GROVES — Groves Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred around 9am today. The shooting took place in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue in Groves. Groves PD says a 26 year old woman was shot in the leg and the injury isn't believed to be serious. She was transported to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital.
GROVES, TX
12NewsNow

Man found guilty of violently stabbing his ex-girlfriend more than 15 times in 2019 sentenced to 45 years

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 32-year-old Southeast Texas man, who was found guilty of stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times in 2019, will spend the next 45 years in prison. Byron Keith Sewell was found guilty of aggravated assault-family violence and sentenced on Thursday, September 1, 2022, according to a Jefferson County District Attorney's Office release.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Suspect charged in fatal November 2021 shooting in Orange

ORANGE, Texas — A 37-year-old man is in the Orange County Jail in connection with the November 2021 shooting death of a man found in a bullet ridden car. Aaron Wilson McClelland, 36, has been charged with the shooting death of Michael Buchanan, 32, of Orange, according to jail and police records.
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Man wanted on multiple warrants runs from DPS traffic stop north of Kirbyville Tuesday

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Troopers in Jasper County are looking for a 37-year-old man who ran from a traffic stop after being faced with arrest because of several warrants. On Tuesday morning, at about 11:30 a.m., a trooper stopped a northbound 2008 Volkswagen SUV for speeding along U.S. Highway 96 just north of Kirbyville according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
12NewsNow

'Two known drug dealers,' two others arrested after investigators find narcotics in two vehicles

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Four people have been arrested and charged following a multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and Orange Police Department. It happened on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Beaumont Police...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Murder Suspect Found In Jail

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Detectives with the City of Orange Police Department obtained a Murder Warrant for Aaron Wilson McClelland, a 36-year-old orange resident, for the November 14, 2021, Murder of Michael Anthony Buchanan in the 1300 block of John Ave, in Orange. Aaron Wilson McClellan was already incarcerated in the Orange County Jail on unrelated charges, at the time the murder warrant was issued.
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
East Texas News

Death ruled a homicide

WOODVILLE – An inmate death initially reported as a suicide was ruled, ultimately, to be a homicide. In the August 11 edition of the Booster, it was reported that an inmate at the Gib Lewis Unit died from what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds. The 42-year-old inmate, identified as...
WOODVILLE, TX
Port Arthur News

Nederland woman 1 of 4 arrested as part of multi-agency narcotics investigation

A lengthy multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and the Orange Police Department resulted in the arrest of four people charged with possession of narcotics, authorities announced Wednesday afternoon. On Aug. 25 at approximately 3 p.m., detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Liberty County arrest leads to rescue of more than 70 emaciated animals

LIBERTY COUNTY — The arrest of a homeowner in Liberty County has led to the seizure and rescue of more than 70 emaciated animals, including donkeys, horses, goats, a dog and 58 birds that were roaming among dead animals on the property. Several of the hooved animals were suffering from laminitis, an extremely painful condition that indicates a lack of care.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont Police find man accused of stabbing former girlfriend multiple times, leaving her in 'serious condition'

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have located a 36-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman and leaving her in critical condition. Robert Eaglin is charged with "aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence." Eaglin is accused of stabbing his former girlfriend on Sunday, August 28, 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED: Wanted man fled on foot from DPS traffic stop

Law enforcement was searching for a man on Wednesday after he fled on foot from a DPS trooper during a traffic stop. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark later said that the trooper had stopped a 2013 Volkswagen SUV for speeding when he was advised by the Lufkin DPS dispatcher that a passenger in the vehicle was wanted. Clark said the passenger fled on foot into a wooded area.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Neches could make local history with new police chief

PORT NECHES — Leaders in Port Neches will soon choose a new police chief — one who will make history, not only in Port Neches but in all Greater Port Arthur and Mid County. “We have concluded the interview process for Chief (Paul) Lemoine’s replacement, and at our...
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

PAISD tests school security by having men attempt to gain entry into buiildings

Last week two men tried to gain access to schools in Port Arthur Independent School District in a strategic bid to check safety and security. The district passed the test. The men — who are with Crux Technology and Security Solutions — tried techniques such as speaking softly at a door entrance in a bid to have someone from inside the building open the door in order to hear better. The ploy didn’t work, Senior Security Consultant Jason Keller said.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Sep 1st, 2022

Deaths – 193 (Was 193 on 08/25/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Sep 1st, 2022:. Brookeland – 2 (Was 4 on 08/25/22) Jasper – 40 (Was 48 on 08/25/22) Kirbyville – 7 (Was 7 on 08/25/22) Buna – 13 (Was 7 on 08/25/22)
NEWTON COUNTY, TX

