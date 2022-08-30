ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Sheriff’s sergeant alleges retaliation for criticizing Villanueva

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AMcYu_0hba6nJz00
Sheriff Alex Villanueva. | Photo courtesy of Sheriff Alex Villanueva/Twitter

A former sheriff’s sergeant sued Los Angeles County Tuesday, saying she has been unable to return to work after allegedly suffering retaliation for being critical of Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his wife, but also maintaining that county leaders have not done enough to protect her.

“Sheriff Villanueva has held himself out as above the law and immune to accountability, with leadership operating with the lack of transparency and audacity of a third world dictatorship and evading any oversight,” states plaintiff Vanessa Chow’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages.

Villanueva has “lied repeatedly to the public” by claiming the Board of Supervisors has a vendetta against him, but at the same time the supervisors have “done nothing to curb Villanueva’s corruption, retaliation against whistleblowers, and extreme abuse of power,” the suit further states.

Her suit states that Chow is “too distressed to return to work and she has been constructively terminated from LASD.”

A spokesman for the county issued a statement regarding the suit.

“As is our practice, L.A. County has no comment on pending litigation,” the statement read.

A representative of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the department cannot comment on pending litigation, but did say Chow has not resigned or retired from the department and is still employed.

Chow became the sheriff’s liaison to the Board of Supervisors in October 2018, shortly before Villanueva’s election. When Chow informed Villanueva that the Board of Supervisors wanted to build a working relationship with him, he told her to tell the supervisors “they could go (epithet) themselves,” for not endorsing him, a message the plaintiff did not relay to the board, the suit states.

Villanueva viewed Chow as an “important vehicle to do battle” with the supervisors, but over time the sheriff grew frustrated and angry with her when she “refused to take part in illegal conduct and spoke out against such corruption acts, and repeatedly advising the sheriff to not engage in wrongful conduct and reporting that conduct when the sheriff refused to follow rules and laws,” the suit states.

While Villanueva stated over social media that he would not enforce the county’s employee coronavirus vaccination mandate, he at the same time asked his top leaders to draft written reprimands for any deputies that refused to register or adhere to the policy, the suit states.

“Sheriff Villanueva fooled anti-vaxxer deputies into thinking that he was on their side regarding the vaccine mandate,” the suit states.

Villanueva’s only real concern with the mandate was that it was authored by Supervisor Hilda Solis, against whom Villanueva had “a particular chip on the shoulder,” the suit states.

Two department members who were Villanueva allies engineered a “lieutenant’s exam cheating scandal” in which one of them seeking the promotion obtained the answers in advance, was given time off to study while still being paid and helped numerous sergeants cheat in the same way she did, the suit alleges.

Chow alleges she was given an unfairly low score on the lieutenant’s exam, which she further maintains was part of the retaliation against her.

Villanueva’s wife, Vivian Villanueva — who retired four years ago — is “an associate of the deputy gang, the Banditos, and has acted as the gang’s protector during Alex Villanueva’s reign as sheriff,” the suit alleges.

“The sheriff and his wife … run LASD like their own personal fiefdom and business by placing individuals whom they consider as allies in key positions within the department, despite these individuals’ lack of qualifications and ethics, while weeding out individuals with integrity, without regard for their accomplishments or contributions,” the suit alleges.

In September 2019, Chow learned that Vivian Villanueva was driven to a training session in a county car by an alleged founding member of the Banditos, whose members allegedly attacked other deputies during a September 2018 party at Kennedy Hall in East Los Angeles, the suit states. The Kennedy Hall incident left five deputies injured, including two knocked unconscious, the suit states.

Someone close to the sheriff told Chow that Vivian Villanueva “did not like to drive herself anywhere, not even to the grocery store, and said that people would recognize her everywhere … because she is a celebrity,” the suit states.

One of the investigators into the Kennedy Hall incident was Sgt. Jefferson Chow, the plaintiff’s husband, the suit states. Villanueva and the Banditos have targeted Jefferson Chow for retaliation for “creating a paper trail of Villanueva’s alleged obstruction of justice in the investigation into the attack at Kennedy Hall,” the suit alleges.

Last September, Vivian Villanueva confirmed to the plaintiff that she and one of her husband’s allies were behind the firing of the plaintiff’s assistant because they saw a photo of the aide depicting support for then-rival candidate Eli Vera, a retired LASD commander, in the sheriff’s race, the suit states.

Chow has suffered temporary lower body paralysis and cancer as well as severe financial losses and emotional distress because of the alleged retaliation, according to her suit.

Updated Aug. 30, 2022, 8:37 p.m.

Comments / 7

Related
HeySoCal

2 LA County Sheriff’s Department deputies suspended

Two sheriff’s department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified “scheme to defraud the citizens of Los Angeles County,” the department announced Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Public Corruption Unit detectives on Thursday served search...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Can authorities permanently seize vehicles used in street takeovers?

The California Highway Patrol has a dedicated unit whose sole mission is to stomp out the growing problem of dangerous street takeovers and sideshows on California streets. The CHP Southern Division Street Racing Enforcement Unit is comprised of specially trained officers and full-time investigators who respond to street takeovers and train other law enforcement agencies […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

LASD relieves 2 deputies of duty after year-long investigation

Two deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department were relieved of duty Thursday after an investigation uncovered what authorities called a "possible long-term scheme to defraud the citizens of Los Angeles County." The year-long investigation was sparked after irregularities were discovered in the concealed carry weapon application process.LASD's Public Corruption Unit, along with state and federal agencies, served search warrants at several locations, according to a release by the Sheriff's Information Bureau, for weapon law violations.While the searches did result in the seizure of evidence, authorities did not specify exactly what type of evidence. The release stated that in addition to being relieved of duty, the two deputies in question had "their peace officer powers" suspended as the investigation continues. Because it is an ongoing investigation, the sheriff's department said it would not comment further. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

El Monte Officer Injured in Apparent Encounter with a Suspect

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: An El Monte Police officer was injured in an apparent encounter with a suspect who was placed in handcuffs Friday night, Sept. 2. El Monte PD and other neighboring agencies responded to a officer-involved shooting with officer down on Valley Boulevard and Cogswell Road in front of an O’Reilly Auto Parts store.
EL MONTE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilda Solis
WEHOville.com

Sheriff’s Weekly Crime Report (Aug. 22-28)

Strong Arm Robbery (Attempt) 08/22/2022 @ 1045. A woman was getting a parking ticket when she attempted to pull the ticket scanner from the Parking Enforcement Officer’s hand. The suspect also pushed and tried to punch the victim. #05298. Armed Robbery (Estes) 7100 block Santa Monica Blvd. 08/22/2022 @...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sergeants#The Board Of Supervisors#Lasd
knock-la.com

LAPD Officers Admitted Jermaine Petit Wasn’t Holding Gun Before Shooting Him

The Los Angeles Police Department identified Sergeant Brett Hayhoe and Officer Daryl Glover Jr. as the shooters of 41-year-old Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park on July 18. Body-worn camera footage shows that both officers admit Petit was not holding a gun before shooting him. Glover is the son of Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) Vice President Jerretta Sandoz. She is the union director of the LAPD division her son is assigned to. In this role, one of her responsibilities is defending police officers who shoot people — like her son.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
HeySoCal

Allegedly armed man shot dead by deputy near Inglewood

Sheriff’s homicide investigators Saturday are investigating the shooting of an armed suspect by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:39 p.m. Friday to the 1800 block of West 108th Street near Western Avenue regarding a man with a gun call and found a suspect between 35-45 years old armed with a firearm, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Rapper, friend shot in follow home robbery

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A rapper and another man were hospitalized Friday in critical condition after being shot during a follow-home robbery in North Hollywood. The crime occurred about 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 11100 block of Califa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded men,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy