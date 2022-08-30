ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa Police Investigating Shooting Near Shopping Center

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another hospitalized following an apparent shooting Thursday evening in Nampa. According to the Nampa Police Department, officer responded at around 8:51 p.m. to the shopping area on the 2100 block of N Cassia St. When they arrived they found a male adult with gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Nampa Police say a short time later another man checked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The names of those involved have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
Driver crashes into building on Overland Road

BOISE, Idaho — Shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Boise Police Department (BPD) responded to a car that crashed into two businesses near the corner of Overland and Five Mile Road. BPD said that evidence shows that the crash was an accident as the female driver was pulling in...
Southern Idaho man With 12 DUIs Gets Life Sentence, With Possibility of Parole After 13 Years

BOISE - A 54-year-old man will serve at least 13 years in prison and up to life imprisonment after being sentenced for his 12th lifetime DUI. According to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, Kent Sams was serving parole for two prior felony DUI charges when he was called in after passing out in the flowerbeds outside an Idaho State Liquor store in August 2021. Law enforcement was dispatched to the store where they witnessed the Sams stumble into his vehicle. Law enforcement pulled up behind Sams truck as he was beginning to back out of his parking spot. His blood alcohol content registered at 0.259.
Over 750 people working on Four Corners fire

BOISE, Idaho — The Four Corners Fire west of Lake Cascade is still burning after lightning struck the area on Aug. 13. As of Friday evening, the fire is over 13,000 acres and 34% contained. This is Pila Malolo’s third day on the fire. He said the combination of high temperatures and low humidity has made containing the fire difficult.
Evidence suggests Fruitland boy’s disappearance ‘Criminal’

The search for a Fruitland boy more than a year after his disappearance continues, the Fruitland Police Department holding a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to update the public on the investigation.  Michael “Monkey” Vaughn was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2021, in the area...
Idaho orthopedic surgeon arrested for alleged misconduct at practice

Orthopedic surgeon Stanley Waters, MD, was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching multiple people at Americana Orthopaedics in Boise, Idaho, Idaho Statesman reported Aug. 29. The allegations stem from two separate reports made in July, the report said. According to Boise police, he allegedly touched "multiple victims." Dr. Waters was booked...
Police: 81-year-old Caldwell man shot by granddaughter

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Caldwell Police responded to a report of an 81-year-old male with a gunshot wound at his residence in the 2500 block of Rawhide Dr. on Aug. 25 at 9:36 p.m. The man was checked by paramedics and pronounced dead at the scene. Officers received information...
Are Idaho Schools the Latest Victims of Cancel Culture?

We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire

Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
