ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Another January 6 rioter receives jail time

By Alexandra Limon
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHhhT_0hba8r6j00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — A Proud Boys member and Jan. 6th rioter was sentenced to more than four years behind bars on Monday, which comes after two men received seven-year sentences for their roles in the insurrection earlier this year.

Joshua Pruitt, 40, who told the judge that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, was sentenced to 55 months in prison.

“The sentence is disproportionate to what other defendants who were involved in Jan. 6th actually received,” said Pruitt’s attorney Robert Jenkins. “I don’t think Mr. Pruitt intended to physically assault or attack any legislator.”

Leading up to the Capitol riot, Pruitt was part of a group chat with other Proud Boys members who were planning violence, with Pruitt’s he was “Battle ready.”

Videos and photos show Pruitt forcing his way into the Capitol and throwing wooden objects, and prosecutors said Pruitt came within feet of Senator Chuck Schumer.

Earlier in August, Thomas Robertson, a former Virginia police officer, and Guy Reffitt, who brought a gun into the Capitol and was turned in by his teenage son, were sentenced to seven years in prison.

“It’s political persecution. We are patriots, Guy was a patriot that day. He will always be a patriot,” said Reffitt’s wife Nicole.

According to the justice department, 860 people have been arrested in connection with the 2021 Capitol attack, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Driver fails to elude Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 19-year-old driver has been arrested after allegedly refusing to comply with a traffic stop. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at about 11:51 p.m. on Aug. 28 on Routes 5 and 20 in Hanover, New York. A traffic stop was […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
YourErie

PA to distribute nearly $500M to local governments in upcoming weeks

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Governor Tom Wolf announced that nearly $500 million will be distributed to local governments in the second, final, round of Local Fiscal Recovery funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Officials said the funding will be distributed to eligible local governments that originally requested and received the first round of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
YourErie

All 4,000 beagles now removed from mass breeding facility

(WHTM) — The Humane Society of the United States has completed its mission of rescuing nearly 4,000 beagles from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. According to a release, the last group of 312 beagles was removed from the facility on Thursday, Sept. 1. Fifty-two were taken to the Humane Society of the United States’ care center. In the next few days, they will be taken to independent shelters and rescue partners to find their forever homes.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Judge declines to overturn Elizabeth Holmes guilty verdict

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday tentatively declined to overturn the jury conviction of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy. That leaves the former Silicon Valley star a step closer to serving prison time. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila won’t make that decision final until Oct. 17, when he is scheduled to sentence Holmes in the same San Jose, California, courtroom where a jury found her guilty of duping investors in her much-hyped blood-testing startup. Holmes, 38, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, plus restitution, for lying to investors about a Theranos technology she hailed as a revolution in healthcare but which in practice produced dangerously inaccurate results. Amy Saharia, one of Holmes’ lawyers, tried to persuade Davila that the jury of eight men and four women had acted irrationally during their seven days of deliberations. The judge concluded that the jurors drew reasonable inferences from evidence presented at the trial, although he said he would still review some cases Saharia presented before making a final decision.
SAN JOSE, CA
YourErie

Fleeing ATV gets stuck in the mud

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The driver of an ATV fleeing from PSP was caught after the vehicle got stuck. At about 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 29, a PSP trooper was on patrol and saw an ATV “drop items” from the back of the vehicle. The ATV was heading south on State Route 8, south of Academy Drive, […]
UNION CITY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Justice Department#Nexstar Media Inc
YourErie

Runaway semi rolls across I-90 off ramp, blocks traffic

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A runaway semi rolled across an I-90 off ramp in Erie County, blocking traffic early Thursday morning. Pennsylvania State Police Girard reported Friday that a 35-year-old driver of a 2018 Kenworth T680 (semi truck) stopped along the I-90 eastbound off ramp at exit 6 (East Springfield; Albion) in Springfield Township, Erie County, on […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

I-86 reopened after semi truck leaves road, rolls down embankment

Update: I-86 has reopened following the accident. If your looking to get off Interstate 86 onto I-90, you might find yourself going at a slow pace. A one-vehicle accident happened just before 9 a.m. Friday morning on I-86 westbound between exit 3 (PA 89-Wattsburg; North East) and exit 1 (I-90 West-Erie). The semi truck left […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Dogs from recent rescues up for adoption

The ANNA Shelter has been busy the past few weeks rescuing multiple dogs from what has been described as horrible living conditions. In the beginning of August, the ANNA Shelter rescued 31 Jack Russell Terriers from a Crawford County home. This past Wednesday, Aug. 31, they rescued 13 German Shepherds from a Butler County home. […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Waldameer to add major new attraction in 2023

Waldameer Park is preparing to shut down for the season, but not before announcing plans for a brand new water slide set to open next summer. Here is more on the new attraction headed to Waldameer in 2023. Waldameer shared online their design plans for a new water slide that they said will be bigger […]
WEATHER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

YourErie

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy