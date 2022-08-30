Read full article on original website
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Berkeleyan Online
Editor’s Note from the Fall Issue of California Magazine
I don’t know about you, but I’m growing weary of living in unprecedented times. Here I’m talking about our most recent national schism: the fall of Roe. Usually, our editor in chief, Pat Joseph, writes the Editor’s Note, but considering that many of the pages in this magazine are devoted to discussing women and their bodies, he decided to pass the mic for an issue.
Berkeleyan Online
Rediscovering our Roots as a Land-Grant, Agricultural Experiment Station University and Fostering its Potential
In 1862, during the midst of the Civil War, Congress had a bold vision. They passed the Morrill Act which provided land grants to states to establish colleges of agriculture and mechanical arts to teach practical agriculture, science, military science and engineering. It was on this foundation that the University of California was launched. And, with this initial investment of public funds towards the agricultural experiment station, Cal has become the premier public university in the world.
Berkeleyan Online
After taking AP chemistry in high school, the ‘curiosity got to me’
This Q&A is part of a series of new student profiles for our 2022 back-to-school coverage. Have someone you think we should write about? Contact news@berkeley.edu. My name is Christopher Rocha. I’m a first-year student from Pomona, California. What do you plan to study at Berkeley, and why?. I’m...
Berkeleyan Online
New Alumni Mentorship Program Increases Support for Underserved Students at UC Berkeley
In celebration of its 150th anniversary, the Cal Alumni Association (CAA) announces the launch of its new Cal Alumni Mentors program. First-generation, low-income, underrepresented, and underserved* UC Berkeley undergraduate students will be given an opportunity to build their social capital by being paired with alumni who share similar identities. Through this holistic year-long program, students will learn tactical and practical skills to thrive at and after their time at Cal.
Berkeleyan Online
The Garden is open by reservation only. Reserve your spot and view visit guidelines!. Thank you for supporting the UC Botanical Garden. Generous people like you enable us to engage in critical research and conservation efforts, provide educational opportunities for people of all ages, and open our gates to nearly 100,000 visitors annually.
Berkeleyan Online
10 Questions for Cal Football’s Favorite Bookworm
Cal running back and rising senior Patrick Laird is known for more than just his walk-on career and impressive collection of awards. An avid reader since childhood, Laird isn’t afraid to flaunt his bibliophilia—on the football field and now, in the classroom. With the support of Cal Athletics, he’s using his platform as a standout football player to encourage younger students to pick up a book (or four, or six) this summer.
Berkeleyan Online
Bachelor of Arts
The study of cities is a vital part of a liberal arts curriculum. During this moment of global change, such forms of knowledge are of critical importance. The world is more urban than in any other era in human history, and with this rapid urbanization has come the crucial role of cities as sites of economic development, crucibles of civic citizenship, and spaces of cultural imagination.
