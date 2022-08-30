ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

C-SPAN’s Book TV: Live Festival Coverage and Tote Bags

Books will bring C-SPAN’s Book TV back together with us this year at the Library of Congress National Book Festival. And yes, festival friends, they will offer free tote bags once again this year to help you carry all those books at the Washington Convention Center. After two years...
Boundary Crossing for a Better Future: Pauli Murray, Patricia Roberts Harris, and the 1982 Mayoral Election in the District of Columbia

“Democracy demands inclusion in ways that are both symbolic and concrete,” journalist Natalie Hopkinson wrote in her social history of Go-Go, a local music genre unique to Washington D.C.[1] Inclusion for Black Washingtonians, however, often required the crossing of boundaries, racial and otherwise. Few events in the city’s history illustrate this process like the 1982 Democratic mayoral primary, which in largely liberal Washington operates as the de facto campaign for the office. For African American leaders like Patricia Roberts Harris, one of the candidates in that primary race, and Pauli Murray, her unofficial campaign advisor, “success” often came only after failure. Harris’s loss in the campaign arguably paved the way for future electoral victories by other African American women.
