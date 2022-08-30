ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

IMS Studies Utilize CoMMpass Genomic Data in Multiple Myeloma Research

The CoMMpass genomic data set of patients with multiple myeloma was utilized by investigators, contributing to 19 abstracts reported at the International Myeloma Society. The data created by the CoMMpass longitudinal genomic profiling study (NCT01454297) was employed in several significant clinical trials presented at the 19th International Myeloma Society (IMS) annual meeting, according to a press release from the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF).1.
Phase 3 KarMMa-3 Trial Meets Primary End Point of PFS With Ide-Cel in R/R Multiple Myeloma

Results from a pre-specified interim analysis of the phase 3 KarMMa-3 trial showed the primary end point of progression-free survival was met following treatment with idecabtagene vicleucel for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma following 2 to 4 previous lines of therapy and who were refractory to their last treatment. At...
Addition of Empliciti to Combination Regimen Continues to Show Benefit in Previously Treated Multiple Myeloma

Long-term follow-up shows that treatment with Empliciti plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone continues to significantly increase survival rates in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, a persistent cancer affecting white blood cells that may be resistant to treatment. Adding Empliciti (elotuzumab) to pomalidomide and dexamethasone may improve survival in patients...
Elotuzumab Combo Significantly Improves Survival Vs Pomalidomide/Dexamethasone in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Overall survival was significantly improved when elotuzumab was added to pomalidomide and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma previously treated with lenalidomide and proteasome inhibitors. Survival outcomes were significantly improved when elotuzumab (Ninlaro) plus pomalidomide (Pomalyst)/dexamethasone was given to patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who have previously been treated...
Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’

The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
Vitamin That Really Improves Mood, Alleviates Depressive Symptoms In Adults

Globally, depression and anxiety cause a large disease burden. Unfortunately, present antidepressants seldom provide effective symptom relief, prompting researchers to look elsewhere, such as diet, for answers. According to the findings of a large meta-analysis, vitamin D supplementation could help adults who suffer from depression manage their depressed symptoms. The...
Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
‘Life of the Party’ Mom, 42, Mistook Her Months Of Coughing, Fatigue For ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Army wife Vickie Cooney, 42, assumed her lingering symptoms of cough and fatigue were from battling COVID a few months ago. Then she found out she had lung cancer. Shortly after her initial diagnosis, the mother-of-two, described as “the life and soul of any party,” learned even more tragic news, the cancer had already spread to her brain.
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair

A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques

An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
