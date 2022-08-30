Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Beach-area mother found shot to death with 2 kids was in child custody battle
MYRTLE BEACH — The mother found dead with her two kids in her Carolina Forest Home Aug. 31 had been involved in a custody battle with her husband prior to the shooting, family court records show. William Moberley, the estranged husband of Laura Moberley, sought custody of their two...
Can a historic vacation spot for African Americans in Georgetown County be revitalized?
MCKENZIE BEACH — The abandoned and overgrown lot here is an anomaly, an undeveloped enclave nestled among the homes, shops and businesses along this densely populated stretch of U.S. Highway 17. It once bustled with activity. This was where many African American vacationers came during the Jim Crow era...
Williamsburg County Sheriff's Incident Reports through July 16
July 1 - Fight, Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Andrews. • Burglar Alarm – Silent, Cade Rd. (Bethesda United Methodist Church), Lake City. • Phone Call for Information, State Highway 41/51 Hwy. S., Hemingway. • Burglar Alarm – Audible, Gourdin St., Greeleyville. • Shooting/Gun Shot Wound(s), Washington St., Hemingway. •...
New urgent care facility opens in Kingstree
Lowcountry Urgent Care has opened a new facility in Kingstree at 503 Thurgood Marshall Highway, across the street from Williamsburg Regional Hospital. This is Lowcountry Urgent Care’s first facility in the county after having locations nearby in Lake City and Manning. Ada McCrary, the practice manager who had previously worked at the Lake City center said part of the reason to have one in Kingstree was to give people a closer location.
Georgetown takes up draft qualifications for city committees
GEORGETOWN — City Council is taking up the task of revising its regulations for serving on one of the city's many committees and boards. A draft of such regulations was presented to the council at its Aug. 25 meeting, at which city administrator Sandra Yúdice asked the council for feedback and revisions to be considered at council meetings in the coming months.
Swamp Foxes out scrap Tigers
Ashley Ridge used a balanced attack and limited the productivity of a talented quarterback to earn a 23-7 victory over visiting Conway Sept. 2. “We ran the ball really well and we did some things in the passing game,” Ashley Ridge coach Shane Fidler said. “Quentin Birk was playing such a great job at running back until he was injured and then Jayden Acosta stepped up and played a great game. Xavier Proctor-Floyd always comes through for us and Derrick Salley was there on the outside every time we needed him. When we needed to move the chains we zipped the ball out to him and he used that big body to get the job done for us.”
