BBC
Liverpool-Newcastle touchline incident - FA reviewing Anfield incident
The Football Association is reviewing an incident where a Newcastle staff member appeared to throw an object towards the Liverpool technical area during the Reds' 2-1 win on Wednesday. Players and staff from both teams clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner at Anfield. It is unclear if the incident, captured...
BBC
Man Utd v Arsenal: Team news
Manchester United could hand £82m signing Antony his debut and Casemiro his first home outing. Anthony Martial is still unavailable because of an Achilles problem. Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard will be monitored after both were hurt in the 2-1 win against Aston Villa. Oleksandr Zinchenko is also...
BBC
Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis: Hosts continue perfect La Liga start
Real Madrid continued their perfect start to the new La Liga season by inflicting a first league defeat of the campaign on Real Betis. Vinicius Jr's sublime early finish was cancelled out 11 minutes later by Betis midfielder Sergio Canales. Karim Benzema had an effort cleared off the line before...
