwise. Few events in the city’s history illustrate this process like the 1982 Democratic mayoral primary, which in largely liberal Washington operates as the de facto campaign for the office. For African American leaders like Patricia Roberts Harris, one of the candidates in that primary race, and Pauli Murray, her unofficial campaign advisor, “success” often came only after failure. Harris’s loss in the campaign arguably paved the way for future electoral victories by other African American women.

