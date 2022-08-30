ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

N.J. town mourns loss of rookie police officer who died in off-duty accident

The town and police department in Northfield are mourning the death of a police officer, Johnathan Scull, who died Tuesday in an off-duty accident. Scull was 27 and served the town’s police department since 2020. He worked as a special officer and code enforcement officer before recently being named a full time police officer. He was looking forward to a long career in the town where he grew up, Police Chief Paul S. Newman said.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Camden, NJ
Camden, NJ
Health
New Jersey 101.5

Northfield, NJ police officer killed while working on his car

The Northfield police department is mourning the sudden death of a rookie patrolman. Johnathan Scull, a lifelong resident of Northfield, was working under his car when the jack gave way, Police Chief Paul Newman told New Jersey 101.5. Scull joined the department in 2020 and became a full-time officer this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Medical Services#Lourdes Hospital
fox29.com

Police: Man, 2 girls injured in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they believe struck a man and two children, 3 and 5, Friday afternoon in West Philadelphia. Police found the car abandoned blocks away from the crash and shared a photo of the person suspected of being behind the wheel.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 2 men killed during overnight double shooting in Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia's weekend violence began with a deadly double shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say two men were killed after shots rang out on 52nd Street at Woodland Avenue around 4 a.m. One man was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other died later at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Shooting incident under investigation in Ridley Park

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. - Police in Delaware County are investigating a shooting incident. Officials say police in Ridley Park were called to the 100 block of North Swarthmore Avenue Saturday afternoon, around 3:30, for a reported shooting. There were no other details regarding a victim, or any injuries. The incident...
RIDLEY PARK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NJ.com

N.J. woman charged in near-fatal accident

A South Jersey woman was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident in July that nearly killed the victim, authorities announced this weekend. Michelle Sheppard, 34, of Vineland is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injuries, endangering an injured victim, and a host of other crimes, authorities said.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy