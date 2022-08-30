ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 4

Debbie Troglia
4d ago

This will do nothing . They will not go to the shelter. the number of people needing shelter is over six hundred. They need to comply with rules and then they can be helped. Or they should be shipped to California to work in the orchards, or put in jail . Everyone is sick of the drugs , theft and garbage produced by people that will never comply and be useful!

Reply
3
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Inside the new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city’s new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue is set to open on Tuesday. The Guardians Foundation, the organization operating the shelter, is busy getting the facility ready for its grand opening. Here’s what the finished product is supposed to look like: Trent Shelter Layout by News4 Kxly on Scribd Mayor Woodward said this wouldn’t be...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Trent Shelter opens September 6, will provide more than just beds

SPOKANE, Wash. – Efforts to improve Spokane and restore the community continue, with the new homeless shelter, the Trent Resource and Assistance Shelter, slated to open Tuesday, Sept. 6. “It’s a very large facility, and we’ve had the flexibility to kind of vision how we wanted to divide the...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Society
Spokane, WA
Government
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane County pours $675,000 of stimulus funds into water systems

(The Center Square) - The Spokane County Commission has allocated up to $675,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to replace and modernize irrigation systems in four community parks. Funding through the Clean Water: Water Conservation category of ARP funds is being given to Spokane County Parks, Recreation & Golf to...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane may suspend growth planning cycle to focus on housing crisis

(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council is considering a one-year suspension of the annual Comprehensive Plan amendment cycle in 2023 to allow the local government to focus on solutions to the housing crisis. The city normally accepts applications from the public for changes to the plan that...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

West Hills neighbors express outrage with nearby Catholic Charities housing project

SPOKANE, Wash. — People living in the West Hills neighborhood of Spokane made it clear that they don’t want the new Catholic Charities housing project in their backyards. The city hosted a town hall meeting with the organization to address questions and concerns about the Catalyst project near the Finch Arboretum. It would provide transitional housing for people living at...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homeless Shelter#Housing Sales#The Spokane City Council#The Guardians Foundation
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Trade up 2 Construction’ campaign coming to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new workforce recruitment campaign is coming to Spokane. Locally and across the state, workforce issues are affecting construction projects. The campaign, called “Trade Up 2 Construction,” will address the challenges construction companies are facing. Washington construction sites, including those in Spokane, are struggling to find enough staffing for their projects. “Everyone I talked to, every contractor...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho Department of Lands closes burning

COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Expanded services, new landlord at NW Specialty Hospital

Northwest Specialty Hospital is making plans to expand patient care in Kootenai County with the support of its new landlord, Hammes Partners. Already, Northwest Specialty Hospital and Hammes Partners are working together to identify improvements to the hospital’s buildings that will expand patient care and give community members more healthcare choices close to home. Hammes Partners has committed to making $20 million worth of improvements to Northwest Specialty Hospitals campus over the coming years.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KXLY

Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
SANDPOINT, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

New behavioral health clinic opens amid other recent closures

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – According to the Centers for Disease Control, there were 28 overdose deaths in Kootenai County in 2021. 19 of them were attributed to fentanyl. As of June of this year, the county has already had 13 overdose deaths, six related to fentanyl. Fentanyl is...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Inflation boosts interest in back to school thrift shopping

SPOKANE, Wash. — Deep discounts are in style this year, and back-to-school shopping is costing families more on just about everything, including their outfit. It's no secret, your dollar goes further at a thrift store compared to a department store. Rising prices are causing more families to look for alternative ways to save money, that's why more families are turning to shopping second-hand.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy