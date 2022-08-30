Craig golfers sweep Big Eight triangular

The Janesville Craig girls golf team picked up a pair of Big Eight Conference wins Tuesday.

In a triangular at Glen Erin Golf Club, Craig shot 408 to defeat Madison East and Madison La Follette, which both could not field four varsity spots.

Craig junior Mya Nicholson continued her strong play with a round of 77. Ellie Klein had 108 for the Cougars’ second-best round.

“It was a great day for us today,” Craig coach Alex Schaar said. “The girls played well and laid a solid foundation for the rest of our season.”

Craig is off until Wednesday, Sept. 1 when it plays a Big Eight Conference match at Middleton.