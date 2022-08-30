Read full article on original website
Related
piratemedia1.com
Pirates wide right of win over State
East Carolina University football (0-1, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) faced a bitter defeat at the hands of No. 13 North Carolina State University (1-0, 0-0 Atlantic Coastal Conference) in a 21-20 game that came down to two kicks. The stadium’s energy leading into the start of regulation was full of...
piratemedia1.com
The importance of Pirate Nation to ECU football
East Carolina University football (0-0, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) will need as much support as possible to garner the most success during the season to come. The Pirates enter the 2022 season with seven home games and five away games, with four of the seven home games coming at the start of the season.
piratemedia1.com
Emerge Art Gallery to host new exhibition through September
Two East Carolina University staff members will have their art displayed in Emerge Art Gallery for Uptown Greenville's First Friday Art Walk starting on Sept. 2. Emerge is a non-profit art gallery located at 404 Evans St. in Greenville, North Carolina. Each month the exhibits are switched out at the gallery except for the summer months when the gallery has summer camps, Marketing Coordinator Sarah Lazure said.
piratemedia1.com
Copper Beech to increase safety implementations following shooting
Residents from Copper Beech Apartments and an official from the Greenville Police Department discuss stricter safety implementations being placed on Copper Beech Apartments following a recent shooting on Aug. 21. The safety implementations follow the recent shooting that occurred at Copper Beech apartments, in which a resident was wounded after...
Comments / 0