ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Biden calls out 'MAGA Republicans' on Jan. 6, attacking FBI over Mar-a-Lago search

By Alexandra Hutzler
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HEBEd_0hba4YxY00

President Joe Biden continued his sharpened attacks on the Republican Party as he visited Pennsylvania on Tuesday, criticizing "MAGA Republicans" for their response to the Mar-a-Lago search and Jan. 6 as he highlighted his administration's policing and crime prevention efforts.

"A safer America requires all of us to uphold the rule of law, not the rule of any one party or any one person," Biden said as he spoke at Wilkes University.

"Let me say this to my MAGA Republican friends in Congress: Don't tell me you support law enforcement if you won't condemn what happened on Jan. 6," he continued. "For God's sake, whose side are you on?"

Biden, once apprehensive about directly criticizing his Oval Office predecessor, has ramped up his rhetoric ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, recently accusing some in the Republican Party of "semi-fascism."

The president also addressed Republican criticism of the FBI in the wake of the search warrant executed at Donald Trump's Florida estate, including their calls to defund the bureau. Biden's comments on the search have been limited, besides stating he had no prior notice about the search and leaving questions of national security risk to the Justice Department.

"Now it's sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI, threatening the lives of law enforcement agents and their families for simply carrying out the law and doing their job," Biden said. "There's no place in this country for endangering the lives of law enforcement."

MORE: Republicans speak out against FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2PGP_0hba4YxY00
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters - PHOTO: President Joe Biden arrives to deliver remarks on gun crime and his "Safer America Plan" during an event in Wilkes Barre, Pa, Aug. 30, 2022.

Biden on Tuesday also touted his "Safer America Plan," unveiled in July, which calls on Congress to add $37 billion for the training of 100,000 additional police officers, to clear court backlogs and to establish new grants for communities to prevent violent crime and ease the burden on police officers in responding to non-violent situations

"I've not met a cop who likes a bad cop," Biden said. "There's bad in everything. There's lousy senators and lousy presidents and lousy doctors and lousy lawyers. No, I'm serious. But I don't know any police officer that feels good about the fact that there may be a lousy cop. I'm tired of not giving them the kind of help they need."

In addition to making the case for the additional funding, Biden discussed the need to build on the bipartisan gun safety legislation passed earlier this summer by enacting a ban on assault weapons. The gun safety law, while the first major piece of reform in decades, didn't go as far as Democrats and gun control advocates had hoped.

"The NRA was against it which means a vast majority, the vast majority of Republicans in Congress couldn't even stand up and vote for it, because they're afraid of the NRA," he said.

MORE: Biden and Trump's Pennsylvania events frame midterms for both parties: The Note

Biden's speech in Wilkes-Barre was his first of three stops in the battleground state in a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6uzx_0hba4YxY00
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters - PHOTO: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on gun crime and his "Safer America Plan" during an event in Wilkes Barre, Pa., Aug. 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, Trump will also be in Pennsylvania this week for his first rally since the Aug. 8 search.

The former president will be campaigning for Republicans in two key Pennsylvania races: the gubernatorial election and the U.S. Senate contest.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, who is running for governor, and Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for Senate, will be in attendance at Trump's rally in Wilkes-Barre. Trump has endorsed them both.

Biden on Tuesday gave a shout out to the two Democrats going up against Mastriano and Oz: Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, respectively.

"Josh Shapiro is a champion for the rule of law as your attorney general, and he's gonna make one hell of a governor," Biden said. "I really mean it."

Fetterman, he said, will make "a great United States senator."

The Republican National Committee hit back at both Biden and Fetterman in a statement responding to the speech.

"There is nobody worse to appeal to blue-collar voters in Pennsylvania than 50-year career politician Joe Biden as evidenced by 50-year-old rich kid John Fetterman's absence," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. "Biden Democrats want to destroy Pennsylvania jobs, release violent criminals back on the streets, and raise taxes on hardworking Pennsylvanians. The agenda of Biden Democrats has left Pennsylvania communities less safe, and this is why Pennsylvanians will be voting for a new direction in November."

ABC News' Justin Gomez and Sarah Kolinovsky contributed to this report.

Comments / 14

Jomama
3d ago

I can't wait until there us a legitimate investigation in January! it's gonna be so glorious!!! I'll be selling liberal tears if anybody wants some.

Reply
7
Big Stizo
3d ago

They are gross though. Believe any lie their cult leader says even if it contradicts truth, reason or prior statements he made. Before you @ me. Were the documents planted, or were they executive privilege or declassified or he didn't take them at all? I get confused

Reply(3)
3
Giggles At You
3d ago

he's forgotten that January 6th was The Pelosi and Her Gang Insurrection.

Reply(2)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CNBC

Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain

Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" about the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's resort home Mar-a-Lago. Pence's tweets echoed complaints by the former president's supporters that the DOJ and Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland are unjustly targeting Trump and his allies. Trump and his supporters have attacked...
POTUS
Business Insider

Former DOJ official says Trump's special master request will dump a 'thankless' task on some intermediary's shoulders: 'No one wants this assignment'

A former DOJ attorney told Insider that special master work is grueling stuff. She described the screening process involved as "time consuming" and the end result as "thankless." Trump's plea for a neutral observer may no longer matter, according to recent reports. Serving as the special master in former President...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: What you saw at Mar-a-Lago was 'desperation' from a national machine

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence shows an act of desperation and defeat on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: I am happy to have a debate with people like Max Boot who are the apologists for a failed anti-American establishment which has year after year failed the American people, failed to defend our interests, failed to win wars, failed to reform the bureaucracies, failed to educate our children, people like Max Boot are in fact the representatives of a dying system, and as it starts to die, it grows more desperate.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Republicans#Mar A Lago#Gun Control#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Election State#The Republican Party#Maga#Wilkes University#Oval Office#Abc News Politics
The Independent

Watch moment Biden heckled by MAGA supporter chanting ‘Let’s go Brandon’

A heckler repeatedly yelled “Let’s go Brandon” as Joe Biden denounced MAGA Republicans and threats of political violence in his primetime address.The phrase has become a Republican code for insulting the president and was shouted repeatedly as Mr Biden gave a speech on protecting democracy from Philadelphia on Thursday.Mr Biden even joked about the heckler using a “bullhorn” and defended their right to voice their opinion.“They are entitled to be outrageous, this is a democracy,” he said. “Good manners is not something they have ever suffered from.”Sign up to our US evening newsletter here
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reason.com

President Biden's Apparently Incorrect Claim That AR-15 Bullets Travel 5 Times Faster Than Others

Do you realize the bullet out of an AR-15 travels five times as rapidly as a bullet shot out of any other gun …?. The muzzle velocity of an AR-15 (which is to say, the speed at which the bullet travels when it leaves the rifle) is about 3300 feet per second (here's an anti-AR-15 Washington Monthly article confirming that). Other rifles have muzzle velocities in the same general range, 2500-4000 feet per second or so according to this list, or 2700-3150 in this list (PDF p. 45), though the velocity is also influenced in some measure by barrel length. If the AR-15 bullets are faster than most rifles (not "any other" rifles), they're only slightly faster.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ABC News

ABC News

811K+
Followers
175K+
Post
460M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy