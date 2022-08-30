Read full article on original website
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another hospitalized following an apparent shooting Thursday evening in Nampa. According to the Nampa Police Department, officer responded at around 8:51 p.m. to the shopping area on the 2100 block of N Cassia St. When they arrived they found a male adult with gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Nampa Police say a short time later another man checked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The names of those involved have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man wanted for attempted murder was arrested by police Thursday, and booked into the Ada County Jail. Danny Edwin Thompson, 55, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and for possession of a firearm as a felon, according to the Ada County Jail. According...
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were shot and one man died Thursday night in the parking lot near several restaurants and a movie theater in Nampa. Officers with the Nampa Police Department continue to investigate on Friday. The department said officers were called at about 8:51 p.m. Thursday to...
BOISE, Idaho — The Delia Dante Gallery has called the Linen District home for three years. The welding and enameling workshop planted its stake at the corner of 14th and Main Street. But the gallery's founder, Delia Dante, quickly learned the intersection has a history. "I thought, 'Oh my...
BOISE, Idaho — Shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Boise Police Department (BPD) responded to a car that crashed into two businesses near the corner of Overland and Five Mile Road. BPD said that evidence shows that the crash was an accident as the female driver was pulling in...
CALDWELL, ID - During the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the Caldwell Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team worked in conjunction with the Canyon County Sheriffs Office SWAT Team to serve an extremely high-risk search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of East Elgin Street in Caldwell, Idaho.
BOISE - A 54-year-old man will serve at least 13 years in prison and up to life imprisonment after being sentenced for his 12th lifetime DUI. According to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, Kent Sams was serving parole for two prior felony DUI charges when he was called in after passing out in the flowerbeds outside an Idaho State Liquor store in August 2021. Law enforcement was dispatched to the store where they witnessed the Sams stumble into his vehicle. Law enforcement pulled up behind Sams truck as he was beginning to back out of his parking spot. His blood alcohol content registered at 0.259.
BOISE, Idaho — The Four Corners Fire west of Lake Cascade is still burning after lightning struck the area on Aug. 13. As of Friday evening, the fire is over 13,000 acres and 34% contained. This is Pila Malolo’s third day on the fire. He said the combination of high temperatures and low humidity has made containing the fire difficult.
BOISE, Idaho — This article was originally published by Margaret Carmel in BoiseDev. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee earned no criminal charges stemming from an alleged assault on a subordinate officer last fall, but a North Idaho prosecuting attorney called it “a close call.”. As first reported by...
The search for a Fruitland boy more than a year after his disappearance continues, the Fruitland Police Department holding a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to update the public on the investigation. Michael “Monkey” Vaughn was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2021, in the area...
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office is searching for an Idaho man who's wanted on attempted murder and weapons charges. Danny Edwin Thompson, 55, is suspected of first-degree attempted murder and for possession of a firearm as a felon. A $500,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest.
MERIDIAN, ID - The Clearwater County Prosecutor's Office will not file criminal charges against Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee, who was under investigation for assault after allegedly injuring another officer while demonstrating a chokehold technique. Following the incident, Sergeant Kirk Rush with the Boise PD filed a tort claim, claiming...
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – An Idaho State Police specialist has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was charged with felony battery domestic violence with a traumatic injury. Derek James Emmert, 38, was arrested after he allegedly bruised a woman, according to a criminal complaint filed by the...
Nampa Police said one man died after the shooting Thursday night in a parking lot on North Cassia. Officers still at scene early Friday.
Orthopedic surgeon Stanley Waters, MD, was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching multiple people at Americana Orthopaedics in Boise, Idaho, Idaho Statesman reported Aug. 29. The allegations stem from two separate reports made in July, the report said. According to Boise police, he allegedly touched "multiple victims." Dr. Waters was booked...
BOISE, Idaho — I-84 between Pendleton and Ontario was temporally closed Thursday, due to a wildfire by the roadway. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said Friday that the 365 Fire burned 1,258 acres and is now 100% contained. On Thursday, eastbound lanes of I-84 were closed from Exit...
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Caldwell Police responded to a report of an 81-year-old male with a gunshot wound at his residence in the 2500 block of Rawhide Dr. on Aug. 25 at 9:36 p.m. The man was checked by paramedics and pronounced dead at the scene. Officers received information...
Spokane Quaranteam put out a request on Facebook to get Ms. E on a private jet back home and within 70 minutes the group had multiple pilots step up and volunteer.
We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
