Colleges & Universities in Colorado, Ranked From Most to Least Expensive
Who hasn't dreamed of being an Astronaut at one time or another? Here's a list of folks who actually made it to space who all have ties to the great state of Colorado. All the Athletes That Once Called Colorado Their Home. We have compiled a list of athletes who...
Colorado State Fair Under Fire For Awarding 1st Place to Artwork Made By AI
Technology is known to move the world forward, but an art competition in Colorado has some artists feeling like society is heading in the wrong direction. The winners of an art competition that occurred at Colorado's 150th State Fair have been announced and people around the world are not happy with the results.
Historic Colorado + Utah Photos from Robert Grant You Must See
Take a little trip back in time to Colorado and eastern Utah of yesteryear. This gallery offers 30 images lifted from negatives from the personal collection of Grand Junction photographer Robert Grant. The images below were selected completely at random. As luck would have it, some shots reflect content recently...
Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?
Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
One Injured, Bear + Cub Euthanized After Animal Attack in Colorado
An animal attack in New Castle has left one person injured and two bears dead. According to a press release from the New Castle Colorado Police Department (NCCPD), police received a call about a bear attack in the Castle Valley Ranch neighborhood around 2 a.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 31). Denver7...
This Abandoned Colorado Mine Was Set to Be An Amusement Park, What Happened?
There are several abandoned mines in Colorado including one very iconic mine located along I-70. If you've ever traveled I-70 through Idaho Springs you have probably passed by one of the most iconic abandoned mines in the state, but do you know about its past - or better yet its future?
2021 Vehicle Theft Report: Colorado Ranks #1 in the Country
Colorado faced a rise in crime in 2021, especially when it came to vehicle thefts. According to a new report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Colorado was ranked #1 in the United States for reporting the highest vehicle thefts in 2021. Colorado's Elevation Isn't the Only Thing Sky High.
Get Lost in All of These Corn Mazes in Colorado
The fall season in Colorado means fun out in the corn. Corn Mazes will soon be opening throughout Colorado with pumpkin patches opening up soon after. Today we're going to check out some of the more popular corn mazes in Colorado that you can visit this fall. We'll show off some photos of many of the mazes below and provide directions to each stop.
Millions of Birds Currently Migrating Through Colorado
Coloradans may want to consider keeping their outdoor lights turned off for the next few nights, in order to help the millions of birds that are currently migrating through the state. According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Birdcast dashboard, an estimated 2,524,200 birds crossed through Colorado between 7:40 p.m....
Take a Look at This 113-Year-Old Fruita Farmhouse for Sale
This 113-year-old farmhouse that sits on over half an acre was just recently listed in Fruita. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms inside and plenty of storage space outside. The western Colorado house was previously used as a vacation rental and maybe you could too. The farmhouse was built...
Enjoy Million Dollar Views from Little Park Road in Grand Junction
If you have ever wanted an amazing view of the sun coming up over the Grand Mesa then we may have found your Colorado dream home. Located off Little Park Road is your chance to enjoy million-dollar views every morning as we take you inside this four-bedroom home on a 2.52-acre lot. This home was first finished in 1962 and has benefited from several upgrades.
Colorado Runaway Truck Ramps Explained: What They Are + Why They’re So Important
Driving in a state full of mountains like Colorado can take some getting used to, but it is even more nerve-wracking for truck drivers. If you've ever driven through a particularly mountainous area in Colorado you have probably come across a few runaway truck ramps, but many newcomers have no idea how these ramps work or just how often they are used.
10 Things You May Not Know About Colorado’s Eisenhower Memorial Tunnel
There must be a holiday weekend coming soon because roadwork has begun on Colorado's Eisenhower Tunnel. 1 week ahead of Labor Day the tunnel is down to 1 lane in some spots this week. Scroll on to see the update on both the westbound and eastbound sides of the tunnel...
Top 7 Reasons To Visit This Art & Events Center in Cedaredge Colorado
Your next Western Colorado road trip is only 65 miles out of Grand Junction. Check out the amazing events coming to the Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center in Cedaredge. This awesome venue offers live concerts, art classes, Yoga, Qi Gong, dances, dance lessons, a Gallery, theatre performances, and more. If nothing else, you'll love the drive getting there.
Grand Junction Confectionery Takes Deliciousness National On QVC
The video above aired yesterday on national television. Were you aware this incredibly popular Grand Junction, Colorado business is frequently featured nationally on QVC?. Yesterday, August 31, 2022, the following image went out on Enstrom Candies' official Facebook page:. It's no secret I've spent a significant percentage of my life...
Colorado’s Top Outdoor Bars to Visit Immediately Before Summer Ends
There's nothing like enjoying some of the great scenic views found throughout the state of Colorado. However, it can be a bit of a letdown to set up a picnic at an overlook only to enjoy a bologna sandwich and a bottle of water. Instead, enjoy the summer temps and...
