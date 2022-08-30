Read full article on original website
Give Your Bedding and Towels a Refresh for the Fall at Brooklinen's Labor Day Sale
As the long, hot summer comes to a close, it is a good idea to swap out your linens for new bedding and towels that are ready for the upcoming fall season. To refresh both your bedroom and bathroom, Brooklinen's Labor Day Sale is discounting the internet-favorite brand's sheets, duvets, towels, and more. Get 15% off everything from your linens to your shower curtain to your bathrobe at Brooklinen right now.
Amazon Labor Day Sale 2022: The 50 Best Deals to Shop on Tech, Fashion, Beauty, and More
With back-to-school season upon us and fall right around the corner, Amazon has plenty of products on sale for Labor Day with endless savings. Some of the best discounts on furniture, kitchen appliances, electronics, and so much more continue to be offered at Amazon with some out-of-this-world deals. From leggings to AirPods, we're keeping our eyes on the best markdowns to shop before all the good stuff is sold out.
The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales and Deals to Shop This Weekend: Saatva, Nectar, Casper and More
Labor Day is one of the best times of the year for mattress sales. This weekend, the savings are incredible with Labor Day mattress deals from top brands like Saatva, Helix Sleep, Casper, and Cocoon by Sealy. Whether you need a cooling mattress to keep you from getting too hot while you sleep or you love memory foam, coils, or a perfect hybrid of both, we've rounded up the best Labor Day mattress deals with every kind of quality mattress on sale right now.
Wayfair Labor Day Sale 2022: Save Up to 70% on Furniture, Appliances, Décor and More
Wayfair's Labor Day sale is officially here, and it's the perfect time to stock up on some of the home store's best-selling furniture, appliances, décor, and more. With so many stylish items for every kind of room, the Wayfair Labor Day Sale 2022 is definitely worth shopping for to refresh your living space for the new season. Whether you're shopping for bedding, mattresses, or furniture, thousands of end-of-summer steals are on sale for up to 70% off.
Shop Today's Best Deals From Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale
The holidays might be months away, but Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in August. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event started Sunday, August 28 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance, and skin products or even start collecting early holiday presents, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale, now through September 17.
Nordstrom Rack Labor Day Sale 2022: Get an Extra 40% Off Boots, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Fashion
Nordstrom Rack's Labor Day Sale has arrived in time to prepare for the new season. With Fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to get an extra 40% off the cozy sweaters, designer hats, Kate Spade handbags and Chelsea boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. The retailer has Labor Day deals up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable.
The Best Deals to Shop at Sephora's Labor Day Sale: Fenty Beauty, Sunday Riley, JLo Beauty and More
The Sephora Labor Day Sale has officially begun with must-have makeup and skin care up to 50% off. Starting today, until Monday, September 5, you can save on beauty products from Sunday Riley, Biossance, Rare Beauty, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and more. If you're running low on your beauty staples, you'll want to check out the Sephora Labor Day Sale, which includes go-to items that are rarely marked down.
Nordstrom Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 60% on Fall Favorites from Free People, UGG, Zella and More
The Labor Day weekend shopping spree has officially begun and one sale you don't want to miss is the Nordstrom Summer Sale. If you missed out on the Anniversary Sale, this Labor Day savings event is your opportunity to save on best-selling brands, including Free People, Madewell, UGG, Tory Burch, Steve Madden and more. Now through September 12, Nordstrom's big Labor Day sale has deals up to 60% off.
Lululemon Align Leggings Are on Sale Now, Plus More of the Best Lululemon Labor Day Deals
Lululemon's high-quality workout clothes are not just gym staples, but also prove to be longtime go-to's for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are so smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. Luckily, new men’s and women’s styles are added to Lululemon's We Made Too Much sale section every week.
The Best Labor Day Appliance Deals to Shop from Best Buy: Save on Dyson, KitchenAid, LG and More
If you've been planning to buy a refrigerator, washer, dryer, or other appliance for your home, you're in luck. Best Buy's Labor Day Sale is offering huge appliance deals this weekend. The Best Buy Labor Day 2022 Sale has major markdowns, with even larger savings when you bundle appliances for your kitchen or laundry room from top brands like GE, Samsung, and LG.
Save 25% on the Always Pan, Perfect Pot and More Kitchenware This Weekend at Our Place's Labor Day Sale
While Labor Day means the summer is over for some, shoppers know the holiday welcomes excellent deals on nearly everything imaginable. As we head into Labor Day weekend, Our Place has a huge sitewide sale through Tuesday, September 6. The Our Place Labor Day Sale takes 25% off all of the brand's cookware and dinnerware, including the popular Always Pan and Perfect Pot. Even the brand's newest releases like the Cast Iron Always Pan and the mini versions of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot are marked down.
Anthropologie Kicks Off Fall With a Labor Day Sale — Take An Extra 50% Off Clothing, Bedding and Decor
Anthropologie's Labor Day Sale has arrived marking the perfect time to shop for the fall season. While we're shopping the savings at Amazon, SKIMS, Coach, Michael Kors, and Apple, Anthropologie just dropped a massive discount for its Labor Day sale and you can save an extra 50% off sale items. From furniture and bedding to wardrobe upgrades, there are double discounts on all of our favorite fall styles.
Michael Kors Labor Day Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Purses, Wallets and Fall Wardrobe Staples
The last week of summer is an excellent time to start revamping your fall wardrobe with affordable designer fashion. From trendy totes and handbags to shoes and dresses, Labor Day weekend brings huge discounts on clothes and accessories, including designer brands like Michael Kors. From now until September 5, Michael Kors is having a Labor Day sale where you can get an extra 25% off all sale styles with the code LDW25.
The Peace Out Skincare Labor Day Sale Is Packed With Must-Have Skin Saviors for 25% Off
With Labor Day just a few days away, now's you chance to stock up and save on skincare go-to's that you'll undoubtedly make the most of this fall. Whether your skin has residual damage from the summer or is a common victim of dryness that results in unwanted breakouts, Peace Out Skincare is known for its targeted skin care solutions. In the spirit of the holiday weekend, Peace Out Skincare just dropped its Labor Day sale, offering 25% off its acne-banishing and wrinkle-reducing products.
Patagonia Labor Day Deals: Save Up to 50% on Fleece Jackets, Baggies and More Fall Gear
Patagonia sales are rare, but when Labor Day weekend starts, nearly every brand launches its end-of-summer deals. As we gear up for fall activities, the Patagonia Summer Sale has some seriously good wardrobe staples from rainwear to high-quality outerwear discounted to make way for new styles. Now extended through Monday,...
