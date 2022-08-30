Read full article on original website
5 years after killing of her son, Pa. mom to bury another son shot to death
Five years after burying a son slain in Allentown, a mother will lay to rest her second son lost to gun violence. The family of Najeer Lane is raising money for the 22-year-old man’s funeral through a GoFundMe campaign. Asked about Lane, relative Kendra Neely took a deep breath...
Ex-coach of the year found dead in potential suicide; was person of interest in girlfriend’s death, police say
A well-known softball coach was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, days after his girlfriend was discovered killed in their Burlington County home, authorities announced. The man — preliminarily identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician — was a person of interest in the homicide of Sheila Maguire, according to a...
Florence Township, New Jersey woman's death ruled homicide
"I just hope there can be closure in this for the family and someone pays for this," said Janet Schweder, a neighbor.
N.J. town mourns loss of rookie police officer who died in off-duty accident
The town and police department in Northfield are mourning the death of a police officer, Johnathan Scull, who died Tuesday in an off-duty accident. Scull was 27 and served the town’s police department since 2020. He worked as a special officer and code enforcement officer before recently being named a full time police officer. He was looking forward to a long career in the town where he grew up, Police Chief Paul S. Newman said.
fox29.com
Woman shot in the face by child's father inside Tacony apartment, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot by the father of her child Saturday morning. Police responded to the 6700 block of Jackson Street for a shooting inside a third-floor apartment around 4:30 a.m. The 29-year-old woman was reportedly shot in the face,...
7-year-old Delaware County girl gives gift of life after suffering devastating brain bleed
"The transplant team said you have a better chance of winning the billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot than this working," recalled Martino Cartier, whose friend was waiting on a transplant.
Northfield, NJ police officer killed while working on his car
The Northfield police department is mourning the sudden death of a rookie patrolman. Johnathan Scull, a lifelong resident of Northfield, was working under his car when the jack gave way, Police Chief Paul Newman told New Jersey 101.5. Scull joined the department in 2020 and became a full-time officer this...
fox29.com
Driver sought after a woman is killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are seeking the driver after they say a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle that fled the scene early Saturday morning. The victim, identified as 26-year-old LesMarie Velazquez, was reportedly crossing at Whitaker Avenue and Luzerne Street when she was hit by a vehicle around 2:55 a.m.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 2 girls injured in West Philadelphia hit-and-run
Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they believe struck a man and two children, 3 and 5, Friday afternoon in West Philadelphia. Police found the car abandoned blocks away from the crash and shared a photo of the person suspected of being behind the wheel.
Atlantic City man claims he did not know gun he was holding would be used to kill
An Atlantic City man did not know the gun he was holding would be used to kill a Philadelphia man, his defense attorney told a judge Friday. Aaron Callahan, 32, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses in the killing of Jordan Eaddy on Aug. 25, around the Carolina Village Apartments in Atlantic City.
fox29.com
Police: 2 men killed during overnight double shooting in Kingsessing
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia's weekend violence began with a deadly double shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say two men were killed after shots rang out on 52nd Street at Woodland Avenue around 4 a.m. One man was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other died later at...
fox29.com
Shooting incident under investigation in Ridley Park
RIDLEY PARK, Pa. - Police in Delaware County are investigating a shooting incident. Officials say police in Ridley Park were called to the 100 block of North Swarthmore Avenue Saturday afternoon, around 3:30, for a reported shooting. There were no other details regarding a victim, or any injuries. The incident...
2 young children, man injured in West Philadelphia hit-and-run; driver sought
A 5-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she was placed in critical condition. A 3-year-old girl was also injured.
Fire damages corner store, apartment in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire has damaged a corner grocery store and a second-floor apartment in West Philadelphia. Firefighters rushed to the corner of 61st and Delancey Streets around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.There's no word on injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
N.J. woman charged in near-fatal accident
A South Jersey woman was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident in July that nearly killed the victim, authorities announced this weekend. Michelle Sheppard, 34, of Vineland is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injuries, endangering an injured victim, and a host of other crimes, authorities said.
2-year-old New Jersey girl dies after being left in hot car
The preliminary investigation determined that the girl had been left unattended in a vehicle, though it remains unclear the exact length of time the child was in the vehicle and the circumstances surrounding the events.
2 men shot while outside friend's house in Southwest Philadelphia
Both victims, who are in their 20s, say they were sitting on the front porch of a friend's house when shots rang out.
Armed Robbers Seeking Riches in Safe Walk Away With Consolation Prize in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Armed men forced their way into a mechanic shop on Atlantic Street...
Philadelphia man gets 10 years in Atlantic City carjacking
A Philadelphia man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a carjacking that started in Atlantic City and ended with a crash in Linwood. Kevin Wade, now 61, fled in the stolen vehicle just before 2 p.m. April 17, 2021.
Atlantic City Make Arrest in Weekend Murder
MAYS LANDING – Police in Atlantic City have arrested a man for a murder committed...
