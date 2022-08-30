ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stacey Dash Breaks Down in Tears After Learning About DMX's Death 1 Year Later

Stacey Dash shared a video of herself getting emotional after learning that rapper DMX died -- a year later. On Wednesday, the 55-year-old Clueless actress posted a TikTok video on her Instagram account next to a caption that read, “I was strolling through #tiktok and found a #DMX song that has saved me many times. Suddenly it says #RIP i know I am late, i did not know he passed away, he #OD I am heartbroken - he was such a great guy. #devestated #staceydash #fyp #sober.”
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Hudson to Kick Off Talk Show With 'American Idol' Reunion, Lands Simon Cowell as First Guest

Jennifer Hudson is kicking off her daytime talk show with a blast from the past! On Friday, it was announced that the EGOT winner will reunite with former American Idol judge Simon Cowell on the series premiere of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The reunion will be the pair's first sit-down conversation since she placed seventh on season 3 of the singing competition series in 2004.
ETOnline.com

Alicia Keys Reacts After Fan Aggressively Kisses Her During Concert

When Alicia Keys sings her 2021 hit, "Come for Me," she does not mean it literally. The famed singer-songwriter responded to a viral video that showed a fan aggressively kissing her on the cheek during her concert in Canada this week and revealed it was just as shocking for her as it looked.
ETOnline.com

Seth Meyers Jokes About 'How Little' His Wife Alexi Does as a Parent in 9th Wedding Anniversary Tribute

Fans can always count on Seth Meyers to keep the punchlines rolling -- even when it comes to his wedding anniversary and beloved wife. The 48-year-old late-night host took to Instagram on Thursday to commemorate his ninth wedding anniversary with wife Alexi Ashe. According to his retelling, the bride was in the hospital before she headed down the aisle.
ETOnline.com

JR Ridinger, Miami Socialite, Dead at 63: Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, Beckham Family Pay Tribute

Market America founder and Miami socialite JR Ridinger died suddenly on Tuesday. He was 63. JR's wife, Loren Ridinger, shared the news on social media, revealing that her husband suffered a "sudden pulmonary embolism" that took his life while on vacation. "In just a second - he was gone. A moment," she wrote. "I am destroyed. I am broken into pieces. And I will never be the same again."
ETOnline.com

Maren Morris Raises Over $100,000 for Trans Rights Groups Amid Feud With Brittany Aldean

Maren Morris offered an update Saturday on social media less than 24 hours after launching a T-shirt line with the Tucker Carlson-inspired moniker. The country star took to Instagram and said she's raised over $100,000 since announcing Friday that her black T-shirt with the words "Maren Morris Lunatic Country Music Person" and the phone number "877-565-8860." That number directs callers to Trans Line Life, a non-profit organization that offers emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis.
ETOnline.com

'Selling the OC's Alexandra Jarvis & Alexandra Rose Hit Back at Alex Hall and More Season 1 Drama (Exclusive)

Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose might be eagles that fly alone, but they've got a flock of support when it comes to the audience of Selling the OC. In the week since the Selling Sunset spinoff premiered on Netflix, viewers have flooded both women's comments sections and DMs with praise for how they handled the drama of their debut season on reality TV. It's love bombing that caught the pair off-guard.
ETOnline.com

'Abbott Elementary' Season 2: Our Favorite Teachers Are Back for Development Week in New Teaser (Exclusive)

Abbott Elementary is almost back on our screens, and ET is exclusively debuting the new teaser trailer for season 2 of ABC's hit new comedy series. After a highly acclaimed debut season, our favorite group of dedicated and passionate teachers is heading back to school for a new year and things get as chaotically adorable as we've come to expect.
