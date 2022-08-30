ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gogriffs.com

Volleyball Falls Twice in Day One of Duquesne/Robert Morris Invitational

The Canisius Volleyball team lost both of its matches during day one of the Robert Morris/Duquesne Invitational on Friday, falling to Duquesne and Robert Morris in a pair of 3-1 setbacks. Against Duquesne, the Golden Griffins (2-3) took a 1-0 lead with a late comeback in the first set but...
