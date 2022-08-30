Manchester United could hand £82m signing Antony his debut and Casemiro his first home outing. Anthony Martial is still unavailable because of an Achilles problem. Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard will be monitored after both were hurt in the 2-1 win against Aston Villa. Oleksandr Zinchenko is also...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO