The town and police department in Northfield are mourning the death of a police officer, Johnathan Scull, who died Tuesday in an off-duty accident. Scull was 27 and served the town’s police department since 2020. He worked as a special officer and code enforcement officer before recently being named a full time police officer. He was looking forward to a long career in the town where he grew up, Police Chief Paul S. Newman said.

NORTHFIELD, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO